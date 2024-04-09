DC Announces José Luis García-López Variant Covers

One of DC's most iconic artists is getting the spotlight in a new way. On Tuesday, DC announced a number of Artist Spotlight variant covers featuring the work of José Luis García-López, which will be published on some of their July 2024 books. These covers utilize García-López's designs for the DC Comics Style Guide, which were commissioned in 1982 to deliver a consistent look and characterization for DC's various heroes and villains. The José Luis García-López Artist Spotlight variant covers will be featured on Batman #150, Green Arrow #14, Green Lantern #13, Shazam! #13, Superman #16, The Flash #11 and Wonder Woman #11.

After getting his start in the industry at Charlton Comics, García-López made his way to DC in 1974. He worked exclusively with DC for several decades, not only designing the 1982 style guide, but guides published in 1998, 2004, and 2012. Some of the many titles he worked on during his time at DC include Batman vs. Hulk, New Teen Titans, Superman, and Jonah Hex.

Keep scrolling to check out the first look at DC's José Luis García-López tribute covers, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!