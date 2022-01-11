The Weekly Pull: Daredevil: Woman Without Fear, Pennyworth, Rain, and More

It’s almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we’re going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull.

This week, Elektra takes the lead of a new Daredevil, DC Comics’ exploration of the Pennyworth universe continues, a Joe Hill novella gets adapted at Image Comics. Plus, Star Wars finally gives The High Republic’s villain an origin story and more.

Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #1

Written by Chip Zdarsky

Art by Rafael De LaTorre

Colors by Federico Blee

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Published by Marvel Comics

Since making his debut on Daredevil in 2019, readers have acknowledged writer Chip Zdarsky’s presence as a revival for one of Marvel Comics’ most-renowned series. And just as Zdarsky’s Daredevil reaches its climax in the event Devil’s Reign, he is prepared to reinvent the ongoing title with its newest heroine Elektra ready to reimagine herself. Daredevil: Woman Without Fear presents the elite assassin prepared to dedicate herself to the same vows and standards as Matt Murdock – capable of killing, but unwilling to take a life. Wherever Wilson Fisk’s tyrannical rule of New York City may lead, it’s clear that Elektra’s new heroic role is ready to be explored for many months and issues to come. Her presence transformed Daredevil and Daredevil alike, making this banner debut a necessary one. Wherever Elektra travels next, she’s ready to transform the streets of Hell’s Kitchen and herself; it’s bound to be the adventure of a lifetime. — Chase Magnett

Death of Doctor Strange: Bloodstone #1

Written by Tini Howard

Art by Ig Guara

Colors by Dijjo Lima

Letters by Joe Caramagna

Published by Marvel Comics

The Death of Doctor Strange continues to shake up Marvel’s world of magic, and that is the perfect excuse to give Elsa Bloodstone some shine. As a fan of Bloodstone, it’s about damn time, and fans will get a sense of who she is and how full her plate has become now that there’s no Sorcerer Supreme as the first line of defense. Things get even more hectic when her brother Cullen and her long-lost sister make their way into the mix. On top of that, horrors from beyond this realm are gunning for her, but as we all know, Elsa’s most deadly when her back is against a wall, and that’s why I’ll never bet against her. — Matthew Aguilar

House of El Book Two: The Enemy Delusion

Written by Claudia Gray

Art by Eric Zawadzki

Published by DC Comics

There’s no shortage of intriguing comic stories about Superman and his homeworld of Krypton, which makes the brilliant, heart-wrenching existence of the House of El graphic novel trilogy all the more of a feat. The second graphic novel, The Enemy Delusion, takes Sera and Zahn’s star-crossed story while on the brink of Krypton’s potential destruction and makes it even more emotional and compelling. That’s to be expected when you have masterclass bestselling author Claudia Gray penning the script, as well as Eric Zawadzki’s powerful illustrations. This series of OGNs has been unlike so much of DC’s young adult line, and that could not be more of a compliment — or a reason to check it out. — Jenna Anderson

The Last Session #1

Written by Jasmine Walls

Art by Dozerdraws

Letters by Micah Myers

Published by Mad Cave Studios

The Last Session #1 from Mad Cave Studios was a delightful journey into the real lives and dungeon crawling adventuring lives of six friends, and issue #2 is on track to be just as entertaining. The enthusiasm for the premise and the characters radiates from every page Jasmine Walls, Dozerdraws, and Micah Myers deliver throughout the issue, and when the game is on, the artwork and character designs are so full of personality and charm. If you’re looking for something with a charm all of its own, The Last Session just might be what you’re looking for. — Matthew Aguilar

Pennyworth #6

Written by Scott Bryan Wilson

Art by Juan Gedeon

Colors by John Rauch

Letters by DC Hopkins

Published by DC Comics

I knew, thanks to a chat with Scott Bryan Wilson, that going into Pennyworth #6 that things would get totally insane, but now that the issue is out this week I have just this to say: it’s insanity that you do not want to miss. Full of action and emotion, Pennyworth may not be “continuity”, but it is easily one of DC’s best comics right now and this week’s issue takes that full throttle in a wildly unexpected way that will remind you why Alfred is the best Bat Fam character, period. Do. Not. Miss. This. — Nicole Drum

Rain #1

Written by Joe Hill, David M. Booher

Art by Zoe Thorogood

Colors by Chris O’Halloran

Letters by Shawn Lee

Published by Image Comics

There are two kinds of comics that I’m an absolute sucker for: comics with a tragic love story and comics with an apocalyptic story that leans towards horror. Rain #1, an adaptation of Joe Hill’s novella “Rain” (which can be found, in novella form in the book Strange Weather with three other stories) is a perfect blend of both. The story follows Honeysuckle Speck and a day that was supposed to change her life for the better only to change it for the nightmarish worse when out of the blue the sky opens up and rains shards of crystal killing a horrifying number of people. It’s a fantastic premise and the issue itself, while not exactly surprising in terms of narrative, is just a luxurious read. Trust me: you’ll be hooked the moment you pick this up. — Nicole Drum

Star Wars: The High Republic – Eye of the Storm #1

Written by Charles Soule

Art by Guillermo Sanna

Colors by Jim Campbell

Letters by Arian Maher

Published by Marvel Comics

The High Republic has been an exciting experiment for the publishing arm of Lucasfilm’s Star Wars empire. The two premiere adult novels released thus far, Light of the Jedi and The Rising Storm, have both seen the Jedi clash with the marauding Nihil, led (or perhaps manipulated) by “the Eye,” Marchion Ro. The antagonist’s true motives remain concealed in a swirl of mystery, each book’s author only hinting at the truth about his past. It’s interesting that Charles Soule, who wrote Light of the Jedi, turns to comics to answer some of those questions. Marvel bills Star Wars: The High Republic – Eye of the Storm as Marchion Ro’s origin story, told by Soule and artist Guillermo Sanna. It looks like required reading for Star Wars fans following The High Republic. Luckily, The High Republic’s comics have been stellar thus far, and this one seems unlikely to disappoint.

Sword of Hyperborea #1

Written by Mike Mignola and Rob Williams

Art by Laurence Campbell

Colors by Quenton Winter

Letters by Clem Robins

Published by Dark Horse Comics

Seeing Mike Mignola’s name on a cover is sufficient knowledge to recommend a comic. While the “Mignola-verse” sprawls ever onward with creators examining humanity’s ancient history, modern apocalypse, and bizarre, post-Ragnarok rebut, when Mignola touches any of these scripts, Hellboy fans know those are must-reads. The Sword of Hyperborea is just such a miniseries, tracing the strange, dual-tipped blade across time as it follows the course of humanity through its strangest and most challenging phases. It is a blade forged near the foundations of civilization and critical to humanity’s greatest challenges. Tracing its history presents a new perspective on the rise and fall of heroes and species alike, presented in stunning vantages by artist Laurence Campbell. Whether readers know all of the history bound in this blade or are curious to just begin exploring, they’re bound to find an epic unlike any other in the pages of The Sword of Hyperborea. — Chase Magnett

The United States of Captain America

Written by Christopher Cantwell, Josh Trujillo, Mohale Mashigo, Darcie Little Badger, and Alyssa Wong

Art by Various

Published by Marvel Comics

If Cantwell’s stellar run on titles like Doctor Doom and Iron Man was any indication, it certainly seemed like The United States of Captain America was going to be something special. The five-issue miniseries, which is collected in one compendium for the first time this week, proved to be all that and so much more, providing a compelling and challenging take on the very idea of Marvel’s star-spangled Avenger. Cantwell and a showcase of co-writers bring some welcome new additions to the Captain America mythos, while also challenging the very mantle that Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson, and others have already held. The series is worth checking out on its own for its impressive creative team, but the impactful story it tells will keep you reading. — Jenna Anderson

We Ride Titans #1

Written by Tres Dean

Art by Sebastián Piriz

Colors by Dee Cunniffe

Published by Vault Comics

Few film franchises are more over-the-top fun than The Fast and the Furious. Few genres can match the scale of kaiju movies. What happens when you combine the two? The new Vault Comics series We Ride Titans is about to find out. Coming from writer Tres Dean and artist Sebastián Piriz, We Ride Titans is about kaiju fighting mechs. Yet, The Fast and Furious influence is plains to see. Dean wrote the book For Your Consideration: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, We Ride Titans‘ tagline is “Kaiju hit hard. Family hits harder,” its protagonists’ surname is Hobbs, and well, look at that cover. Piriz made a splash with his work on Canto & The City of Giants, and it’s going to be exciting seeing how he and Dean channel wild blockbusters into this epic comic. Regardless of whether you’re a fan of the films that the book references, We Ride Titans looks bombastic in the best possible way. — Jamie Lovett