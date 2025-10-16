Arkham Asylum’s Lost Sequel Finally Gets A Promising Update After 8 Years of Silence

Arkham Asylum: A Serious House on Serious Earth is a classic Batman one-shot written by prolific and legendary writer Grant Morrison. It follows Batman as he ventures into the titular asylum that has been taken over by his worst foes. Along the way, he uncovers the terrible origin of the building, the Arkham family, and faces the psychological and potentially supernatural terror of his new reality. The series is noted for being far more of a psychological horror story than a superhero comic, and explores the various psychoses of Batman’s colorful rogues gallery in truly wonderful ways. Ever since its release in 1989, fans have clamored for a sequel to explore more of this vivid and terrifying world.

In 2017, Morrison announced that they had finally made plans to tackle a sequel, embracing the “jump the shark” nature of continuing this work as a series to make it a wonderful adventure they could be proud of. Unfortunately, while the plans for the graphic novel seemed established, nothing ever came from it. Fans gave up hope of ever seeing the story take shape, until just now, when Morrison confirmed that there may still be hope after all.

On October 15, 2025, Grant Morrison posted an Ask Me Anything thread on r/DCcomics on Reddit. They stated it was to help promote the upcoming release of their crossover comic Batman/Deadpool, which hits store shelves on November 19. One commenter asked if Morrison could share details regarding the never-created Arkham sequel, but Morrison replied that they wouldn’t share anything about the story as they still might write it. Obviously, this isn’t a statement that it is currently being worked on or anything like that, but it is confirmation that this story is something that Morrison is thinking about and has plans to pursue at some point.

The graphic novel would focus on Bruce’s son Damian, all grown up and having become Batman himself. Morrison previously explored this type of future in their work on Batman, showing a future Damian as the Dark Knight in Batman #666. This version of the character had sold his soul to the Devil in exchange for immortality to protect Gotham and stop the end of the world. This type of setup perfectly matches the horror and psychological aspects of the Arkham graphic novel, and fans have rightly been anticipating this story for a very long time.

We still don’t know if we’re getting it anytime soon, but at the very least, Morrison is thinking about it and thinks it’s possible, and that’s more than we’ve had in eight years. The fact that they worked on a project like Batman/Deadpool, something nobody thought could get made in this day and age, shows that DC is opening the door to more wacky and out-there stuff, and it can’t be overlooked that it’s Morrison being the one to do it. Morrison has always been a writer who pushed ideas forward that nobody else thought about, and this crossover could be the perfect thing to set up even more wacky and shark-jumping ideas in the near future.

