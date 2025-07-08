What Red Hood’s New Mature Series Could Do For DC

After a few mixed review series, Red Hood is getting a new solo series with Huntress joining him. Despite being named Red Hood, this new duo is what DC should be doing with some of their underrated characters: pairing them up. The most interesting part of the announcement is also exactly what needs to be happening, with the series set to have a mature rating while being in continuity. This is a huge step for DC as historically most of their more mature tales exist outside of canon.

While the new series, Red Hood seems set to stay with the current canon of the DC Universe, this could be the start of something groundbreaking for DC in ways not seen before. DC has been skewing it’s stories darker more recently, and this is the perfect opportunity to dive in. Especially exciting for the fans who’ve wanted a darker tone for Red Hood for a long time.

Red Hood is the Test Series

Having Red Hood start off this new mature brand of storytelling is the best way to do an in-continuity mature series. It could have similar impacts as Punisher Max did for Marvel. Some of those stories were canonized into the main Marvel universe. DC giving Jason the green light to seemingly kill criminals again looks very close to what Punisher Max was. The two have been compared to each other forever so it only makes sense.

If this book is a hit, this could be the start of more mature DC series as well. Taking the same concept of making their underrated stars have darker tones and topics could lead to a higher fan engagement. It isn’t that DC doesn’t have mature stories; the publisher absolutely does. But this would be an opportunity to take things to a different level, exploring such elements in a way that is more accessible to the regular reader.

Why Red Hood is the Perfect Launch

For a long time now Jason Todd has felt stagnant as a character. Having once again ended up on the outs with Batman, Jason can break off from the family and do his thing. With one of the most interesting histories as a character in all of comics, Jason has gone from the black sheep to the fan favorite. Originally hated by the original fans to now not having enough love is cool to see for any character but for Red Hood fans this is something different. A lot of fans now thought Jason was killed way too early before he could sprout his own wings and take off. In response when he returned he was a much more violent character and it made a nice switch up to all the other Robins. Even that little era as a villain was perfect for him but he did switch back eventually. Now being stuck in an anti-hero spot since 2012, Jason hasn’t felt the same since then, he feels like he’s always on the edge from being dark again. Choosing him to lead the mature banner isn’t a one-note idea, it’s his own rebirth.

Taking everything that’s happened to him as a character in account with the new tone DC is going for, Jason can thrive once again. He can’t be held down to trying to be a perfect hero when he’s not exactly a hero. He lives in that edge of darkness and takes justice into his own hands and does what he thinks is right. Having a whole series dedicated to that idea is going to be good for DC and it’ll probably have a great effect to the mature book test as well. If it worked for Mister Miracle, it most definitely can work for the gun-toting darker Robin, too

What do you think of the announcement of Red Hood’s new series? Let us know down in the comments.