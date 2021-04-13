The Weekly Pull: Batman: The Detective, Spider-Man: Spider's Shadow, Locke & Key/Sandman, and More

It's almost new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, a new Batman series launches, Locke & Key crosses over with The Sandman Universe, and Darkhawk returns. Plus, Black Cat continues, a new era of Guardians of the Galaxy launches, a new Riverdale OGN, a new Spider-Man saga begins in Spider's Shadow and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Batman: The Detective #1 (Photo: Andy Kubert, Brad Anderson, DC Comics) Written by Tom Taylor

Art by Andy Kubert

Colors by Brad Anderson

Letters by Clem Robins

Tom Taylor has demonstrated an intuitive understanding of characterization in DC Comics for the better part of a decade. Comics like Injustice and DCeased have consistently provided fan-favorite interpretations of characters, ranging from Harley Quinn to Batman himself despite their hyper-violent premises. Now that Taylor is tackling more prominent titles in DC's canon, including the widely acclaimed debut of Nightwing #78 in March, it's thrilling to imagine what he will accomplish with a proper Batman title. The Detective sets a mystery in Europe and teams Taylor with one of DC's favorite working artists, Andy Kubert. Current fans will already be familiar with how his recent run on Suicide Squad wove a complex conspiracy, the sort capable of providing Batman with a challenging mystery and readers with a satisfyingly twisty plot. It should be a delight to see Batman earn his title as the "World's Greatest Detective" as Taylor continues to leave a lasting mark on some of the world's most beloved superheroes. -- Chase Magnett

Black Cat #5 (Photo: Pepe Larraz, Marte Gracia, Marvel Comics) Written by Jed MacKay

Art by Michael Dowling

Colors by Brian Reber

Letters by Ferran Delgado

Black Cat has become one of my favorite Marvel books during this relaunched second run, and things are only getting more eventful starting in Black Cat #5 Now that the King in Black storyline (which was stellar by the way) has come to an end, it's time for Felicia to focus on a new heist, one that will take her to all corners of the Marvel Universe. Writer Jed MacKay, artist Michael Dowling, colorist Brian Reber, and letterer Ferran Delgado are ready once again to expand Black Cat's world in a whole new way, so whatever you're expecting, you're still probably not thinking big enough. — Matthew Aguilar

Darkhawk: Heart of the Hawk #1 (Photo: InHyuk Lee, Marvel Comics) Written by Danny Fingeroth, Dan Abnett, Kyle Higgins

Art by Mike Manley, Andrea Di Vito, Juanan Ramírez

Inks by Le Beau Underwood

Colors by Chris Sotomayor, Sebastian Cheng, Erick Arciniega

Letters by Travis Lanham

Those who have followed my comic rantings for a while know that I'm a huge fan of the Marvel hero known as Darkhawk, so it's fitting that for the character's 30th anniversary we would get a special oversized issue celebrating what makes him so special. Thankfully Marvel obliged, and writers Dan Abnett, Danny Fingeroth, and Kyle Higgins teamed up with artists Mike Manley, Andrea Di Vito, and Juanan Ramirez and colorists Chris Sotomayor, Sebastian Cheng, and Erick Arciniega to deliver three stories that run across three different timelines. From his early days to his time in the cosmos to what lays ahead, Darkhawk fans are not going to want to miss out on this one of a kind celebration.. — Matthew Aguilar

Guardians of the Galaxy #13 (Photo: Brett Booth, Marvel Comics) Written by Al Ewing

Art by Juan Frigeri

Colors by Federico Blee

Letters by Cory Petit

Al Ewing's first 12 issues on Guardians of the Galaxy represent the best comics stories told with this franchise since Annihilation (at the very least), and it is now being presented as a launchpad for what comes next, starting in the pages of Guardians of the Galaxy #13. The team has grown from a band of misfits to one of the most effective (and eclectic) fighting forces in Marvel's long history of space-bound stories. This new era formalizes the Guardians with new members, gear, and the support of Teddy Altman's Kree-Skrull Empire. Even in the wake of defeating a vengeful pantheon of gods, the scope and scale for the Guardians have never appeared greater. What's more is the exciting collection of characters who will steer the team, ranging from the funniest (and most lifelike) iteration of Rocket Raccoon in comics to the constantly evolving Moondragon. Whether or not readers were on board for the past year of adventures, now is the perfect time to check out Guardians of the Galaxy as their future has never looked brighter in comics. -- Chase Magnett

Jenny Zero #1 (Photo: Magenta King, Dark Horse Comics) Written by Dave Dwonch and Brockton McKinney

Art by Magenta King

Colors by Megan Huang

Legacy superhero stories and tales about giant monsters have always been fixtures in some form of independent comics, but it definitely feels like both tropes have hit a fever pitch lately. Still, that fact barely tempers my excitement for Jenny Zero, the latest miniseries from Dark Horse. This week's debut issue will introduce readers to the world of Jenny Tetsuo, the daughter of a beloved superhero who is forced to leave her hard-partying celebrity life behind and save the world from giant kaiju. There's something about Jenny Zero's approach to its conventions that feels like it can be very refreshing — or at very least, incredibly entertaining. — Jenna Anderson

Jules Verne's: Lighthouse #1 (Photo: Brian Haberlin, Image Comics) Written by David Hine & Brian Haberlin

Art by Brian Haberlin

Colors by Geirrod Van Dyke

Letters by Francis Takenaga

Jules Verne is a giant of the sci-fi genre, sometimes thought of as its father for having created such seminal stories as Journey to the Center of the Earth and 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea. This week, Image Comics releases a reimagining of Verne's lesser-known adventure story, The Lighthouse at the End of the World. The comic takes the earthbound tale and moves into outer space. I have to admit, I am not familiar with this particular piece of Verne's literary legacy, but with it in the hands of the creative team behind Sonata -- David Hine and Brian Haberlin -- I am excited to see how the tale translates into comics. -- Jamie Lovett

Locke & Key/Sandman: Hell & Gone #1 (Photo: Gabriel Rodriguez, IDW Publishing) Written by Joe Hill

Art by Gabriel Rodriguez

Colors by Jay Fotos

Letters by Shawn Lee

It feels like ages ago that IDW Publishing and DC Comics announced the worlds of Locke & Key and the Sandman Universe would crossover in the two-part story Hell & Gone, but the first issue finally arrives this week. The Locke & Key creative team of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez tell the tale, with The Sandman's Neil Gaiman consulting. In addition to being a crossover of two giants of the fantasy comics genre, Hell & Gone concludes the tragic tale of Chamberlin Locke's family. Readers who've been following Locke & Key's "Golden Age" era prequels will be hotly anticipating this finale, which is all to say that there are many reasons to be excited about this long-anticipated event. -- Jamie Lovett

Riverdale: The Ties That Bind Vol. 1 (Photo: Archie Comics) Written by Micol Ostow

Art by Thomas Pitilli

Unfortunately, it'll still be several more months until Riverdale's fifth season resumes on The CW, but it looks like Archie Comics is still giving fans some compelling ways to make it through that hiatus. Among those is Riverdale: The Ties That Bind, a new graphic novel set within the wild and moody world of the series. Spotlighting four interconnected stories, which feature serial killers, hostage situations, and shopping malls, it feels like The Ties That Bind will definitely capture the high-stakes energy of its live-action counterpart, and the art from Thomas Pitilli will add an Instagram-worthy aesthetic to it all. If you're already finding yourself missing tuning into Riverdale each Wednesday, this feels like a must-read. — Jenna Anderson

Sh*tshow #3 (Photo: Samir Simao, Scout Comics) Written by Adam Barnhardt

Art by Sami Simao

Colors by Warnia K. Sahadewa

Letters by Lettersquids

Yes, this comic's author happens to be a colleague, but I don't recommend anything that I wouldn't read myself and that's why Sh*tshow #3 makes it to my list this week. While the first issue of this series wasn't exactly my cup of tea, heading into the story more fully things got epic and fast and now this final issue of this arc is a full-on action-packed thrill ride. Action, insanity, redemption -- all the hallmarks of a superhero tale are there, but this one's something more. Just jump right in and hang on. -- Nicole Drum