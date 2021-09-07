The Weekly Pull: Batman/Fortnite, Ka-Zar: Lord of the Savage Land, Star Trek: The Mirror War, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, a collection of the Batman/Fornite crossover, a new Ka-Zar series, and the beginning of an epic Star Trek event series. There's also new Jeff Lemire, a collection of Batman's adventures from the 1950s, another addition to DC's line of young reader graphic novels, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Batman in the Fifties (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Various

Art by Various

In all of Batman's long and fascinating history, there are few decades quite is transformative and as interesting as the 1950s and now, some of the best tales of that era have been brought together in Batman in the Fifties. A must-read for any Batman fan, the issue collects Batman #59, #62-63, #81, #92, #105, #113-114, #121-122, and #128; Detective Comics #156, #168, #185, #187, #215-216, #233, #235-236, #241, #244, #252, #267, and #269; and World's Finest Comics #81 and #89 and in those pages are the debuts of some of DC's more enduring characters and some of Batman's wildest tales. Take a little trip back in time and check this one out. -- Nicole Drum

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Christos Gage and Donald Mustard

Art by Various

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point is easily one of the most enjoyable comic-reading experiences I've had this year, and I can't wait to also own a shiny hardcover collection of it. The six-issue miniseries plucks Batman, Catwoman, and other characters from the DC mythos and throws them head-first into Fortnite's Battle Royale, leading to a battle that will change the way readers look at both franchises. Honestly, the entire series is worth checking out just for the Batman/Snake Eyes issue, but everything else that surrounds it — including the characterization and lore for the larger Fortnite universe — makes this a must-read. In the lead-up to the Batman/Fortnite One-Shot later this fall, this entire series is definitely worth a read (or re-read.) — Jenna Anderson

Batman: Curse of the White Knight (Photo: Sean Gordon Murphy, DC Comics) Written by Sean Gordon Murphy

Art by Sean Gordon Murphy, Klaus Janson

Colors by Matt Hollingsworth

Letters by AndWorld Design

It's no secret that the world of Batman: The Curse of the White Knight is one of my favorite DC worlds, and now you can get the next chapter of the immersive saga in trade. Curse of the White Knight explores not just the new status quo in Gotham but also the history of the Waynes and the truth about their legacy in Gotham, all the while adding new threads from Nightwing, Batgirl, Harley, Renee Montoya, and more. Sean Murphy and Klaus Janson (via the included Von Freeze #1) expand Bruce Wayne's world and history in compelling new ways, and together with Matt Hollingsworth, Murphy creates an absolutely stunning collection of action set pieces and poignant moments. I will recommend Batman: Curse of the White Knight to anyone and everyone, so don't miss out on adding it to your shelf. -- Matthew Aguilar

Green Lantern 2021 Annual #1 (Photo: Bernard Chang, Alex Sinclair, DC Comics) Written by Ryan Cady

Art by Sami Basri, Tom Derenick

Inks by Sami Basri, Tom Derenick

Colores by Hi-Fi

Letters by Rob Leigh

It's a new era in the world of Green Lantern, one where the Guardians and their Lanterns are struggling just to survive. It's also an era full of unexpected twists, and one of the biggest in recent memory is that the Fear Corps offered a ring to Jessica Cruz, but we haven't seen what happens next. Now we get some answers in the Green Lantern 2021 Annual, which reveals why Jessica is still part of the Corps, how Sinestro won her over, and a meeting with another GL. This issue has answers and teases of what's to come, and no GL fan will want to miss it. -- Matthew Aguilar

Look, I have a weird fascination with C-list, X-Men-adjacent Marvel characters. I'd take a Starjammers story over more Guardians of the Galaxy any day of the week. Ka-Zar of the Savage Land, Marvel's rough equivalent to Edgar Rice Burroughs' famous jungle hero Tarzan, fits that description. Introduced in X-Men #10, Ka-Zar has been a frequent ally and guide to Marvel's mutants during their semi-regular sojourns to the dinosaur-filled wilds in Marvel's Antarctica. He's also supposed to be dead, which seems to be central to the plot of Zac Thompson and German Garcia's Ka-Zar, Lord of the Savage Land. In addition to making a mark on the creator-owned scene with titles like Lonely Receiver, Undone by Blood, and I Breathed a Body, Thompson (along with Lonnie Nadler) previously wrote one of the best runs of Cable of all time, penning a surprisingly deep and haunting story for a character that is, on the surface, pretty simple. There's every reason to believe that he's done the same for Ka-Zar, and the preview pages of Garcia's artwork for the series suggest this is not one to sleep on. -- Jamie Lovett

Mazebook #1 (Photo: Jeff Lemire, Dark Horse Comics) Written and art by Jeff Lemire

Letters by Steve Wands

For as much acclaim as Jeff Lemire's superhero comics and spectacle-driven endeavors receive, especially Black Hammer, I have always preferred his more personal and more formally ambitious projects. Mazebook certainly falls into that latter vein, evoking memories of The Underwater Welder in its elevator pitch: a father mourning his daughter uses her old puzzle-building materials to seek her out in the city. It's a ghost story wrapped in relatable tragedy and stuffed into a Paul Auster plot complete with literal mazes of grief. While it's possible to draw connections to Lemire's extensive bibliography and similar literary works, Mazebook comes to readers as a wholly original work. It features original characters in a medley of genre influences focused on a story—with its intersecting lines, patterns, and mazes, both literal and metaphorical—that could only exist in comics. That's the essence of promise and I cannot wait to see what's inside the first issue. -- Chase Magnett

The Me You Love In the Dark #2 (Photo: Jorge Corona, Image Comics) Written by Skottie Young

Art by Jorge Corona

Colors by Jean-Francois Beaulieu

Letters by Nate Piekos

It's spooky season and that means I have to suggest a "spooky" comic this week, but The Me You Love in the Dark #2 would get my recommendation this week even if I weren't counting the days to Halloween. Skottie Young's gothic horror story established itself in its first issue as being both a richly layered tale that is both slightly unsettling, but also elegant and relatable. This second issue is much much the same as Rowena's story continues, having made contact with the ghost in the home she's renting in hopes of finding artistic inspiration. A hallmark of the first issue was the incredible use of Jorge Corona's art and Jean-Francois Beaulieu's colors and that continues here making this issue an absolute must-read for those looking to fully immerse themselves in the season or just looking for a haunting and beautiful tale. -- Nicole Drum

Search for Hu Vol. 1 #1 (Photo: Rubine, AfterShock Comix) Written by John Tsuei and Steve Orlando

Art by Rubine

Colors by DC Alonso

Letters by Carlos M. Mangual

Search for Hu's announcement reads like the sort of comic AfterShock earned its reputation to publish—a rich blend of cultural heritage and history infuse a modern conflict and compel one man to seek revenge. It's the dedication to complexity that's most gripping as the series examines more than a century of shared history between Chinese and Jewish lineages. This won't simply be a fight comic; the creators want these fights to be filled with impact that's more meaningful than impressive action sequences. The creators attached to Search for Hu promise readers that will be achieved, too, with promising comics writer John Tsuei joined by Steve Orlando who's shown a knack with fight comics. Artist Rubine's pages make for an impressive splash as many readers will be discovering their well-designed figures and kinetic action panels for the first time. Search for Hu #1 promises a compelling hook, but I'm already prepared to read the entire story. -- Chase Magnett

Star Trek: The Mirror War #0 (Photo: Carlos Nieto, IDW Publishing) Written by Scott & David Tipton

Arty by Carlos Nieto

Colors by DC Alonso

Letters by Neil Uyetake

Right on time for Star Trek Day, IDW Publishing will launch its 12-month Star Trek event series, Star Trek: The Mirror War. The event returns to the mirror universe versions of the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast, seen previously in three IDW published miniseries recently pulled together in the Star Trek: The Next Generation: Mirror Universe Collection. Star Trek: The Mirror War #0 is a prologue to the event, revealing what the rest of the ISS Enterprise crew was up to while Mirror Barclay was impersonating his Prime Timeline counterpart, and it's the perfect thing to build the excitement for the epic story to come. -- Jamie Lovett