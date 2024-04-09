The Weekly Pull: Ultimate X-Men, Outsider, Rat City, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that excite us for another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, Marvel's Ultimate X-Men relaunch releases its sophomore issue, DC's Outsiders relaunch continues, and Spawn goes sci-fi in Rat City. Plus, collections of Tales of the Teen Titans, Godzilla: Here There Be Dragons, The Enfield Gang Massacre, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

The Enfield Gang Massacre Vol. 1 (Photo: Jacob Phillips, Image Comics) Written by Chris Condon

Art by Jacob Phillips

Colors by Jacob Phillips with Pip Martin

Letters by Jacob Phillips

Writer Chris Condon and artist Jacob Phillips have carved out their own niche in comics with a fusion of Western and neo-noir storytelling set deep in the heart of Texas. What began as McCarthy-influenced modern tales in That Texas Blood takes a turn to investigate older tales of Ambrose County set in the mid-19th century. The six-issue miniseries The Enfield Gang Massacre visits a classic arrangement of Western fare; it features both a gang of outlaws led by the eponymous Montgomery Enfield and a Texas Ranger hot on their trail. Those already familiar with Condon and Phillips' work will know to expect anything but familiar tropes from such a seemingly familiar arrangement. However, nuanced characterizations, twisted drama, and brutal depictions of violence remove the Western genre's romantic notions in order to dig deeper into the peoples and history they reflect. While the circumstances and outcomes may be brutal, that's not to say the story is altogether cynical. There's no denying the regional beauty of Texas as depicted by Phillips or the deeply sympathetic motivations, humor, and outlooks possessed by even the most tragic figures riding across that landscape. The Enfield Gang Massacre delivers a modern Western that delivers an entirely new spin on old-world elements in a comic book unlike anything else on the stands today. -- Chase Magnett

Godzilla: Here There Be Dragons (Photo: Inaki Miranda, IDW Publishing) Written by Frank Tieri

Art by Inaki Miranda

Colors by Eva De La Cruz

Letters by Nathan Widick

The dichotomy of Godzilla Minus One and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is proving that a wide variety of stories can be told around the iconic kaiju. That wealth of possibilities has me especially excited for the collected edition of Godzilla: Here There Be Dragons, IDW's recent series pitting Godzilla against a bunch of 16th-century pirates. The end result is sure to be genuinely weird and entertaining. — Jenna Anderson

Outsiders #6 (Photo: Robert Carey, Adriano Lucas, DC) Written by Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing

Art by Robert Carey

Colors by Valentina Taddeo

Letters by Tom Napolitano

DC's Outsiders relaunch has really started to hit its stride, delivering high-concept premises on top of a pretty enthralling central mystery. This week's issue promises to take Batwoman, Luke Fox, and Drummer into "The Place Between the Pages", an idyllic small town that may or may not be a stand-in for comic purgatory. I am always a sucker for physical manifestations of comic book "limbo", so I'm very much looking forward to seeing how this creative team tackles that concept. — Jenna Anderson

Rat City #1 (Photo: Ze Carlos, Image Comics) Written by Erica Shultz

Art by Ze Carlos

Colors by FCO Flascencia, David Ramos, Marcello Iozzoli

My brushes with Todd McFarlane's Spawn universe have been fleeting but something is interesting about Rat City. We've seen this kind of thing before, where a comics publisher takes a beloved superhero persona and reimagines that idea with a new hero under the mask and sets it in the not-too-distant future (think Spider-Man 2099 and Batman Beyond). That's the playbook that Erica Shultz, Ze Carlos, and the rest of the Rat City crew are pulling from as they introduce Peter Cairn, the Hellspawn of the future. However, there's another twist in the formula beyond the cyberpunk sheen. Unlike Al Simmons, Peter Cairn isn't dead but empowered by the Hellspawn as a living person through his prosthetic legs, which were somehow affected by a "necroplasmic detonation" Al pulled off before his disappearance. A living Hellspanw opens a whole new world of possibilities, and I'm eager to see where Schultz and Carlos take Peter's adventures. -- Jamie Lovett

Tales of the Titans (Photo: Chris Samnee, Mat Lopes, DC) Written and art by various

With several comics recently being published and a live-action movie rumored to be on the way, it's proving to be a great time to be a Teen Titans fan. The Tales of the Titans anthology is definitely helping that cause, with an impressive roster of creatives working to redefine the origin stories of Starfire, Donna Troy, and more. Anyone who is a fan of DC's ever-popular super team probably needs to add this to their collection. — Jenna Anderson

Ultimate X-Men #2 (Photo: Peach Momoko, Marvel Comics) Writing and art by Peach Momoko

Letters by Travis Lanham

The relaunch of Marvel Comics' Ultimate line was met with deserved skepticism given how superhero reboots and relaunches typically chase old ideas rather than anything genuinely exciting. But there's no denying that the new set of Ultimate comics has delivered every bit as much talent and creative innovation as the original line, and there's no better example of that early in the schedule than Peach Momoko's Ultimate X-Men. The debut issue took the established premise of a world rediscovering the metahuman legacy stolen from it and took the concept of mutants as far from the superhero genre as possible. While there are certainly still mutants developing powers in adolescence, without the pre-existing notion of superheroes to determine how they should present themselves, readers find the series' protagonist engaged in a story much closer to the magical girl genre. There are elements of self-discovery, teen angst, and wildly colorful adventures with life-and-death stakes, but no need to revisit old X-Men tropes and concepts that have been repeated far too often across the past 60 years. Every page turn in Ultimate X-Men reveals something new emerging from a handful of familiar characters, like Armor and Storm, much like a butterfly from its chrysalis. If the series' future holds as much promise as its debut, then Ultimate X-Men #2 is, without a doubt, the most exciting comic book to arrive this week. -- Chase Magnett