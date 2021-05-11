The Weekly Pull: Future State: Gotham, X-Corp, Time Before Time, and More

It's almost new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, DC Comics return to the future state timeline, Krakoa gets into corporate intrigue in X-Corp, and Image comics launches the time travel story Time Before Time. Plus, DC celebrates Asian heroes, a new Justice League series from Chip Zdarsky, Peter Parker in Heroes Reborn, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer #25 (Photo: FRANY, BOOM! Studios) Written by Jeremy Lambert

Art by Valentina Pinti

Colors by Raúl Angulo

Letters by Ed Dukeshire

Published by BOOM! Studios When BOOM! Studios took over the Buffy the Vampire Slayer comics, it launched a new continuity with the main character back in high school but set in the 21st century. For the series' milestone 25th issue, the creators are diving back into the original timeline as the reboot series -- which has flirted with multiversal ideas already -- crosses over with its source material. While the current Buffy series has had its ups and downs over the past 24 issues, Buffy the Vampire Slayer #25 should be a treat for the longtime Buffyverse faithful. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext

DC Festival of Heroes: The Asian Superhero Celebration #1 (Photo: Jim Lee, DC Comics) Written by various

Art by various

Published by DC Comics DC’s latest one-shot is a delightful celebration of Asian superheroes, giving some beloved fan favorites some much-deserved spotlight as well as introducing a brand new hero to the fold. DC Festival of Heroes: The Asian Superhero Celebration is a collection of short stories featuring a look at DC’s stellar roster of Asian characters, and there are some you definitely don’t want to miss, including standouts featuring Cassandra Cain, Grace Choi, Tai Pham, the New Superman, and Connor Hawke, and Red Arrow just to name a few. Not only that, but we get the full debut of the Monkey Prince, and DC’s newest hero is definitely going to be one to watch. This is quite the celebration and one you shouldn’t miss. — Matthew Aguilar prevnext

Future State: Gotham #1 (Photo: Derrick Chew Stanley "Artgerm" Lau Yasmine Putri, DC Comics) Written by Dennis Culver, Joshua Williamson

Art by Giannis Milonogiannis

Letters by Troy Pateri

Published by DC Comics Yes, Future State the event is over, but fans of Jason Todd as well as those looking for a comic whose visual approach steps outside of the norm for most Batman-related titles should definitely give Future State: Gotham #1 a read this week. The issue sees Red Hood choose justice over family as he is enlisted by the Magistrate to bring in the new Batman, but what's really striking about the issue is the gorgeous black and white art. Sure, it's not an entirely unique approach, but it lends something rich to this particular story. It's admittedly not for everyone, but it is definitely worth a read. -- Nicole Drum prevnext

Heroes Reborn: Peter Parker, The Amazing Shutterbug #1 (Photo: Mike McKone, Marvel Comics) Written by Marc Bernardin

Art by Rafael de Latorre, Ron Lim, and Scott Hanna

Colors by Jim Campbell

Lettering by VC’s Ariana Maher

Published by Marvel Comics We’ve only just barely begun to dive into Marvel's Heroes Reborn event, but we’ve already gotten to see some unique takes on the tropes of the Big Two superhero comics. I would definitely rank the very concept of Peter Parker: Amazing Shutterbug among them, as the idea of mashing up Peter’s status quo with that of DC’s Jimmy Olsen feels like a creative no-brainer. Placing Peter on the sidelines of such a massive event — and getting to see his outlook on heroism filtered through the lens of Hyperion and the other superheroes — has the makings of a fun subversion, especially with writer Marc Bernardin and a team of talented artists at the helm. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

The House of Lost Horizons: A Sarah Jewell Mystery #1 (Photo: Christopher Mitten, Dark Horse Comics) Written by Chris Roberson

Art by Leila del Duca

Colors by Michelle Madsen

Letters by Clem Robins

Published by Dark Horse Comics It’s a locked-room mystery set in the Mignola-verse: Sold. If you’re looking for a bit more detail than that, let me break it down. Chris Roberson has displayed a knack for writing mysteries across decades of past comics work; you can see it in comics like iZombie and Cinderella, not to mention his prose fiction. A story like this with more than a half-dozen suspects stranded together requires an adept wordsmith to present readers with a mystery they can chase, too, and Roberson has the skills to deliver. Pair him with Leila del Duca who blends the mundane with the fantastic—if you have never looked at Shutter, call your comic book store today—ensuring readers receive all they need in a multi-faceted supernatural whodunnit. That will inevitably subtle character “acting” alongside the many horrors that Mignola’s sprawling collection of interwoven stories always evoke. It’s not rare to find mysteries in comics, but it’s exceedingly rare to find satisfying ones that play to the classic tropes of an Agatha Christie novel. It seems that The House of Lost Horizons is prepared to do exactly that, though, and so I’m ready to pick the first Sarah Jewell mystery and however many follow; it’s time to start looking for clues. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

Justice League: Last Ride #1 (Photo: Darick Robertson, Diego Rodriguez, DC Comics) Written by Chip Zdarsky

Art by Miguel Mendonca

Colors by Enrica Angiolini

Lettering by Andworld Design

Published by DC Comics Honestly, Chip Zdarsky could write out a computer manual or a grocery list and it would still be one of my most anticipated reads, which makes the launch of this week's Justice League: Last Ride especially exciting for me. The first issue in a new miniseries — Zdarsky’s first long-form work for DC — puts the DC universe’s biggest heroes in an unconventional situation, as they must join forces one last time before the end of the world. I’m always down for alternate universe takes on the Justice League, and this looks to be chock-full of the gravity, humor, and spectacle that sets the team apart from other superhero ensembles. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

Marvel-Verse: Loki (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) Writers: Various

Artists: Various

Published by Marvel Comics We're around a month away from the debut of Disney+'s Loki so if you're wanting to do a little bit of reading that will both give you a good sense of the character beyond the MCU but also just be a lot of fun, then Marvel-Verse: Loki is for you. The book collects a number of Loki stories from across several decades and includes some of the character's most legendary stories. You even get some Kid Loki action. It's a great way to familiarize yourself with the character but also help make the wait for the next Disney+ series go a little faster -- Nicole Drum prevnext

The Sprite and the Gardener (Photo: Oni Press) Written by Rii Abrego and Joe Whitt

Art by Rii Abrego

Published by Oni Press The Sprite and the Gardener is a charming-looking graphic novel releasing in book stores this week and in comic shops and digital services later this month. Its story follows a sprite who befriends a simple gardener, unlocking new talent for growing the garden as their friendship goes. I'm not familiar with the past work of Rii Abrego or Joe Whitt's past work. However, the preview pages and the simple, whimsical, pastoral charm of this comics' premise have made it one I'm eagerly anticipating digging into. If you're looking for something with a little less tension and a little more beauty, then give The Sprite and the Gardener a glance. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext

Time Before Time #1 (Photo: Declan Shalvey, Image Comics) Written by Declan Shalvey and Rory McConville

Art by Joe Palmer

Colors by Chris O’Halloran

Letters by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

Published by Image Comics To me, the trick with any time travel story is to ground it in the present, regardless of the story’s setting in time. That’s exactly what Time Before Time gets right. The first issue spans more than a millennium—jumping more than 50 years into our past, 120 into our future, and far beyond without ever landing anytime close to 2021. Yet it all reads as being absolutely relevant to our moment in time. Protagonists are shackled by endless debt; the future appears increasingly bleak; management doesn’t care if you live or die as long as you do your job; 2141 looks a lot like 2021. It’s a less than inspiring vision of the future, but one that feels real and is made real in Joe Palmer’s artwork as he capably distinguishes many different timelines in the first issue alone. There’s a passionate core of truth amidst the fantastical applications of time travel and it makes Time Before Time read in a vital manner a step above most of the neat sci-fi pitches published at Image Comics. Whether you’re a fan of sci-fi looking to go down one of the genre’s most familiar rabbit holes or someone seeking to grapple with a darkening future that often seems inevitable, this debut issue delivers. My advice would be to not miss the moment Time Before Time #1 arrives at your local comic book store. -- Chase Magnett prevnext