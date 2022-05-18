Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 5/18/2022

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, AfterShock, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Savage Avengers #1, Fables #151, and I Hate This Place #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 (Photo: DC Comics) BATMAN: THE KNIGHT #5

We're officially at the midway point of Batman: The Knight, and the clever, emotional ways it is filling in the gaps of Bruce Wayne's origin story continue to deserve a ton of praise. This issue places young Bruce on an important and chaotic undercover mission, which just might shed some light on the man he is going to become. Chip Zdarsky is making some truly inspired choices with his script (one element, regarding Bruce's sexuality, is already deservedly breaking the Internet), and Carmine Di Giandomenico's art continues to convey the scrappy, gorgeous tone of the series. You don't want to miss out on this book, trust me. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #3 I'd be hard-pressed to think that there is another ongoing book in DC Comics' roster that can come close to what Mark Waid and Dan More are creating with Batman/Superman: World's Finest. The two creators don't just give us the best takes on the Dark Knight and the Man of Tomorrow, but the DC Universe as a whole, as Waid isn't shy about bringing in heroes and villains from across the spectrum. This story is definitely set to go down as a modern day classic and I could not recommend it more if I tried. If you haven't read World's Finest, you're doing yourself a disservice not picking it up. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 5 out of 5 CATWOMAN #43 I've absolutely enjoyed this Catwoman run thus far, but this issue easily took the stint into its own wonderful stratosphere. As Selina takes a break from the fight against Black Mask and the mob families of Gotham City, her girls trip with Harley Quinn unfolds in some unexpected and shocking twists and turns. I was genuinely captivated by every point of this issue, from Tini Howard's energetic and genuinely sweet script, to Bengal's gorgeously-cartoony art paired with Jordie Bellaire's fluorescent colors. This might be the best Catwoman-related issue I've read in a while, and it's the perfect jumping-on point for anyone who loves Selina, Harley, or just fun comics. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 EARTH-PRIME #4: STARGIRL By and large, these Earth-Prime issues have contained a lot of good – but this week's Stargirl-themed installment might be the first genuinely great one. As the Dugan-Whitmore family try to enjoy their family vacation, a visit from an old villain, as well as the looming threat of Magog, add some complications. James Robinson and Paula Sevenbergen's script (unsurprisingly) perfectly captures the charm and emotional nuance of its live-action counterpart, and Jerry Ordway's art is quintessentially timeless, especially as it traverses multiple points and time. This issue isn't only a must-read for Stargirl or DCTV fans, it should be read by anyone who loves the Golden Age corner of the DC Universe. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 FABLES #151 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] For the time being, we'll call Fables #151 a happy return to a story with a rather definitive ending. Fables are immortal after all, so we shouldn't be too surprised that the story goes on after "ever after." Whether that story is any good remains to be seen, but this new Fables arc at least shows some promise. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 THE FLASH #782 The story of the Wallys continues and what we get from Adams and Pasarin is a fun superhero romp, that might feel a tad too formulaic but revels in the fun that it's having along the way. The Flash might not be having you question your existence but it's a light and breezy read that knows what it's trying to do. Adams' run on The Flash has really helped in fleshing out Wally West and showing how he differs from Barry when it comes not just to his personality, but his family life as well in a delightful package deal. The Flash doesn't break the wheel but it sure does play to its strengths. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3.5 out of 5 NIGHTWING #92 Tom Taylor is expertly moving the right pieces into place to close out his first overarching tale on his Nightwing run. He and Redondo have been at this for a while now, and Nightwing #92 proves just how dynamite of a well-oiled machine the duo really is. Taylor gives readers a masterclass in character-driven storytellling, and issue #92 is no exception. You care for the protagonist with each passing page as his plotting and dialogue continues to make Dick Grayson one of the most likable superheroes today. Not only that, but Redondo's choices when it comes to laying out action scenes is sublime. All the right beats are hit, and this title is that much better for it. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 5 out of 5 SHADOW WAR ZONE #1 Shadow War Zone #1 is a four-story companion to the larger "Shadow War" arc and while there's a mix of quality in those four stories, the overall balance is that it's a fun read with some strong character moments, some of which hopefully build to more. The obvious standout and easily the best story of the issue is the opener, "Old Friends" written by Joshua Williamson. It's not only a good tie in story to the event, but it's a fantastic Black Canary story as well, one that highlights Dinah's unique position in this mess. It also has some truly fantastic art from Otto Schmidt and that one story alone makes the whole issue worthwhile. Everything after that, even if the stories are intended to build to something, feel a bit like fluff. "Inner Demon" visits a younger Talia, but while an interesting tale with some lovely visuals, the characterization just feels wrong all around. "Panic Room" is okay if you're a fan of Ghostmaker and Clownhunter, but both characters feel unnecessary in the larger story. The lettering here is also kind of a mess. The closing story, "Ninjas! At the Arcade" is a Harley Quinn story from Stephanie Phillips that is enjoyable to read and lands in a fun destination, but generally just feels like it's taking space. The art here, from Ann Maulina, is great though and makes one wonder what the main Harley Quinn book would be like with different art. Overall, a little bit of a mixed back, but that first story alone is absolutely worth it. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 WONDER WOMAN: EVOLUTION #7 Wonder Woman: Evolution #7 is a book that sees a lot of improvements over previous issues in this series, but unfortunately they come just a little too late in the game for them to be of much value. The biggest win in this issue is the art. Up to now the art has been messy and out of proportion, but this issue is much cleaner, more balanced, and works really very well which is nice. We also finally get an explanation for what is going on in terms of the story and while ordinarily a lot of exposition isn't a bad thing, the problem with this issue is that some of the information we get about Dr. Hill and his plans would have been vastly better served several issues ago. As it now stands, we know his plans—which admittedly don't exactly make a ton of sense—and we also have the introduction of what is sure to be a major fight. However, with the final book in the series up next, it's pretty obvious that we're rushing to a conclusion that will leave more questions than answers. The issue by itself is alright, but as part of the larger story it's just another poor choice, one that makes the whole story messy and feel like it is without meaning. Marvel #1 ELEKTRA: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #4 Elektra: Black, White & Blood #4 brings the anthology series to a close, and it just might be the most visually impressive book in the series. The issue starts strong with "Powers You Can't Comprehend" by Matthew Rosenberg, Alberto Alburquerque, Fer Sifuentes-Sujo, and Tom Groneman, a classic Elektra tale that pits our favorite assassin against Ghost Rider with the Kingpin looking over everything. It's a match-up that caters to the art style, and the same can be said for "Assassin" by Peach Momoko and Lindsey Cohick, a stunning story told mostly through actions. It's not the deepest story, but within the format held my attention and played to the artwork's strengths. "Rendezvous" by Kevin Eastman and Freddie E. Williams has its moments too, especially in scene transitions and how the battle flows across the larger figures, but it just didn't capture me from a storytelling perspective. While it isn't the strongest issue in the anthology, it's still satisfying and offers up a wealth of beautiful artwork to get lost in, sending the series out in style. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 ETERNALS #12 It all led to this, and Eternals #12 delivers in full. The issue wastes no time in wrapping up the conflict that has plagued the past few issues, quickly moving back to the main plot of the series. While this finale continues to set up Marvel's summer event, it still does an adequate job of putting a complete resolution on the generally dynamite run from Gillen and Ribic. A whole new Marvel world was born here, and I can't wait to see where it goes next. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 FANTASTIC FOUR #43 There's nothing inherently "wrong" or "bad" about the Reckoning War – it's honestly hard to say anything about it at all. It simply exists. Nothing on these pages is compelling, despite being competently written and well-illustrated. You forget it as soon as you close the comic. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 2 out of 5 IMMORTAL X-MEN #2 Kieron Gillen is playing all of the hits in these opening issues of Immortal X-Men, but he's playing them well. Immortal X-Men #2 shifts the point of view away from Mister Sinister and gives it to Hope Summer, whom Gillen practically defined as a character with his runs writing Generation Hope and Uncanny X-Men. Here, Gillen has Hope acknowledging how much she's changed since those days, asking herself why she ever stopped carrying a gun and leaving Arbor Magna for her first field mission since becoming leader of the Five on Krakoa. Gillen is still moving pieces into place, but he seems to be positioning Hope for things and progresses his mysteries in other ways. Werneck provides impressive layouts conveying complex action with ease. However, his characters have a certain overpolished sheen to them that as if photo-referenced too closely, setting them awkwardly into the visuals. But this will bother some more than others, and otherwise, this is another stellar issue for Immortal X-Men. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 IRON FIST #3 The latest story featuring the Immortal Iron Fist barrels forward at a breakneck pace. While Wong's plot took a while to ease into it, Iron Fist #3 is the biggest issue of the series, combining origin with plot advancement, character development, and intense action sequences. Best yet, the issue includes the return of two beloved supporting characters from deep within the Iron Fist mythos, helping making Iron Fist #3 about as good as it can get. The ever-expanding art team on this one—five total artists between pencils and inks, in fact—did make some of the panels seem separated from the rest, creating a sense of disconnection as you read through. Despite that, the aforementioned action sequences are second to none. Kinetic punches, delightful kicks, and a surprising amount of gore. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE MARVELS #10 The Marvels is starting to get really bizarre, but not in a bad way. Most of issue #10 of this ongoing series left me puzzled about where this story is even going. The past couple of installments have been somewhat meandering at times, which led to me wanting to get more answers in this issue. Rather than those answers arriving, though, more questions have only been presented, which makes me a bit concerned. While The Marvels has largely been good up until this point, I'm hoping that the next couple of issues really start to add some more structure to the story that is being told. -- Logan Moore Rating: 3 out of 5 MARVEL'S VOICES: IDENTITY #1 Marvel celebrates some of its amazing Asian superheroes and creators in Marvel's Voices: Identity #1, and things get started with the Shang-Chi and Jimmy Woo starring Secrets. Pornsak Pichetshote, Crees Lee, and Bryan Valenza explore conflicts from within a culture when one is Chinese and one is Chinese American, as well as big business and the role racism can play in that world. Both are rich in premise, but at times the execution is a bit clunky and lacking subtlety. There is also just a touch of that clunkiness in "Fool Me Twice" by Sabir Pirzada, Eric Koda, and Brian Reber, but it is ever so brief, and it quickly opens up to be one of the book's strongest stories, conveying all the internal conflict one feels when confronted with someone who has hurt you and the role they should or can play in your life moving forward. "The Primeval Paradox" by Jeremy Holt, Kei Zama, and Irma Kniivila is easily my favorite story in the issue, a story that examines all of the moments, whether they be joyous or painful, that ultimately make you the person you are, and the artwork is such a beautiful companion to the very personal story being told. Marvel #2 NEW MUTANTS #25 New Mutants is finally back and hasn't missed a beat. Rod Reis's painterly but malleable artwork is perfect for the fairy tale motif employed in this story involving magic and demons. Madelyne Pryor is a complicated character with a complex past, but Vita Ayala has shown that they can bring nuance to even the most dastardly villain. How Ayala has Madelyne assert herself here during conversations with Magik and the other New Mutants is clever character writing that says a lot with a little. What puts this issue way over the top is that it brings in a second art team—Jan Duursema and Ruth Redmond—to help play with Limbo's loose concept of time. Where it's standard practice for a colorist to alter their hues a bit to indicate a change in era, Duursema and Redmond offer an entirely different style reminiscent of the X-Men comics of the 1980s. With Ayala adding their best Chris Claremont pastiche narration to the mix, it's a total commitment to the concept that few would dare but is pitch-perfect from this team. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 SAVAGE AVENGERS #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Savage Avengers #1 is a good read. It's not perfect, due to the verbosity of it all and there are moments when you are keenly aware you're reading introductions, but there is a lot of appeal here. The characterizations, the general premise, and even the bombastic 1990s-esque action all work well together to create a story that promises a truly wild ride and a good bit of fun, too – even for someone like me who doesn't care for Conan. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 SILK #5 Silk #5 comes through this week and brings Cindy Moon face to face with her heritage in the worst way. When faced against a powerful priestess from Korea's bygone era, the past and present collide as Silk realizes her true place in the multiverse. And in the end, a quick kiss and confession brings this comic's latest arc to a close with little collateral damage. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 SPIDER-PUNK #2 Spider-Punk #2 brings our heroes face to face with Taskmaster in the worst way, but the day is saved when one of New Jersey's best comes to the rescue. When our team discovers a new power imbalance in their post-apocalyptic world, the spider-band decides it is time to hit the road, and issue's delicious camaraderie will have readers convinced the ragtag group can do whatever it is they want! -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #20 Aphra, Sana, and Kho Phon all converge on their quest for the Eternal Spark, all with their own agendas for what to do with it. Their confrontation with one another, and with the Ascendant technology, is much more than any of them bargained for, with their discovery coming with fateful consequences. Easily the best installment in Doctor Aphra this year, this installment features everything you like about the series, from its adventures to its hilarious and antagonistic banter to ancient texts and artifacts, making this recent run with Kho Phon feeling worthy of the buildup. We don't know where this adventure could go from here, but given Aphra's way of skirting by without harm throughout much of the series' history, she might end up actually having to face permanent consequences for her actions in this kinetic and delightful outing. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #2 After the revelation that a stranger might in fact be his father, Han Solo is dubious, though could also use a hand on the job, forcing him to at least humor the idea that he really has been reunited with his family. From start to finish, the book is filled with entertaining banter, double-crosses, improved plans, and intergalactic jargon, feeling like a worthy tribute to the title characters. The only drawback to this installment is it only feels like a half step forward as opposed to a complete entry in an overall narrative, as the exciting exploits (for as engaging as they might be) don't feel like an entirely complete idea. We might have to wait to retroactively identify the pace of this series, and there's very little to complain about in regards to the actual content, but the setup of the last issue's final page feels a bit undercut or underutilized in this second issue. Still, the book marks for an effective tribute to the titular heroes that captures their loveable dynamic. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 THOR #25 The spiritual meeting of Odin and Bruce Banner inside the metaphorical starship is one of the coolest concepts Cates has attempted with these characters. The "El Paso" story finally has a pay-off that feels earned, and there's an appearance from Iron Man that actually isn't aggravating. This is a step up for the "Banner of War." -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3.5 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #3 (Photo: Marvel Comics) VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR #2 Free from the shackles of first-issue exposition, Venom: Lethal Protector #2 is able to really cut loose and get to the chase. Writer David Michelinie's style remains succinctly stuck in the era of the original Lethal Protector series, which may be exactly what some are looking for, but anyone eager for an extensive examination of the symbiote will only find the typical shenanigans. Artist Ivan Fiorelli gets the real fun of the series though, earning the opportunity to draw wild C-list Spider-Man characters and huge explosive action. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3 out of 5 WOLVERINE #21 Wolverine #21 leans more into the annoying side of any Deadpool crossover with way too much of the book being dedicated to him (and this is coming from a Deadpool fan). But there are a few couple of continuity nods and it ends on a solid cliffhanger. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 WOLVERINE: PATCH #2 There's a certain bluntness to the plotting and dialogue of Wolverine: Patch that makes it read like an artifact from the Bronze Age, but those same sensibilities also provide this story from a pre-Krakoa X-Men its greatest strengths. There's a messiness to the many factions involved in this Madripoor-based conspiracy with no clear divisions between good and bad guys, which isn't to suggest some of the nastiest individuals aren't outright villainous. Whether the agents are from Russia, the United States, or Madripoor they possess their own mix of motives – few of them altruistic. This approach to spyfare makes Wolverine an excellent protagonist and the problems he confronts all the more intriguing with only one man to cut through the lies. Patch #2 also embraces the brutality of Wolverine from his early Marvel Comics' appearances with some outstanding sequences showcasing the quick and deadly natures of his claws. While this is far from a must-read Wolverine story, it's also bound to scratch a nostalgic itch much better than the character's many other current comics. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 X-CELLENT #3 Zeitgeist's management style continues to erode the already messy dynamics within the X-Cellent and almost make the X-Statix appear to be a functioning team; it's a chaotic X-Cellent #3 featuring new characters and plenty of power plays. The mess in this long-running team is a feature, not a bug, however, especially as their newest miniseries focuses on how social media followings alter behavior. Satirical elements are shouted and it's their volume that makes them so much funnier. Even as the creative team addresses evolving social consciousness, they're careful to never mock those on the frontlines of very real battles. Instead, they portray Zeitgeist as an egomaniac obsessed with their own righteousness despite possessing an utterly hollow moral and intellectual core; he runs parallel to many of the current moment's greatest fools and villains without needing to be a direct analog to any of them. Combine this astute social commentary with more outrageous character designs and slapstick renditions of terrible violence, and you're in for another great installment of the X-Statix saga with all of its hallmarks on stylish display. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 X-FORCE #28 Cerebro continues its island rampage seeking to gobble up as many mutants as it can find to "eat and build." The concept for this new antagonist combined with its tentacled design makes it an imposing figure, but with very limited stakes imposed by the Resurrection Protocols and no effective horror sequences it can't carry the entirety of X-Force #28. It's clear there's a disaster waiting to occur, but much of the intervening space is spent checking in on various long-running subplots and relationships from X-Force and robbing any sense of immediacy from these proceedings. It's the introductory and final sequences that carry most of the power and ensure invested readers will be strung along, but a consideration of the entire issue raises the question about how much longer can X-Force stretch out its many potent, but unrealized concepts. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 X-MEN RED #2 X-Men Red #1 emphasized the quartet forming the new Brotherhood on Arrako – a surprising collection of characters who quickly established the ambitious themes and scope for the series. Other Publishers #1 ALICE EVER AFTER #2

Alice Ever After #2 carries on our heroine's journey through drugs and asylums as she begins dissociating from her life to the next. As more characters come to light, Lewis Carroll's classic tale comes to life in unusual ways. And by the end, a late-night bust will have fans on edge as Alice wanders down the rabbit hole in her mind once more. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 ANGEL #5 I had to double-check to make sure I hadn't missed an issue of Angel after beginning to read the latest chapter. The story starts with Angel and company in the middle of a standoff with Holtz, so here's hoping readers remember who that is from the original television series because the issue doesn't go into it. It also suggests that Holtz followed the multiverse Angel and Spike from the last issue's final pages, but trying to follow the narrative thread is more challenging than it should be. The visuals are the neon-tinted noir style you'd expect from Angel's LA-based detective setup and largely solid, but it feels like we're already running in circles with these characters. Didn't Angel and Cordelia come to a new understanding regarding their working relationship? And yet here we are again with them bickering about being actors competing for attention. Spike's arc similarly feels like it's treading familiar ground. It's a clumsy but passable issue, but not an exciting one. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 ARMORCLADS #3 After establishing that yes, it's the people inside the Ironclad suits that make the suits themselves ultimately special, Armorclads #3 made the excellent decision to go ahead and give those special people some very, very rebellious and punky modifications to toy around with. The quick cutaway through which they're acquired can be overlooked due to how characters' specialties were established previously, so there's another point for the so-so setup from before paying off here. Complicate the always entertaining spunky rebellion themes with a treasure hunt for long-lost myths and Armorclads is shaping up to be much more engrossing than initially expected. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4.5 out of 5 BLACK HAMMER REBORN #12 Black Hammer Reborn has touched all the bases. Early on, it was a true return to form for the series, taking readers on a trip back to the earliest days of this superhero universe, giving them issues rivaling the greatness of the same ones the won Eisners. By the end, the story shifted into a "trust the process" tale a lot of Jeff Lemire's work falls into. The writer's consistently great, and he clearly has a big plan for this superhero world--it's just not evident quite yet. Despite being a finale of the latest chunk of this main Black Hammer story, Reborn #12 feels much more like an introduction to the last chunk than it does as part of the story at hand. The most important plot thread is tied up, so kudos there; there's just a lot left dangling by the time you close the back cover it hurts there's a wait until Black Hammer: The End. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 BOLERO #5 Bolero ends on a trippy and confusing note here in issue #5. I've not been a fan of the overarching story and characters in Bolero for most of this run, but I will say that I appreciated the way that this series tied up; it was a conclusion filled with hope rather than being so heavy as the rest of the story. Even though Bolero never really clicked with me in a way that I would have liked, the one constant bright spot of this series was its artwork. If you're looking for a comic to read purely to appreciate the art on display, there haven't been many better options in 2022. -- Logan Moore Rating: 3 out of 5 BREAK OUT #2 Break Out #2 very much sets the stage for what should be an intense remainder of the story. With a final bit of downtime before (assumably) kicking into high gear, Break Out uses much of this installment to further flesh out most of the characters in this series. Many of the larger questions at the center of Break Out don't get answered in this second issue, but it has done a great job of continuing to get me invested before these payoffs arrive. -- Logan Moore Rating: 4 out of 5 COUNT CROWLEY: AMATEUR MIDNIGHT MONSTER HUNTER #2 This issue of Crowley leans more on the action than advancing the story, but that's totally okay when the action is this fun and gnarly. A several-page werewolf fight is a hell of a way to kick off an issue but its ending keeps you invested in the exposition to come later. Other Publishers #2 FAITHLESS III #4 Juxtaposition is the device largely at play in Faithless III #4, the issue which just might be the most twisted and sadistic one of this run. Some rather tempered conversations contrast nicely with the literal hell our leads find themselves in, and there's a particularly haunting dinner scene set there, too. Compared to past issues, #4 finds a strong balance with digestible banter and revolting imagery. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4 out of 5 THE FOX: FAMILY VALUES #1 Family Values delivers a pair of new tales for the golden age Archie Comics superhero The Fox, and offers readers a generally pleasant reading experience. "Mid-Life Pisces" features story and art from Dean Haspiel, which will be cause enough for some fans of his excellent cartooning to snag this one-shot, and it provides a day-in-the-life approach to its characters. However, there's nothing much to them beyond a generally pleasant appeal and chuckle-level humor. There is one intriguing action sequence, albeit one that feels tacked on. "Back to Back" is similarly appealing with fine line art by Richard Ortiz in a misadventure on The Fox's wedding day. Without much to say and little specificity to base this character in, The Fox: Family Values is certainly a pleasant comic book, but hardly a necessary read. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 HELL SONJA #5 The final (for now) chapter of the Hell Sonja saga unfolds in a way that plays directly into expectations, but is still a little baffling to behold. Christopher Hastings' script is filled with some fun character beats and lines of dialogue, but the way a lot of the Sonjas' storylines wrap up leaves a little something to be desired. And while Andres Labrada's art is chaotic and compelling to look at, the panel layouts end up being confusing more than anything. While there are elements of Hell Sonja that are enjoyable, the series as a whole might not do enough to draw in anyone who isn't a diehard Sonja fan. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3 out of 5 HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #6 House of Slaughter has successfully built out the Order of St. George and larger universe throughout its first arc, and while there are shining moments in issue #6, by issue's end I'm sadly no closer to connecting with its lead character. This franchise and many of the characters within it carry a ruthless edge to them, regardless of their role or House. James Tynion IV and Sam Johns introduce us to one character in particular that embodies these elements, but the issue never builds up our point of view character Edwin in equal measure. Sure you are sort of rooting for him throughout but there' not much depth as to why, and he's so blank for much of the issue that by the time you have a little bit to hook onto the issue is over. What is impressive is the artwork of Letizia Cadonici, Francesco Segala, and Andworld Design, which seamlessly fits in the world Werther Dell'Edera defined in Something Is Killing the Children but still contains stylish touches all its own. There is a vague but solid hook by the end, but it feels like it's just getting started when things start to wrap up, and hopefully, issue #7 can get things moving in a more significant way to capitalize on this story's promise. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3 out of 5 I HATE THIS PLACE #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Given that brief synopsis it's easy to imagine any issue #1 being overwhelmed by the sprawling premise of this "All of the Above" horror comic, but I Hate This Place #1 showcases an elegant script that manages to capture the entirety of its premise while simultaneously landing a number of creepy moments and endearing Gabby and Trudy to readers. It's remarkable how much ground is covered in a mere 24 pages, although readers familiar with Kyle Starks' past project will remain unsurprised. There's not a single ounce of wasted space here. When the women travel to and explore their new home, rich backgrounds and layered dialogue provide readers with an abundance of context. That smart approach provides space for a nighttime stroll to move at a fast pace and emphasize the movement of figures over any text. The craft on display in delivering such a complete first chapter is cause enough for any comic book fan to check out I Hate This Place #1. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 JOHN CARTER OF MARS #2

