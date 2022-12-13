The Weekly Pull: Superman: Son of Kal-El, Invincible Iron Man, A Vicious Circle, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, "Kal-El Returns" continues in Superman: Son of Kal-El, a new volume of Invincible Iron Man launches, and A Vicious Circle begins at Boom Studios. Plus, Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters' finale, the X-Men get entangled in Dark Web, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Danger Street #1 (Photo: Jorge Fornés, DC) Written by Tom King

Art by Jorge Fornes

Danger Street #1 (Photo: Jorge Fornés, DC) Written by Tom King
Art by Jorge Fornes
Published by DC The very first second I first heard about Danger Street, I knew it would be an absolute must-read for me. The maxi-series filters the larger DC universe through an unexpected ensemble — the crop of characters who appeared in DC's First Issue Special issues in the 1970s. The idea of throwing Doctor Fate, The Creeper, the New Gods, Lady Cop, and The Green Team in a single book is ambitious, to say the least — but it's exactly the kind of concept that makes me downright excited about comics. With Tom King and Jorge Fornes at the helm, this is sure to be something special. — Jenna Anderson

Dark Crisis: Big Bang #1 (Photo: Mikel Janín, DC) Written by Various

Art by Various

Dark Crisis: Big Bang #1 (Photo: Mikel Janín, DC) Written by Various
Art by Various
Published by DC We're reaching the tail-end of the Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, kicking off the year-long Dawn of DC initiative — and, seemingly, a more ambitious approach to the publisher's multiverse. Dark Crisis: Big Bang appears to usher in that concept wholeheartedly, with covers and solicitations teasing everything from the Jurassic League to Batman '89 to DC Super-Hero Girls. I'm already sold on the idea of folding some of these epic "Elseworld" stories into the larger multiverse, but I'm sure the ensemble on this one-shot — led by Mark Waid — will make it even more worthwhile of a read. — Jenna Anderson

Dark Web: X-Men #1 (Photo: Phil Noto, Marvel Comics) Written by Gerry Duggan

Art by Rod Reis

Letters by Cory Petit

Dark Web: X-Men #1 (Photo: Phil Noto, Marvel Comics) Written by Gerry Duggan
Art by Rod Reis
Letters by Cory Petit
Published by Marvel Comics Last week, Marvel launched its latest crossover, Dark Web. The event sees Spider-Man's clone, Ben Reilly, a.k.a. Chasm, teaming with Jean Grey's clone Madelyne Pryor, a.k.a. The Goblin Queen, to wreak havoc on Earth by unleashing the demons of Limbo. The event is, essentially, "The Clone Saga" meets "Inferno" and it's off to a start that lives up to the bonkers nature of that premise. This week, we get to see the Spider-Man side of in The Amazing Spider-Man #15, but as a mildly mutant-obsessed comic book reader, I can't help but be even more excited about Dark Web: X-Men #1, which sees the New York-based X-Men team lead by Cyclops and Jean Grey dragged into the chaos. Gerry Duggan, who writes the ongoing X-Men series, is writing the tie-in, meaning the quality should be on par with that stellar series. Rod Reis, a standout artist on the X-line with his work on New Mutants, provides the art, which is reason enough to give the book a shot. If you've been a fan of the current X-Men run, or if you're planning to follow Dark Web, there's little reason not to pick up this issue. -- Jamie Lovett

Happy Horror Days #1 (Photo: Adam Gorham, Archie Comics) Written by Frank Tieri, Joanne Starer, Joe Corallo

Art by Joe Eisma, Butch Mapa, Patrick Piazzalunga

Colors by Matt Herms

Letters by Jack Morelli

Happy Horror Days #1 (Photo: Adam Gorham, Archie Comics) Written by Frank Tieri, Joanne Starer, Joe Corallo
Art by Joe Eisma, Butch Mapa, Patrick Piazzalunga
Colors by Matt Herms
Letters by Jack Morelli
Cover by Adam Gorham It's well-known that I"m a sucker for a holiday anthology but I'm really a sucker for a horror holiday anthology. And Archie delivers with three holiday-themed horror stories that are funny, a little scary, and totally Archie. "Wrath of the Sugar Plum Fairy" might be my favorite in this issue, but if you like creepy and Christmas, this one is for you. -- Nicole Drum

Invincible Iron Man #1 (Photo: Kael Ngu, Marvel Comics) Written by Gerry Duggan

Art by Juan Frigeri

Colors by Bryan Valenza

Letters by Joe Caramagna

Invincible Iron Man #1 (Photo: Kael Ngu, Marvel Comics) Written by Gerry Duggan
Art by Juan Frigeri
Colors by Bryan Valenza
Letters by Joe Caramagna
Published by Marvel Comics Over the past several years, Gerry Duggan has risen in the Marvel ranks to become one of the premiere writers of mainstream superheroes. He's gone from co-writing Deadpool to penning the relaunched Uncanny Avengers to joining the X-office, first on Marauders and currently on the flagship X-Men series. Throughout, he's told stellar stories with plenty of action, strong characterizations, and enough humor that they never feel like they're taking themselves too seriously. All that considered, he seems like the obvious choice to write the adventures of Iron Man in a post-Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark world, and that's what fans are getting with the launch of Invincible Iron Man this week. Duggan is teaming with Avengers artist Juan Frigeri for a story that finds Tony as alone and down on his luck as he's ever been. Things only get worse when assassins start gunning for him. Discovering what these creators have in store for the Golden Avengers should be a good time. -- Jamie Lovett

Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters #12 (Photo: Chris Samnee, Oni Press) Written by Chris and Laura Samnee

Art by Chris Samnee

Colors by Matthew Wilson

Letters by Crank! and Chris Samnee

Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters #12 (Photo: Chris Samnee, Oni Press) Written by Chris and Laura Samnee
Art by Chris Samnee
Colors by Matthew Wilson
Letters by Crank! and Chris Samnee
Published by Oni Press From its first few pages and across 11 titanic issues of unpossible monster-punching action the heartwarming bildungsroman titled Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters has astounded comic book readers. The series draws to a close this week as both the origins of the title are addressed and Jonna's family attempts to reunite at what may very well be their world's end. Artist Chris Samnee, long recognized as one of the most distinctive and capable visual storytellers in American comics, has affirmed that reputation with astounding design work and sprawling action sequences as thrilling as anything on the stands today. Yet what became most impressive about Jonna was the warm and rich familial narrative at its heart – a journey between two very different sisters with only one another to rely upon amidst so much pandemonium. The vibrant characters and emotionality are always clear within the spectacle allowing readers of all ages to appreciate the story, even at its most intimidating. While a finale promises there will be no more Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters in months to come, it also promises a satisfactory conclusion to one of the best comics emerging from the pandemic era. I, for one, was glad to have Jonna and Rainbow to keep me company and inspire courage along the way, and I already can't wait to read their story again. -- Chase Magnett

Superman: Son of Kal-El #18 (Photo: Travis Moore, Tamra Bonvillain, DC) Written by Tom Taylor

Art by Cian Tormey, Ruairi Coleman, and Scott Hanna

Color by Romulo Fajardo Jr

Letters by Dave Sharpe

Superman: Son of Kal-El #18 (Photo: Travis Moore, Tamra Bonvillain, DC) Written by Tom Taylor
Art by Cian Tormey, Ruairi Coleman, and Scott Hanna
Color by Romulo Fajardo Jr
Letters by Dave Sharpe
Published by DC Over its run, Superman: Son of Kal-El has been a fantastic series, exploring not just Jon Kent's life as a superhero, but the very idea of what it means to be Superman as well. This week, the final issue arrives, concluding this sort of coming-of-age tale for Jon while setting the stage for new stories for this character. It's an issue that puts a bow on the adventures to now and offers readers hope for a new and exciting adventure to come — first in Action Comics #1050 and then in Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent. It's at the top of my "must read" list this week. -- Nicole Drum