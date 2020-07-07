The Weekly Pull: Justice League, X-Men, One-Punch Man, and More

New comic book day is here again. New releases will be hitting comic book stores and digital comics platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, ComicBook.com's team spotlights some of those releases we're most excited about that will be hitting stores. It might be a release from the big two or from a smaller publisher, a new monthly issue, original graphic novels, or trade paperback collection. It can be superhero fare or any other genre. Whatever it is, if it has us excited and is going on sale this week, then it's fair game, and we're going to let you know about it. This week, the X-Men make a splash with three picks: One brand new release, one collection, and one revisiting of a classic. DC Comics is represented plenty as well, with a new Justice League story and the sequel to DCeased. Manga fans should look towards the latest One-Punch Man release, and those looking for a new original graphic novel to cozy up with should look towards the latest from BOOM! Studios. What new comics are you most looking forward to this week? Let us know which books have you the most excited that you're looking forward to reading in the comments section, and leave some of your own suggestions, and be sure to check back tomorrow for our weekly review roundup.

Batman #94 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by James Tynion IV

Art by Rafael Albuquerque, Guillem March

We're not quite to "The Joker War" just yet, but we're close. We're so close with Joker getting his hands on Bruce Wayne's entire fortune last issue, and it's that surprising turn that makes Batman #94 a book you must check out this week. While Tynion's run on the title has had its weaknesses, it's undeniable that the story he's trying to tell is a thrilling one. Consider Batman #94 one last big gulp of air before jumping into the deep end of what comes next. I'm not going to tell you anything about the issue other than it's one that you definitely need to check out this week if you have any interest in Batman right now, full stop. -- Nicole Drum

DCeased: Dead Planet #1 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Tom Taylor

Art by Trevor Hairsine

DCeased was one of the most pleasant of surprises when it hit the scene, and now the team is back with the much-anticipated sequel. Writer Tom Taylor doesn't just want to meet the high bar from the original, and that's clear from the first issue, which doesn't pull any punches and sets the stage for what should be an epic and at times brutal sequel. Artist Trevor Hairsine and colorist Rain Beredo are up for the challenge too, reminding you in some grizzly ways that no one, and we mean no one, is safe. If you missed out the last time around, don't make that mistake this time. — Matthew Aguilar

Eat, and Love Yourself (Photo: BOOM! Studios) Writing and art by Sweeney Boo

One of the best things about comics has been its ability to articulate and humanize indescribable feelings — and it seems like Eat, and Love Yourself will be no exception. The graphic novel follows Mindy, a young woman with an eating disorder who struggles with her self-worth. After discovering a magic chocolate bar that allows her to travel into the past, Mindy sets forth on an unpredictable journey to find self-love — and a way back to the present day. The art for Eat, and Love Yourself looks absolutely gorgeous, and the inventive body-positive narrative feels groundbreaking in the landscape of comics today. This is a graphic novel that definitely deserves your attention. — Jenna Anderson

Justice League #48 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Si Spurrier

Art by Aaron Lopresti

Si Spurrier has long been an underappreciated writer. His runs on Marvel's X-Men: Legacy and X-Force were some of the most exciting X-Men stories published in the years between Grant Morrison and Jonathan Hickman's eras on the title. He's been cranking out stellar creator-owned work with books like The Spire and Coda garnering awards attention. He's hot off a brilliant run writing The Dreaming for DC's Sandman Universe and is in the midst of what may be an even better run on Hellblazer. With a track record like this, is it any wonder that we're excited about his three-part arc writing DC's most popular superheroes in Justice League. He's teaming with veteran artist Aaron Lopresti for a story he's described as smart sci-fi with added punching. What else do you need to know? -- Jamie Lovett

Marauders by Gerry Duggan Vol. 1 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Gerry Duggan

Art by Michele Bandini, Matteo Lolli, Lucas Werneck

House of X and Powers of X set a high bar for the X-Men, and somehow Marauders met that bar and soared right past it. Writer Gerry Duggan and artists Michele Bandini, Matteo Lolli, and Lucas Werneck put together a delightful concoction of pirate adventure and political intrigue while also lifting characters like Kate Pryde, Pyro, White Queen, Bishop, and more to the heights they should've been at all along. This is a must-read X-Men series, and now is the time to jump on. -- Matthew Aguilar

Money Shot #6 (Photo: Vault Comics) Written by Tim Seeley and Sarah Beattie

Art by Rebekah Isaacs

Money Shot is a truly one-of-a-kind series, and I mean that in the best possible way. After a great first arc, the series returns with this week's sixth issue, which is already being dubbed "a great jumping on point for new readers". The story will see the XXX-plorers journeying into a new alien world, which may or may not resemble actual Hell. From Tim Seeley and Sarah Beattie's narrative to Rebekah Isaacs's art, Money Shot brings a well-executed, truly chaotic energy that all of us could use in our lives right now. — Jenna Anderson

One-Punch Man Vol. 20 (Photo: Viz Media) Written by ONE

Art by Yusuke Murata

What more is there to say about One-Punch Man? I'm recommending its twentieth volume as a top pick, not because it's a great entry point, but because the series offers such a consistent quality of action, humor, and design that the twentieth installment is every bit as exciting as the first. In spite of its eponymous gag, ONE and Murata have managed to develop compelling characters, a visceral sense of tension, and a surprising critique on meritocracy. It's the sort of manga that offers many entry points, allowing fans to simply enjoy astounding artwork while still offering a more complex narrative that riffs on flaws in our own society without beating metaphors like a dead horse. One-Punch Man remains one of the most consistent manga series in quality and that makes each new volume one of the easiest recommendations this critic can deliver. -- Chase Magnett

Supergirl: Being Super: 2020 Edition (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Mariko Tamaki

Art by Joelle Jones

Supergirl: Being Super isn't a new release, but the graphic novel by Mariko Tamaki and Joelle Jones is getting a re-release this week in an updated version, resized to be right at home with DC's young adult graphic novel size, but even if you've already got this absolute joy of a book on your shelf there's an excellent reason to check out this new and improved version as well: fresh new colors by Jeremy Lawson. If by some chance you haven't already read Supergirl: Being Super, however, the book is an outstanding one that appeals to readers of all ages. It's beautiful, moving, fun, and inspiring in a way that makes it accessible to new readers and utterly charming for those familiar with Supergirl already. You absolutely do not want to miss this. -- Nicole Drum

X-Force #10 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Benjamin Percy

Art by Joshua Cassara

It's odd living in a world with so many quality X-comics, especially after decades of misstarts and incomplete ideas. One of the many spinoffs from the core title stands head and shoulders above the rest, however, and that's X-Force, which makes its return this week following a three-month hiatus very exciting. The series has managed to tap into almost every element readers might want from a superhero team title: compelling characters developed with longterm arcs, compelling and inventive action sequences, and a clear thesis that finds new ground. The foreign intelligence aspect of this iteration has been especially intriguing given the gruesome consequences displayed in each issue and writer Benjamin Percy's readiness to delve into the morally gray (and simply immoral) territory that makes the CIA a controversial organization to put it kindly. Welcome back X-Force, nobody knows who will survive this experience. -- Chase Magnett