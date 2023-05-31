The Amazing Spider-Man #26 Review: Superhero Comics Kayfabe Delivers a Dull Twist

Kayfabe is a term originating from the world of professional wrestling describing the presentation of staged performances as something authentic. It's useful when describing modern superhero comics, especially those from the "Big Two" publishers, as it acknowledges that readers are often aware of storytelling decisions made for business reasons (e.g. boosting sales or aligning comics properties with film) even as they and those behind the publications are aware that the story itself comes second to the plot points delivered. It's a necessary term when discussing The Amazing Spider-Man #26 because the issue's conclusion has been available for multiple weeks after a "leak" followed by an official announcement in Entertainment Weekly. All of which is to say that any review of this issue must acknowledge the circumstances surrounding it and address spoilers; if you somehow still don't know exactly what occurs in this comic book, you've been warned.

Peter Parker's showdown against Rabin a.k.a. The Emissary has been teased since the start of the newest volume of The Amazing Spider-Man, but the six-part sequence telling that story has dragged over the past several months insisting upon its own significance despite lacking many ties to the heart of this new Spidey run. And here at its climax the focus shifts to a character who has been barely present in Amazing Spider-Man and whose death is clearly tied to Marvel Studios' next big cinematic release The Marvels: Kamala Khan a.k.a. Ms. Marvel. When all is said and done, the most positive response available is a sigh of relief that the series can progress and Marvel Comics can prepare to resurrect Ms. Marvel (most likely as a mutant) by November.

The outside demands on this already extended story weigh heavily upon the proceedings as the consistent quality of craft from writer Zeb Wells and artist John Romita Jr. is expected to uphold moments that are ultimately forced. The Amazing Spider-Man #26 is devoted to developing a final page that is largely disconnected from the story and series it is tied to with Peter Parker's friends and family surrounding the corpse of Ms. Marvel.

In and of itself, the moment is played with a respectful tone and an appropriate framing for her sacrifice. The stakes of stopping Rabin are apocalyptic and Ms. Marvel's efforts in saving Earth are clever and grounded in her own powers. Yet unless readers have invested significant time reading stories outside of this series or its prior volumes, they will barely recognize the significance of her final words or even her status within Marvel Comics. It demands readers be aware of the kayfabe surrounding this (very temporary death) in order for it to play with any sense of drama.

And so the much more earned drama surrounding Peter, Mary Jane, and MJ's newfound family is pushed to the backburner. This is clearly a mistake as Ms. Marvel is not the only character to die in The Amazing Spider-Man #26, she's merely the most marketable. Mary Jane and Paul lose their children in a shocking sequence that is provided little space to resonate with readers. Instead, they are forced to quickly acknowledge the death of two very young children more closely bound to this series before being pushed into a splash that centers entirely upon Ms. Marvel.

The entire sequence of events and dramatic framing of this installment is simply awkward because it is imposed upon this story. Even the attempted fake out of Mary Jane's death falls flat because there's no space in reality for the surprise to occur.

That isn't to say The Amazing Spider-Man #26 is a poorly composed comic, merely that the marketing demands placed upon it prevent it from showcasing its creators at their best. John Romita Jr.'s final depictions of Rabin attempting to ascend to godhood make excellent use of black-and-white contrasts and reveal a truly frightening, if underdeveloped villain throughout. The brief encounters between Peter and allies ranging from Norman Osborn to the Fantastic Four build upon damaged and mended relationships which will almost certainly be explored further in the future. There's still plenty to anticipate in the coming months of The Amazing Spider-Man.

The Amazing Spider-Man #26 mostly arrives as a relief that this kayfabe spectacle of death can be addressed elsewhere and mysteries drug out for more than a year can be resolved. Wells and Romita remain an excellent partnership and fit for Spider-Man, but when the needs of the publisher undermine the style and tone that made early issues of the current volume so good, it's difficult to continue applauding such odd outcomes.

Published by Marvel Comics

On May 31, 2023

Written by Zeb Wells

Art by John Romita Jr. and Scott Hanna

Colors by Erick Arciniega and Marcio Menyz

Letters by Joe Caramagna

Cover by John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, and Marcio Menyz