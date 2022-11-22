The Weekly Pull: The Human Target, Doctor Strange: Fall Sunrise, Once Upon a Time at the End of the World, and More
It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull.
This week, a new issue of The Human Target, Stephen Strange returns in Doctor Strange: Fall Sunrise, and Jason Aaron launches the new creator-owned series Once Upon a Time at the End of the World at Boom Studios. Plus, an Iron Man Epic Collection, the debut of Frank Miller Presents, and more.
What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.
Doctor Strange: Fall Sunrise #1
- Created by Tradd Moore
- Published by Marvel Comics
When I first saw the art of Doctor Strange: Fall Sunrise floating around on social media, I thought it was the kind of too-good-to-be-true work that you usually see in fan art or fan concepts. Lucky for all of us, it's part of Tradd Moore's four-issue take on the sorcerer supreme, something that is expected to take a magnificent turn. Based on Moore's excellent work on Silver Surfer: Black, this take on Doctor Strange will not only carry the proverbial torch of Steve Ditko's trippy original work on the character, but it could be the latest perennial story to join Marvel's arsenal. — Jenna Andersonprevnext
The Human Target #9
- Written by Tom King
- Art by Greg Smallwood
- Published by DC
Human Target has consistently been one of the most enthralling comics I've read this year, with an impossibly stylish and provoking take on Christopher Chance and the Justice League International. As the story of this twelve-issue series starts to march towards its conclusion, this issue is expected to see Chance finally face off against the Dark Knight. If Tom King, Greg Smallwood, and company's work on the series thus far has been any indication, it's going to be surprising in so many ways. — Jenna Andersonprevnext
Iron Man Epic Collection: The Return of Tony Stark
- Written by Len Kaminski, Kurt Busiek, Christopher Priest, Eliot R. Brown, and others
- Art by Kevin Hopgood, Tom Morgan, Steve Ditko, James Fry, Dave Simons, and others
- Colors by Various
- Letters by Various
- Published by Marvel Comics
I am an absolute sucker for Marvel Comics' Epic Collection line. They provide a reasonable standard of quality compiling tremendous sets of back issues in chronological order from their origins in the 1960s past the wild days of the 90s. The 18th volume of Iron Man's stories, titled The Return of Tony Stark, falls much closer to the latter and makes an argument against many readers' dismissive attitudes about that particular era. Tony Stark resuming his use of the Iron Man moniker while working through melodrama with his best pal Rhodey and control of his own company still makes for a crackling good read, especially when paired with top-notch creators. Early days for writers Kurt Busek and Christopher Priest showcase two legends of superhero comics developing their approach on a former B-lister and collaborating with distinctive artists of the era. That even includes the return of the iconic Steve Ditko to introduce Squirrel Girl. The Return of Tony Stark showcases some of the best Marvel talents from its era with stories bound to make for fun holiday reading; whether it's nostalgia or curiosity that drives you, this Epic Collection won't miss. -- Chase Magnettprevnext
The Legend of Korra: Patterns in Time
- Written by various
- Art by various
- Published by Dark Horse Comics
Dark Horse's Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra books have long been stellar releases, continuing the stories of those series past their finales while maintaining the high quality of storytelling established by the original shows. With the formation of Avatar Studios and an Avatar: The Last Airbender movie on the way, the form, function, and future of these comic book stories are in flux, but they're still great fun to read. The Legend of Korra: Patterns in Time is an anthology featuring eight new tales, including two written by co-creator Michael Dante DiMartino, featuring characters from The Legend of Korra. Fans shouldn't miss it. -- Jamie Lovettprevnext
Once Upon a Time at the End of the World #1
- Written by Jason Aaron
- Art by Nick Dragotta, Alexandre Tefenkgi
- Colors by Rico Renzi, Lee Loughridge
- Letters by AndWorld Design
- Published by Boom Studios
While perhaps best known for holding the rights to Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Firefly, and Power Rangers, Boom Studios over the past few years earned itself a spot as one of the top publishers of creator-owned comics from top creators in the industry. While James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera Something Is Killing the Children continues and expands into a franchise, Dan Mora and Kieron Gillen just wrapped their hugely popular riff on Arthurian (and other) mythology in Once and Future. Luckily, that gap in Boom's catalog is quickly being plugged. Jason Aaron has enlisted three different art teams to launch Once Upon a Time at the End of the World, a new series about finding love in the post-apocalypse. This series is poised to be Boom's next big hit. -- Jamie Lovettprevnext
Ronin Book Two #1
- Written by Frank Miller
- Art by Frank Miller, Phillip Tan
- Inks by Daniel Henriques
- Published by Frank Miller Presents
Frank Miller's time working with DC on sequels to The Dark Knight seems to have revitalized his interest in comics as an art and industry. To this end, he's launching Frank Miller Presents, a new comics publisher where he can curate new work by creators he enjoys while also publishing his own material, including titles revisiting some of the stories that turned him into a comics superstar. One example is Ronin Book Two, one of the publisher's first offerings, which sees Miller crafting a sequel to Ronin, the cyberpunk samurai story that was one of his earliest creations. It should be interesting to see what Miller brings to the story almost 40 years after its debut. -- Jamie Lovettprevnext
The Silver Coin Vol. 3
- Written by Michael Walsh, James Tynion IV, Stephanie Phillips, Johnnie Christmas, and Pornsak Pichetshote
- Art by Michael Walsh
- Colors by Toni Marie Griffin with Michael Walsh
- Letters by Michael Walsh
- Published by Image Comics
There's nothing in comics today like The Silver Coin – a horror anthology series collecting many of the decade's best writers around the tremendous (and terrifying) artistic talent of Michael Walsh. Readers may have looked at the first five issues collected in the first volume and thought it was luck, but the arrival of the series' third and most impressive volume yet this week proves it's anything but. While the series continues to trace the journey of a cursed coin inspiring all sorts of evil across time and space, the newest collection of issues reveals previously unconsidered ambitions. The Silver Coin #13 is a potent consideration of pregnancy that speaks to its creators' intimate familiarity with the fears embedded in one of the best horror comics of the decade. Each issue surrounding it also reaches for more as Walsh's depictions of these stories fill them with both mundane and genuinely surreal imagery. The overriding connections formed by the coin also become clearer and promises audiences an overarching narrative even as each individual issue provides a hearty meal for readers. Whether you've never seen The Silver Coin before or have been eagerly awaiting new installments, this third volume is bound to fulfill the dreams (or should I say nightmares?) of comics readers everywhere. -- Chase Magnettprev