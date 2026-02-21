New DC Release Will Finally Give us What Ben Affleck’s Cancelled Batman Movie Couldn’t

Ben Affleck’s Batman movie might never be a reality, but its spirit is about to live on in an exciting new tale. It seems only like yesterday that the DCEU franchise was still going and people were hanging onto the hope that its version of the Dark Knight would get to star in a standalone story. Though the movie never materialized, plot points did eventually come out, and part of Affleck’s Batman film would have seen the Caped Crusader trapped in Arkham Asylum, fighting to break out of the insidious institution.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But while fans will never see that film, a new series could scratch the itch DCEU fans have had for years. At the ComicsPRO Industry Conference, DC Comics revealed plenty of exciting new stories for the upcoming year. In addition to a couple of new Absolute titles like Absolute Green Arrow, DC Comics will begin publishing Barbara Gordon: Breakout by Mariko Tamaki and Amancay Nahuelpan. Barbara is arrested by Vandal Savage’s police force and locked up in Supermax, a prison filled with sinister criminals and untrustworthy guards. With no aid, Barbara will have to fight tooth and nail to escape.

Barbara Gordon: Breakout is the Idea We’ve Been Waiting Years to See

Interestingly, in addition to channeling the vibes of Ben Affleck’s canceled Batman film, I feel like this comic is pulling from a few other projects too. Notably, the HBO Arkham Asylum show that never ended up getting produced. I’m also picking up elements of the failed Green Arrow: Escape from Supermax movie, which saw Oliver Queen unjustly imprisoned (hell, it even shares the Supermax name). I’m sure Tamaki and Nahuelpan have plenty of original ideas for their series, but it is cool how much it seems to share with all of these projects that never got off the ground.

I find it incredibly curious that while the rest of the DC Next Level books are shining a light on characters and sending them on wild new adventures, DC is locking Barbara up. To be fair, Vandal Savage has been upping his war against the Bat-Family slowly, and it looks like things are only going to get worse. And even if Barbara makes it out (which I’m positive she will), where do things go from there? Is she to stay a fugitive, or is there a bigger plan for her on the horizon?

Sure, this book isn’t Ben Affleck’s film in comic form. But it seems to capture the danger, intensity, and drama that his and other canceled DC projects would have had. I don’t know what else this comic has beyond Barbara being in prison, but I’m quite intrigued by the idea. Hopefully, the creative team has some fun ideas because there’s a lot you can do with a hero in such a dangerous place. We might not have gotten to see it in film, but Barbara Gordon: Breakout could make that concept a reality.

Are you looking forward to Barbara’s new series? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!