Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 5/31/2023

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more.

DC #1 (Photo: DC) DC PRIDE 2023 #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] In the foreword of DC Pride 2023 Phil Jimenez shares an anecdote in which he recounts Kelly Sue DeConnick suggesting that "being queer was a refusal to be small when so many in the world demand that of us" and if there is one thing that this year's installment of the DC Pride anthology is doing it is refusing to be small. For the third year in a row, DC has celebrated Pride Month with an oversize one-shot that puts its LGBTQ+ characters front and center. And, in addition to the issue once again being packed with solid stories and art that put the characters first in an authentic and humanizing way, it's an issue that feels timelier and more necessary than ever. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 DETECTIVE COMICS #1072 Detective Comics pits the reduced resources of Batman against the seemingly limitless resources of the Orghams in a battle for Gotham itself. As Batman's allies discover the width of the Orghams' plot, Batman is given an impossible choice by the Orghams. The key to this issue is the unceasing march towards inevitability, there's a very deliberate cadence to this comic that plays upon the earlier concepts of the opera and the danse macabre of the initial arc. It gives the comic an almost unsettling feeling that shows how, even at his stronger, Batman is utterly outmatched. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 ICON VS. HARDWARE #3 This time around, the conflict of Icon vs. Hardware slingshots from one extreme to another, and the end result is both entertaining and underwhelming. Every component, from the script to the trio of wildlly-different artists to the actual narrative, feels too disjointed for its own good, and takes way too long to even begin to capitalize on the threads of previous issues. It's disappointing, but there's just enough of an interesting nugget to make me curious about what's still in store. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 2.5 out of 5 POWER GIRL SPECIAL #1 Power Girl Special #1 depicts a showdown between its titular hero and the eldritch horror-infused villain Johnny Sorrow in a story beautifully depicted by artist Marguerite Sauvage. Sorrow threatens the world with his own mass psychic hypnosis and four ill-defined horsemen weaving other forms of chaos across the United States, so it's up to Power Girl (and her best pal Omen) to save everyone. The superhero conflict of the oversized issue isn't terribly compelling on its own as the broad stakes and poorly articulated power sets make the various action encounters read as perfunctory stops on the way to an inevitable victory. Instead, the issue is much more focused on how Power Girl fits into the Superman family and tells readers exactly how she and every other significant character, like Supergirl and Superman, feel along the way. As a result the dialogue is more informative than emotional and there's little opportunity for any panels to feel surprising or impactful. The journey is very well drawn, but never terribly thrilling. The backup story featuring Fire and Ice before a fall debut in their own series is another visual spectacle with Natacha Bustos detailing a seaside encounter with the elements that adds some additional chaos in the form of Guy Gardner. Although the stake are much lower in this back-up story, the complications of these longstanding relationships resonate a bit more and lay the groundwork for an intriguing fall debut. All in all, Power Girl Special #1 will provide fans of these characters with some outstanding imagery, even if the story being told is less than memorable. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Marvel #1 ALIEN #2 The new Alien series chugs along as one might expect throughout its second issue, with writer Declan Shalvey getting to the part of a Xenomorphy story that many fans are waiting for, the carnage. Though much of the story's time is spent setting up the larger narrative, it does slow itself down, but that's to make the impact of its big splash page even better. Artist Andrea Broccardo, and colorist Triona Farrell, make this big moment really count, showing you every piece of flesh and drop of blood that might fly out when a chestburster does its thing. This makes up for some of the more stilted artwork surrounding a literal horde of aliens which persists through the first few pages. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #26 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] The Amazing Spider-Man #26 mostly arrives as a relief that this kayfabe spectacle of death can be addressed elsewhere and mysteries drug out for more than a year can be resolved. Wells and Romita remain an excellent partnership and fit for Spider-Man, but when the needs of the publisher undermine the style and tone that made early issues of the current volume so good, it's difficult to continue applauding such odd outcomes. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 AVENGERS BEYOND #3 Avengers Beyond is an absolute trainwreck and I dread each release date when I have to open the next issue's pages. Perhaps there is no bigger example of this than the first four pages of issue three, wherein exposition is the only wording that Marvel readers will see and it is dire. Exposition dumps don't necessarily need to be the bane of the comic world, but they at least need to give information that fans might have otherwise not known. The series seems to rehash plot points that were already explored and the way that the structure of the comic feels, it almost seems like each issue is completely seperate from one another in the worst possible way. There are interesting facets of this mini-series but they all simply fall flat and even the art work in this latest issue is the worst of the series to date. Stay far away from Avengers Beyond. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 1 out of 5 BETSY BRADDOCK: CAPTAIN BRITAIN #4 Betsy's fight against Morgan Le Fay—and for the safety of the Marvel universe—reaches a point that is more character-driven than anything else. The real highlight of Tini Howard's script is seeing the issue's dynamic, including Betsy standing shoulder-to-shoulder with some of Marvel's biggest herores, so much so that the specifics of the main battle become slightly underwhelming. But there's still an inherent sense of liveliness on display, both from the nitty-gritty of the script and from Vasco Georgiev's art, to make this a worthwhile read. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #13 The "Cold War" crossover slows down a beat to put the focus squarely on Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers who spend the issue fighting each other instead of Bucky Barnes and White Wolf. It certainly has something to do with the art and colors by R.B. Silva and Jesus Aburtov, as the clash between the Captains comes across as a cinematic masterpiece. Steve is cold and unemotional, while Sam is compassionate and speaks his mind. It's a great contrast, though I'm surprised Steve would allow himself to be so easily manipulated by Bucky. -- Tim Adams Rating: 5 out of 5 CARNAGE #13 Carnage #13 walks the tightrope of a mid-chapter tie-in issue in near-perfect fashion. Readers invested primarily in this series get to see its core characters receive crucial steps of development, while those characters are gracefully introduced to any readers invested solely in "Carnage Reigns." Regardless, Carnage #13 provides a rapidly expanding scope that builds upon both ongoing stories and delivers a frightening cliffhanger by issue's end. There is a lot happening and not all threads receive equal focus, but the climactic battle stuffed with "heroic" enforcers alongside Miles Morales and Scorpion makes for a gnarly prelude to Cletus Kasady's horrifying new incarnation. Each chapter is told with the familiar style of this series blending terrible reality and metaphorical fictions tied to the Symbiote mythos. It's all a good bit of fun and promises bigger things ahead for both Carnage and "Carnage Reigns." -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 CLOBBERIN' TIME #3 Clobberin' Time has possessed a splendid sense of humor sense its beginning, but issue #3 lands the most laughs per page as Doctor Strange crashes a Grimm family dinner party. While there's plenty to marvel at in Steve Skroce's pages, it's Ben's Uncle Jake who comes out as the issue's MVP, embodying a casual sensibility about gargantuan monsters and violence as he seeks celebrity selfies. The inclusion of dark magical entities provides an excellent backdrop for this humorous affair, including a pair of devilish children who deliver Skroce's unique brand of violence with gusto. That all of this serves as an origin story for Clobberin' Time's antagonist and sets the stage for another mighty team-up makes it clear that this series still has plenty of hits and haha's to deliver. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 DEADPOOL #7 Deadpool #7 is built almost entirely out of a punchline-filled scene, so it's your standard Deadpool issue. The jury is still out on whether or not Wade's relationship with Valentine will hold up compared to his previous love interests, but at least it looks like the book finally has a grip on Princess as a "dog symbiote." The book could also benefit from making The Atelier a big more threatening as two of their members gets wiped out in this issue with little to no trouble. Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Comics) EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #2

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Comics) EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #2

Edge of Spider-Verse is, at its best, a series that is something of a mixed bag and that's really on display here with issue #2. Neither of the stories are bad but there is a definite imbalance in the amount of space each one is given and how that impacts the quality. The first story from David Hein features Spinstress should be charming, but is a bit bloated and long and drags the reader along for a story that tries a little too hard to be a Disney Princess story and needs a heavy editorial hand while Benjamin Percy's Sky-Spider story is one that has the richest potential but instead is compressed and rushed. In a sense, it feels kind of indicative of a lot of Marvel lately: decent concept with poor execution. Where both stories work well, however, is art and color. The whole issue is lovely to look at. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 PUNISHER #12 After all of the fire and fury of this Punisher series, all that is left for its epilogue in Punisher #12 is the final judgment of Frank Castle and it concludes Jason Aaron, Jesús Saiz, and Paul Azaceta's run in a powerful fashion. With Frank Castle shot and near-dead, he is confronted by Marvel Comics icons like Captain America, Wolverine, and Black Widow like ghosts visiting Ebenezer Scrooge. Each brings a different perspective to the mass murderer who made a deal with the devil to continue waging his never-ending war. These reflections frame everything that preceded this moment with little sympathy for the monstrous actions and horrors perpetrated by Frank Castle, while still seeking to understand the man who transformed himself into a beast. It's as clearsighted of an outlook on this twisted figure of superhero comics as I've encountered and one that encourages readers to reflect on the stories and ideas embedded in 50 years of comics and film. All of this is wonderfully realized in crisp present imagery by Saiz and grungy flashbacks by Azaceta, still as striking of an artistic pairing as they were in Punisher #1. This series has been unlike anything in the Punisher's long history to date and concludes with a unique and compelling understanding of an anti-hero Americans cannot escape. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 SILVER SURFER: GHOST LIGHT #4 What started out as such a promising miniseries has devolved into a plodding mess over the past few issues. Theoretically, The Stranger is an interesting concept. But in execution he's a thoroughly boring being from a bygone era of comics, which is a problem when the issues are now anchored. The citizens of Sweetwater all falling to madness, Al's outrage, Sombra's new power up – none of it manages to resonate beyond a passing shrug. -- Connor Casey Rating: 2 out of 5 SPIDER-MAN 2099: DARK GENESIS #5 There's a lot happening in the final issue of this Dark Genesis arc, maybe just a tad too much for its own good. But all's well that ends well, and Dark Genesis delivers a satisfying ending to what's been a great series. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3.5 out of 5 STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #32 Marking a fresh start for the Doctor Aphra series, we see her utilize her sneaky tactics to, well, kidnap Luke Skywalker and ask for his help on a quest that could prove beneficial for both of them. Watching these two character bicker and trade barbs with one another is highly entertaining, while the events of this book brings some interesting implications about Luke's journey to becoming a Jedi Master during the events of the original trilogy. This makes this first chapter in a new storyline the best of what these comics have to offer, which is entertaining standalone adventures that come with the added bonus of enriching established material and narrative timelines. Given how many issues of Doctor Aphra have been convoluted and bogged down with too many characters, this issue gets off to a strong start with whatever this adventure might explore, leaving us incredibly excited for what the future of this arc might hold. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: SANA STARROS #4 Things continue to get complicated for the Sarros family, as Sana still has her sights set on rescuing her cousin from Imperial control, while also coping with how her twin brother has voluntarily taken the side of the Galactic Empire. We're currently on the fourth issue of the series and, while this chapter helps establish some of the interpersonal connections between the characters as opposed to being action or story heavy, the volume of characters who are addressed only by name is a bit overwhelming in regards to how fresh the storyline is and how far into the adventure we've progressed. Sana Starros is far from being the only Star Wars comic that is forced with telling more than showing, but given how unfamiliar Sana's backstory is, readers can find themselves a bit bewildered when trying to keep track of the major players in the series. This does seem a bit like a necessary evil for a book in this franchise, so we hope this is more of an exception to the rule, but with the earliest issues in the series so promising, we hope that the narrative has a bit more cohesion going forward to bring back the charm and excitement of those earlier chapters. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR II #3 Lethal Protector has delivered as advertised through its first three issues with pure 90s-style action, over-the-top throwback character designs and melodrama straight out of the 90s Amazing Spider-Man cartoon. The villains aren't much to speak of this time around (anybody else feel like gun-toting nuns are getting a little overplayed?) but the cliffhanger has Venom face-to-face with Doctor Doom and that's guaranteed to be a fun time. If you like Venom but haven't kept up with what's currently going on with the character, this series is more than worth picking up. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS #3 This is a pretty slow issue, but if you're a fan of X-23 and familiar with her history, then seeing her in a verbal fight with her puppet master Kimura should be fun for you. The art is detailed, crisp, and clean, so it's easy on the eyes. But the overall story drags, unfortunately. Hopefully, next issue will be more eventful since X-23 will be serving Kimura again. -- Tim Adams Rating: 2 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 CAT FIGHT #1 I'm a sucker for tales of espionage and master thieves, and after just a few pages it was evident that Cat Fight was right in my wheelhouse. The new series follows the adventures of a master thief named Felix, whose run of back luck leads him into a larger story of legacy and vendettas, wonderfully crafted by writer Andrew Wheeler. Cat Fight blends a classic feel with modern elements and style, created by the talented team of artist Ilias Kyriazis, colorist Dennis Yatras, linker Auguste, and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou. The book really hits its stride about midway through though with the introduction of Nana, and from there the book never lets up. Nana's backstory and how that affected Claude are compelling on their own, but once the larger story starts to play out, the book's potential becomes immediately apparent. Cat Fight is off to a fantastic start, and I'm quite intrigued to see where this thrilling tale of thievery goes next. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 DEAD SEAS #6 Cavan Scott and Nick Brokenshire's wild, horror-epic comes to a mostly satisfying conclusion, one with a poignant ending that readers will likely be happy to see. Scott's script makes big swings as character beats intersect with major action; but the real MVP of the final issue is Brokenshire. The Dead Seas' artist is able to channel the unique visual language of the series and its repulsive specters by taking them to the heights one would expect from a blockbuster finale. Brokenshire's colorwork remains unparalleled throughout the issue, bringing depth and detail that make his images cinematic and textured. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 DEEP CUTS #2 This anthology finds an even stronger footing in this installment, crafting a wistful and incredibly poignant tale of authorship and ambition. I don't want to spoil the plot specifics, because seeing the end result of Kyle Higgins and Joe Clark's script is way too thrilling. When coupled with genuinely gorgeous artwork from Helena Masellis and coloring from Igor Monti, this is a can't-miss single issue. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 FRIDAY #7 Friday #7 introduces the series' final act as Friday finds herself time-traveling back to her first night in town. Laying the foundations of this sci-fi twist provides a few early answers to unanswered questions from those first few issues but raises many more as Friday retraces her own steps and questions the nature of causality. While anticipation builds for what's still to come as the eldritch-horror infused puzzle is solved, Marcos Martín makes this journey down the rabbit's hole absolutely thrilling. From the establishing spread of Kings Hill forward, every panel is carefully detailed and readers are immersed in Friday's unique perspective. Small gaps in time combined with a countdown and black panels serve to build anticipation for several astounding moments. The surprise of what Friday witnesses is well worth preserving, but readers will find themselves enthralled by the new, terrifying design elements delivered in Friday #7. Although the mystery remains intact, it seems all of the pieces are in place for a potent climax as time travel, summoned monsters, and childhood friends find themselves bound up in one of the most enthralling comics of the month. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 GARGOYLES #6 Though the story moves forward in Gargoyles #6, it does so in a haphazard fashion. The narrative structure here features Brooklyn taking charge, though it feels Weisman doesn't want to commit to that fully. Because of that, things get a bit jarring when popping between scenes as random Brookyln shots are filtered throughout the book. On top of that, this issue—arguably more than any in the past—prioritizes cameo surprises rather than telling a smooth, cohesive story. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 2.5 out of 5 LOCAL MAN #4 Local Man #4 somehow manages to be even more outstanding than the issues that preceded it, offering a smaller-scale, but monumental chapter in Jack's unlikely journey. In both the main story and the flashback backup story, the tropes and tribulations of 90s X-Men are parodied with great love – all while advancing the plot effortlessly. This series is truly terrific on every level. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 prevnext