Invincible Season 4 Reveals Release Date & First Look at New Villain Thragg

Mark Grayson is set to return to the small screen following the devastating events of Invincible’s third season finale. Licking his wounds following the fight against the deadly Viltumite known as Conquest, the titular hero has bigger worries on his plate than one alien invader. While Invincible’s fourth season had been confirmed in the past to land this March, Amazon Prime Video has spilled the beans on the official release date for Mark’s comeback. Alongside the release date confirmation, the new trailer gives us our first look at the villainous Thragg in action, and Mark’s life will never be the same as a result.

Invincible season four will premiere on March 18th this spring, with the animated series hinting at some major storylines to come. Alongside the original storyline that will bring Mark to the underworld, which hadn’t taken place in the comics, the comic’s big bad is finally making his way to the screen. The king of the Viltrumites, Thragg, is finally shown in motion, with Lee Pace lending his vocal talents to bring the powerful ruler to life. The antagonist is set to play a major role in the upcoming fourth season, with the trailer seemingly hinting at the arrival of one of the Image Comic’s biggest arcs, the Viltrumite War.

The Invincible World is Getting Bigger

If you missed the news from earlier this week, Mark Grayson’s season four return date wasn’t the only big news that Invincible shared. A new villain has been cast to join the likes of Thragg and Dinosaurus as a Walking Dead, and an MCU star is taking the part of Universa. Danai Gurira is taking on the role of the alien invader, looking to steal the planet Earth’s energy to save her people. While not on the same power level as some of the other villains arriving as a part of the fourth season, Universa will cause Mark and Eve some major headaches, all the same.

Last year, Invincible creator Robert Kirkman hinted at the improved animation for season four, while also teasing what is to come based on the season three finale. “I think the animation is going to improve from season to season as we work better with the overseas studios. The overseas studios get a better handle on what we’re trying to do. You’ll see, if you pay attention, every show evolves from season to season. I will say the animation is absolutely rad. I think that anybody who watched that Conquest fight at the end of Season 3 kinda sees where the show is going, and the heights the show can achieve. And we’re hoping to hit those heights more and more as the show progresses. So we’ll just have to see.”

In the past, Kirkman has stated that he hopes to see the Invincible television series run for around seven to ten seasons. This means that Mark fans might not even have seen half of what is in store on Amazon, especially when you look at the source material. Rest assured, however many seasons Invincible ultimately has, expect far more broken bones to be a part of its future.

What do you think of the latest trailer for Mark Grayson's comeback this spring?