Face It, Batgirl Deserves Better Than What DC Keeps Giving Her

Barbara Gordon is a longstanding character hailing from the world of DC Comics. She’s been around since the 1960s, and it’s safe to say she’s had her share of ups and downs. Barbara Gordon is a vigilante of Gotham City, sometimes known as Batgirl or Oracle, depending on the situation. She’s easily one of the most iconic heroines of DC Comics, yet she’s consistently getting the worst end of deals, and we’re not just talking about sponsorships and adaptations. Her story has the potential to be powerful and so much more, but she’s frequently defined by those around her. Worse, her story is often forced into a box outlined by those who came before her.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Barbara Gordon is a self-made hero with limitless potential. There’s no denying the role models in her life, including her father, Commissioner James Gordon. So she grew up with a strong sense of right and wrong. One might assume that this would have led her to follow in her dad’s footsteps, and in Batman Beyond, she did just that. In that timeline, she became Commissioner Gordon in her own right. As for her time as a vigilante, Barbara is the first of three Batgirls, with Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown stepping into the role around her. Obviously, there’s also Barbara’s time as Oracle, which opened even more doors for the heroine, refusing to let the world shut her down.

Powerful But Overlooked Origins

Image courtesy of DC Comics.

Barbara Gordon’s very origin story is all about choice. She walked into the world of vigilantism with her eyes wide open. Given who her father is, we all know the stories she must have heard over the years. She wasn’t forced onto this path, but instead, Barbara took initiative to make a difference in the world. This is often something Barbara doesn’t get enough credit for.

Her determination and passion for justice know no bounds, as evidenced by the multitude of ways in which she has helped save the day. She’s been Batgirl, leader of the Birds of Prey, and more. A futuristic Gotham shows a version of this hero who tried to use the law to make a difference, but she’s still as strong and fierce as ever.

Finally, it’s good to remember that Barbara Gordon is one of the smartest minds around. There’s a reason she succeeded as Oracle; her hacking skills are superb. She’s the “man in the chair” that many heroes dream of having, and she often plays that role for herself.

Facing Setbacks and Forging New Paths

Time to address the elephant in the room: some of the most drastic things done to Barbara Gordon were never about her. Take The Killing Joke, an event that resulted in the Joker shooting Barbara Gordon, paralyzing her. To add insult to injury, the arc (which is often hailed and criticized in equal measure) merely used Barbara like a plot device. Her injury was meant to rile up the men in her life, namely Commissioner Gordon and Batman. Batgirl’s fans have a history of speaking out about this problematic nature.

However, Barbara didn’t let this stop her. She picked up the pieces of her life and became the Oracle. She began relying more on her intellect and hacking skills, became the leader of the Birds of Prey, and even supported other heroes in this position. All of which DC undid when they started messing with her injury, putting her back on her feet (literally) with an excuse that felt eerily retconny.

The Batgirl Movie That Never Was

Leslie Grace in a promotional photo for BATGIRL.

Batgirl fans were so incredibly excited by the idea of their favorite character finally getting her own solo live-action film. The announcement was first released in 2016, and yet it’s 2025, and we still don’t have it. Why? The film, which had hit the post-production phase, was sacrificed on the altar of corporate restructuring.

Let’s be real for a moment here; regardless of what sources say, the cast alone made it pretty clear that the Batgirl movie had a lot of potential. Leslie Grace was set to star as Barbara Gordon; J.K. Simmons as James Gordon, and the return of Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne. What more could we have possibly asked for? The film even ticked off another box we had never dared ask for: Brendan Fraser as a villain (Firefly).

Fans were robbed of the opportunity to see Batgirl on the big screen, and it’s hard to let that go. The revival of Coyote vs. Acme (another film cancelled for similar reasons) gives rise to complex emotions, including hope and perhaps a little bit of envy and frustration.

Batgirl is so much more than a part of Batman’s franchise. She’s a complex and well-made character with endless potential, but DC Comics consistently fails to forget that. When she’s handed off to a writer who cares about her, readers can see that shine through on every page. In these moments, her story comes to life, showcasing a stark contrast to the events that use her as a prop or tool. These are the arcs that Batgirl fans live for.