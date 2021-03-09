The Weekly Pull: The Joker, Children of the Atom, Proctor Valley Road, and More

It's almost new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week DC launches a new Joker series, the Children of the Atom finally arrive, and Thor and Loki get into "double trouble." Plus, the Wonder Woman: Earth One trilogy concludes, Proctor Vallery Road launches, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Batgirl Vol. 8: The Joker War (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Cecil Castellucci

Art by Various

Written by Cecil Castellucci
Art by Various
Published by DC Comics While there seems to be a lot to look forward to with regards to Barbara Gordon in DC's Infinite Frontier initiative, I can't help but celebrate the shining moments of her Rebirth run. The final arc of Batgirl, which gets compiled into a hardcover collection this week, brought some of the most genuinely exciting and warranted additions to Barbara Gordon's story. "The Joker War" arc is one of the rare tie-ins that actually elevates the larger event, providing a rematch between Barbara and The Joker that is unabashedly satisfying. The rest of the arc is filled with noteworthy things as well, from an emotional storyline involving James Jr. to the first canonical appearance of Ryan Wilder's Batwoman to a truly delightful story of Barbara, the Batgirls, and the Birds of Prey playing Dungeons & Dragons. Every page of this volume proves that Cecil Castellucci and company's work on Batgirl was truly a labor of love — one that could become a classic run for Barbara as a character. — Jenna Anderson

The Black Canary: Bird of Prey (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Robert Kanigher, Gardner Fox, and Dennis O’Neil

Art by Carmine Infantino, Murphy Anderson, and Alex Toth

Written by Robert Kanigher, Gardner Fox, and Dennis O'Neil
Art by Carmine Infantino, Murphy Anderson, and Alex Toth
Published by DC Comics While Black Canary has become one of the more prolific and beloved female characters in the DC universe, it's been relatively difficult for fans to check out her very first appearances in comics, with the latest collection of her solo stories being out of print for the better part of twenty years. Luckily, this week's release of Black Canary: Bird of Prey rectifies that problem, placing her solo tales from the Golden, Silver, and Bronze Ages into one handy paperback collection. From her very first appearances alongside Johnny Thunder (whose story in Flash Comics she would quickly take over) to her quintessentially 1970s Adventure Comics back-ups from Dennis O'Neil and Alex Toth, every installment in this collection has something to love. As someone who has only gotten to read most of these early stories in less-than-perfect condition, I'm incredibly hyped to have them preserved for a whole new era. — Jenna Anderson

Children of the Atom #1 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Vita Ayala

Art by Bernard Chang

Written by Vita Ayala
Art by Bernard Chang
Published by Marvel Comics After a year-long delay due to the coronavirus, Marvel Comics will finally launch Children of the Atom this week. The latest addition to the X-Men line comes from Vita Ayala and Bernard Chang and introduces a new team of young heroes who idolize the X-Men but may or may not be what you'd assume they are. Ayala is doing killer work on their other X-Men series, New Mutants. Here they have the chance to examine fans' relationship to a franchise that means so much to them and look at the point where intersectionality and the mutant metaphor meet. It's been a long wait, but this book seems to be worth it. -- Jamie Lovett

The Joker #1 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by James Tynion IV, Sam Johns

Art by Guillem March, Mirka Andolfo

Written by James Tynion IV, Sam Johns
Art by Guillem March, Mirka Andolfo
Published by DC Comics After the events of "The Joker War" in Batman (among others), The Joker #1 offers up what's next for the iconic villain, but what makes this book worth picking up this week isn't so much that it's a Joker story, but it's one that centers around Jim Gordon and given everything that character has been through, it's certainly an interesting tale of the former Commissioner in retirement trying to hunt down Gotham's biggest threat. The issue is also a pretty good jumping-off point for readers just getting involved, which is always a plus. There's also a Punchline backup that, if you're into that character, is a pretty solid draw as well. -- Nicole Drum

Proctor Valley Road #1 (Photo: BOOM! Studios) Written by Grant Morrison and Alex Child

Art by Naomi Franquiz

Written by Grant Morrison and Alex Child
Art by Naomi Franquiz
Published by Boom Studios Hot on the heels of BRZRKR, Boom Studios is dropping another exciting new series from another all-star team of creators. Proctor Valley Road centers on a group of four misfit teenagers confronting supernatural evils in their haunted hometown. It's a concept that will draw comparisons to Stranger Things but comes from a potent set of original creators. Writers Grant Morrison and Alex Child are set to explore the horror genre with the unexpected (and gruesome) stakes that define the transition from childhood to adulthood, and artist Naomi Franquiz's take on this desolate, ghostly setting allows shadows to loom large over the expressive faces of these young people. Proctor Valley Road offers a familiar, but reliable framework to explore adolescence and how young people confront terrors left for them from the past; it should be an absolute thrill to read on Wednesday. -- Chase Magnett

Thor & Loki: Double Trouble #1 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Mariko Tamaki

Art by Gurihiru

Written by Mariko Tamaki
Art by Gurihiru
Published by Marvel Comics The team of Mariko Tamaki and Gurihiru are back with another fun, all-ages Marvel story in Thor & Loki: Double Trouble. This pairing is an all-star creative team, with Tamaki known for her critically-acclaimed writing on Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up Me, Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass, and This One Summer. The Gurihiru art team's work has delighted fans on titles like Superman Smashes the Klan, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and The Unbelievable Gwenpool. If you're looking for some lighthearted and playful shenanigans this week, then Thor & Loki: Double Trouble is the book for you. -- Jamie Lovett