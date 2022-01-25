The Weekly Pull: Peacemaker, Mary Jane & Black Cat, Saga, and More

It’s almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we’re going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull.

This week, Brian K. Vaughn and Fiona Staples’ Saga finally returns! Black Cat and Mary Jane go beyond, and Peacemaker gets into some trouble. Plus, Wonder Girl comes to its conclusion, DC’s Human Target continues, a new fantasy series from Vault Comics, and more.

End After End #1

Written by Tim Daniel and David “DB” Andry

Art by Sunando C

Colors by Kurt Michael Russell

Letters by Jim Campbell

Published by Vault Comics

Vault Comics has emerged as the premier comics publisher for genre fiction aimed at adults. They’ve been consistent enough in their quality that I tend to put any sci-fi or fantasy released out of Vault on my radar. End After End sounds like another quality pitch. Writers Tim Daniel and David Andryhave pitched the series as fantasy. However, readers won’t find regal elves and powerful wizards here. Instead, it’s about an average man who, after dying, finds himself thrust into a new world embroiled in a seemingly never-ending war. But what if he can end it? As gritty genre fare with a solid premise, how can I not give End After End a shot? — Jamie Lovett

Everything Sucks #1

Created by Michael Sweater

Published by Silver Sprocket

There was a time that wasn’t too long ago and yet feels like forever that a particular type of indie comic was a dime a dozen. We’re talking about slice-of-life comics starring outsider types slacking off and embarking on humorous misadventures. Those comics have become increasingly rare, as the direct market caters to superhero readers. Even most larger independent publishers rely primarily on licensed comics based on large franchises to stay afloat. Meanwhile, the bookstore market primarily targets YA readers. For that reason, Michael Sweaters’ Everything Sucks #1 from Silver Sprocket looks like a fresh take on a dying breed, obviously inspired by its genre predecessors but also taking cues from the kind of subversive’90s animation that went hand-in-hand with those alt-comics. Starring a couple of stoners living in a world where, as the label says, “everything sucks,” comics like this now seem an increasing rarity. If they’re your jam, don’t miss this. — Jamie Lovett

The Human Target #4

Written by Tom King

Art by Greg Smallwood

Lettering by Clayton Cowles

Published by DC Comics

I will continue to evangelize about the current Human Target run at any available opportunity, especially after experiencing the maxiseries’ fourth issue. Chance and Ice’s investigation sets its sights on Ted Kord / Blue Beetle, in a character and relationship study that continues to spin out in some brilliantly simple, but evocative, ways. Greg Smallwood’s art is a masterpiece in every sense of the word, with his approach to character design, colors, and aesthetics being some of the best work that’s happening in sequential monthly comics right now. Trust me, Human Target is a gorgeous, compelling character study that is only continuing to get better. — Jenna Anderson

Jenny Zero

Written by Dave Dwonch and Brockton McKinney

Art by Magenta King

Lettering by Dave Dwonch

Colors by Megan Huang and DAM

Published by Dark Horse Comics

Kaiju stories are arguably a dime a dozen, but the genre is still finding ways to reinvent itself and have some fun. Jenny Zero does that in spades, with a four-issue adventure chronicling the story of its protagonist, a washed-up, hard-partying daughter of the world’s best kaiju hunter — who soon realizes she has her own monstrous tendencies. The ways Jenny Zero utilizes both Eastern and Western storytelling tropes is a joy to behold, with a story that tackles celebrity, anxiety, and giant monster fights with equal measure. Jenny Zero was one of the most underrated new books I read last year — and there’s still time for it to be on your radar. — Jenna Anderson

Mary Jane & Black Cat: Beyond #1

Written by Jed MacKay



Art by C.F. Villa

Colors by Erick Arciniega

Letters by Travis Lanham

Published by Marvel Comics

Mary Jane and Black Cat teaming up. How could I not put this on my list this week? And then take it a step further and tie it to the Beyond Corp. era of Spider-Man comics and, well, shut up and take my money. The issue sees Black Cat kidnapped with only one person who can save her, that person being Mary Jane, which is a wild situation because MJ and Felicia don’t exactly like each other. It’s a great premise and MacKay understood the assignment, writing both ladies with grace and dignity and a sense of realism that plays to both of their strengths. If you’re a fan of Black Cat or Mary Jane, this is a can’t-miss book and I’ll just be over here starting a petition for more. — Nicole Drum

Monstress #36

Written by Marjorie Liu

Art by Sana Takeda

Letters by Rus Wooton

Published by Image Comics

Monstress is back and that’s always reason enough to put it on the list for the week. Last we saw Maika, she’d been betrayed and was not in a good way and we get to jump right back into that, finding out what is next for the half-wolf as well as what it all means for those around her, particularly the precious cinnamon roll Kippa who has really been coming into her own in the arc leading up to this week’s issue. Monstress is always a book that is rich and dense and so very worth reading but this one is one you can’t miss as it just blows up everything we’ve been dealing with to this point. — Nicole Drum

Peacemaker: Disturbing the Peace #1

Written by Garth Ennis

Art by Garry Brown

Colors by Lee Loughridge

Letters by Rob Steen

Published by DC Comics

Peacemaker has featured in some of the best DC Comics-related media of the 21st century in both comics like Multiversity: Pax Americana and the outstanding adaptations of The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. However, it remains difficult to recommend a comic about Peacemaker to those interested by the recent film and television appearances. The Black Label one-shot Peacemaker: Disturbing the Peace from renowned writer Garth Ennis and artist Garry Brown seeks to rectify that situation. Ennis is well known and lauded for his war comics and is pulling from that experience to develop the ironic narrative of a man dedicated to the ideal of peace through the practice of violence. His appreciation of real-world violence and the complexities of conflict promises readers a contemplative piece, one which Brown’s style coincides perfectly. The artist appreciates grit and how to exaggerate action and horror without veering too far into the absurd. Whatever story Disturbing the Peace tells, new fans of Peacemaker can expect to finally find a great comic centered on this long-languishing DC character. — Chase Magnett

Saga #55

Written by Brian K. Vaughan

Art by Fiona Staples

Colors by Fiona Staples

Letters by Fonografiks

Published by Image Comics

It has been nearly four years since readers first opened the pages of Saga #54, the climactic mid-point for one of the most revered creator-owned comics ever published. Characters died and the story changed forever as fans were left to wait and wonder what might come next. Some (myself included) even speculated as to whether the series would return in the same format. But all of us skeptics will be required to eat crow tomorrow when Saga returns to continue the tale that entranced so many comics readers and converted thousands of non-readers. Whatever comes next we know to expect more intense, character-driven drama examining both the joys and terrors of our modern world in one of the most fantastical sci-fi settings ever imagined. There will be vibrant monsters, overwhelming emotions, and constant shocks at the end of every issue. Realizing Saga is finally back is a delight because it reminds us why this series was so wildly popular before its hiatus and now we get to see what comes next. The wait was certainly worth it and I can hardly wait one more night. — Chase Magnett