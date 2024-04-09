Valiant Unveils Massive Checklist for Resurgence Event

The new creatives behind the Valiant Universe are teasing the property's return in a big way. Earlier this month, Alien Books—the new licensor of Valiant titles—unveiled "Resurgence of the Valiant Universe," a new crossover event set for release later this year. Now, the publisher has unveiled an extensive list of titles that will be released in the lead-up to the event, something the publisher is calling its "Road to Resurgence."

In a new checklist making the rounds online, dozens of single issues can be seen as part of the event-before-an-event, including the previously announced X-O Manowar: Invictus, Ninjak vs. Roku, The Valiants, Faith Returns, and more.

"Being able to collaborate on the creation of new stories with Valiant, the third largest connected superhero universe, is truly a dream come true. As a lifelong superhero fan and self-professed geek, the opportunity to work with these incredible characters fills me with boundless enthusiasm," Alien Books boss Matias Timarchi said of the new publishing slate. "Our goal is to expand the entire Valiant universe by crafting new books that will delight longtime fans while also innovating to engage a new generation of readers interested in webtoons, manga, and digital storytelling experiences. We are immensely proud that Valiant has selected us as their new partners for this thrilling venture, and we are excited to embark on a new chapter in Valiant's illustrious history."

Valiant's President of Consumer Products, Promotions & Ad Sales, Russ Brown, added: "We remain fiercely committed to publishing Valiant comics and expanding our publishing line in ways we've never seen before. In partnership with Alien Books, we see an opportunity to push the boundaries of comic book publishing to help develop our incredible IP in exciting new ways for a rapidly expanding global audience."

Exact details of the "Resurgence of the Valiant Universe," or the creative team behind the event have yet to be unveiled.