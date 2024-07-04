New G.I. Joe Series Invites Fans to Join Joes or Cobra With “Choose Your Side” Initiative

Skybound and Image Comics, in collaboration with leading toy and game company Hasbro, are promoting their upcoming G.I. Joe comic book series with a “Choose Your Side” initiative. The initiative will offer readers a chance to see their names in the pages of the all-new ongoing series G.I. Joe #1, by publicly declaring their loyalty to either G.I. Joe or Cobra. At least some participants will be featured alongside other Insiders in the series’ house ads. The “Choose your side” gamification mirrors what Hasbro and Skybound recently did with a G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero reprint omnibus that they funded through Kickstarter.

Readers can pledge their affiliation by submitting a photo of themselves, along with their stated allegiance, to the “Choose Your Side” page on the Skybound Insiders website here.

“Choose Your Side is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to be part of G.I. JOE history and our way of thanking all the amazing fans who have made the Energon Universe the hottest line of comics in the industry,” said Arune Singh, VP Brand, Editorial, Skybound Entertainment. “So many fans – including all of us at Skybound – dreamt of having our names in our favorite comics and it’s exciting to go one step further by giving Skybound Insiders a chance to see their faces side-by-side fellow members in the biggest new comic book launch of the year!”

“Fans are at the cornerstone of the G.I. Joe brand, and “Choose Your Side” is our way of thanking them for their relentless passion,” said Alyse D’Antuono, Vice President, Global Brand Strategy & Management, Action Brands at Hasbro. “We also owe our thanks to our talented and creative partners at Skybound for shining a well-deserved light on our most dedicated fanbase and expanding G.I. JOE’s immersive storytelling world. We can’t wait to see this special issue unfold.”

According to Skybound, every eligible submission will be included once in an issue of G.I. Joe, beginning with the series’ launch in November. The ads will run until every eligible submission has been featured. The photo submission portal on Skybound Insiders is open now, and will close on September 8, 2024. To be eligible, users must have a verified Skybound Insiders account, and be 18+ and a legal resident of the United States, United Kingdom, or Canada (excluding Quebec).

Here’s the official synopsis for the series:

From the superstar creative team of writer Joshua Williamson (Duke, Cobra Commander), artist Tom Reilly (Duke) and colorist Jordie Bellaire (W0rldtr33), the biggest comic book launch of the decade will introduce a bold new vision of G.I. Joe and Cobra to the Energon Universe in G.I. Joe #1 on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

Conrad Hauser, Codename Duke, has assembled a special force known as G.I. Joe to battle the rising power of the mysterious COBRA in the aftermath of the Autobots and Decepticons’ arrival on Earth. But the enigmatic Cobra Commander has unleashed the power of Energon like never before! Featuring the First Appearance of an ALL-NEW character and many familiar faces, this is the comic that will change everything you think you know about G.I. Joe…and that’s only half the surprises in store!

G.I. Joe will become another tentpole of the Energon Universe, the crown jewel of the historic collaboration between Hasbro and Skybound, who has introduced a brand-new era of the Transformers and G.I. Joe franchises in one shared comic book universe. Fans should expect can’t-miss moments from every issue of the Energon Universe, as secrets are unveiled along the path to answering the BIG questions from some of the biggest franchises in comics today.

G.I. Joe #1 will be available at comic book shops and digital platforms on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.