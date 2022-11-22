The Weekly Pull: The Human Target, Doctor Strange: Fall Sunrise, Once Upon a Time at the End of the World, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, a new issue of The Human Target, Stephen Strange returns in Doctor Strange: Fall Sunrise, and Jason Aaron launches the new creator-owned series Once Upon a Time at the End of the World at Boom Studios. Plus, an Iron Man Epic Collection, the debut of Frank Miller Presents, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Doctor Strange: Fall Sunrise #1 (Photo: Tradd Moore, Marvel Comics) Created by Tradd Moore

Published by Marvel Comics When I first saw the art of Doctor Strange: Fall Sunrise floating around on social media, I thought it was the kind of too-good-to-be-true work that you usually see in fan art or fan concepts. Lucky for all of us, it's part of Tradd Moore's four-issue take on the sorcerer supreme, something that is expected to take a magnificent turn. Based on Moore's excellent work on Silver Surfer: Black, this take on Doctor Strange will not only carry the proverbial torch of Steve Ditko's trippy original work on the character, but it could be the latest perennial story to join Marvel's arsenal. — Jenna Anderson

The Human Target #9 (Photo: Greg Smallwood, DC) Written by Tom King

Art by Greg Smallwood

Published by DC Human Target has consistently been one of the most enthralling comics I've read this year, with an impossibly stylish and provoking take on Christopher Chance and the Justice League International. As the story of this twelve-issue series starts to march towards its conclusion, this issue is expected to see Chance finally face off against the Dark Knight. If Tom King, Greg Smallwood, and company's work on the series thus far has been any indication, it's going to be surprising in so many ways. — Jenna Anderson

Iron Man Epic Collection: The Return of Tony Stark (Photo: Kevin Hopgood, Marvel Comics) Written by Len Kaminski, Kurt Busiek, Christopher Priest, Eliot R. Brown, and others

Art by Kevin Hopgood, Tom Morgan, Steve Ditko, James Fry, Dave Simons, and others

Colors by Various

Letters by Various

Published by Marvel Comics I am an absolute sucker for Marvel Comics' Epic Collection line. They provide a reasonable standard of quality compiling tremendous sets of back issues in chronological order from their origins in the 1960s past the wild days of the 90s. The 18th volume of Iron Man's stories, titled The Return of Tony Stark, falls much closer to the latter and makes an argument against many readers' dismissive attitudes about that particular era. Tony Stark resuming his use of the Iron Man moniker while working through melodrama with his best pal Rhodey and control of his own company still makes for a crackling good read, especially when paired with top-notch creators. Early days for writers Kurt Busek and Christopher Priest showcase two legends of superhero comics developing their approach on a former B-lister and collaborating with distinctive artists of the era. That even includes the return of the iconic Steve Ditko to introduce Squirrel Girl. The Return of Tony Stark showcases some of the best Marvel talents from its era with stories bound to make for fun holiday reading; whether it's nostalgia or curiosity that drives you, this Epic Collection won't miss. -- Chase Magnett

The Legend of Korra: Patterns in Time (Photo: Sachin Teng, Dark Horse Comics) Written by various

Art by various

Published by Dark Horse Comics Dark Horse's Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra books have long been stellar releases, continuing the stories of those series past their finales while maintaining the high quality of storytelling established by the original shows. With the formation of Avatar Studios and an Avatar: The Last Airbender movie on the way, the form, function, and future of these comic book stories are in flux, but they're still great fun to read. The Legend of Korra: Patterns in Time is an anthology featuring eight new tales, including two written by co-creator Michael Dante DiMartino, featuring characters from The Legend of Korra. Fans shouldn't miss it. -- Jamie Lovett

Once Upon a Time at the End of the World #1 (Photo: Michael del Mundo, Boom Studios) Written by Jason Aaron

Art by Nick Dragotta, Alexandre Tefenkgi

Colors by Rico Renzi, Lee Loughridge

Letters by AndWorld Design

Published by Boom Studios While perhaps best known for holding the rights to Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Firefly, and Power Rangers, Boom Studios over the past few years earned itself a spot as one of the top publishers of creator-owned comics from top creators in the industry. While James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera Something Is Killing the Children continues and expands into a franchise, Dan Mora and Kieron Gillen just wrapped their hugely popular riff on Arthurian (and other) mythology in Once and Future. Luckily, that gap in Boom's catalog is quickly being plugged. Jason Aaron has enlisted three different art teams to launch Once Upon a Time at the End of the World, a new series about finding love in the post-apocalypse. This series is poised to be Boom's next big hit. -- Jamie Lovett

Ronin Book Two #1 (Photo: Phillip Tan, Daniel Henriques, Frank Miller Presents) Written by Frank Miller

Art by Frank Miller, Phillip Tan

Inks by Daniel Henriques

Published by Frank Miller Presents Frank Miller's time working with DC on sequels to The Dark Knight seems to have revitalized his interest in comics as an art and industry. To this end, he's launching Frank Miller Presents, a new comics publisher where he can curate new work by creators he enjoys while also publishing his own material, including titles revisiting some of the stories that turned him into a comics superstar. One example is Ronin Book Two, one of the publisher's first offerings, which sees Miller crafting a sequel to Ronin, the cyberpunk samurai story that was one of his earliest creations. It should be interesting to see what Miller brings to the story almost 40 years after its debut. -- Jamie Lovett