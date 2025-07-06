Jujutsu Kaisen Has Disappointing Season 3 Update for Fans

Jujutsu Kaisen’s explosive popularity hasn’t diminished at all even after the manga’s ending in September 2024. The anime concluded its second season in December 2023 and confirmed Season 3 almost immediately. The brief teaser shared no spoilers, except announcing that it will adapt the Culling Game Arc, which was to be expected. A year and a half has passed since then, and the only update we received so far was a gorgeous teaser visual, featuring Yuji Itadori, during the Jump Festa 2025. However, since then, the anime hasn’t shared any trailer, new key visual, or release window, instead focusing on the production and the return of a fan favorite segment featured in the upcoming movie. For what it’s worth, fans still got a meaty impression of what’s to come; just not in the form they perhaps wanted.

Throughout the event, MAPPA has been focusing on the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death compilation film, which was released on May 30th, 2025, in Japan. The film will also hit U.S. theaters on July 16th, 2025. Apart from the events of the arc, the film also includes several new scenes/visuals from Gojo and Geto’s past. The first season was released in Fall 2020, while the second season continued the story in Summer 2023. Considering the time gap between those two seasons, we should have expected the third season to drop next year. Anime Expo held a Jujutsu Kaisen panel introducing the series’ voice actors as well as sharing updates about the upcoming film, but Season 3 still needs more information.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Still Doesn’t Have a Trailer

Anime Expo is the largest annual anime convention that has been held in California for over three decades now. The event shares exciting anime news for global fans about upcoming projects on top of celebrating Japanese pop culture, holding workshops, and so on. However, the event shared no trailer or key visual; however, the production updates were highly encouraging on the flipside, promising action even greater than what we saw in Season 2, along with a fateful confrontation set up between two of its biggest stars. The event included a Q&A session with the voice actors of Yuji (Junya Enoki) and Yuta (Megumi Okata).

They also shared a clip of Junya’s voice acting, confirming that Season 3 is currently under production. While not having a trailer or any new update is surely disappointing, the voice actors confirmed that we may not have to wait for long. Since the episodes are being recorded, we can expect at least a teaser this year, likely during Jump Festa 2026, which will be held in December 2025. Judging by MAPPA’s usual schedule, we should still tentatively expect Season 3 next year, but nothing can be specified yet.

The upcoming season is expected to cover the Yuji Itadori’s Extermination and the Perfect Preparation Arcs before continuing the story in the Culling Game Arc. The second season ends with a major cliffhanger as Yuta swears to kill Yuji by his hands. This is his first appearance in the main story, and he will play a major role in Season 3. Meanwhile, the Culling Game is an elaborate plot designed by Kenjaku, who seeks nothing but destruction. With Gojo trapped inside the Prison Realm, his students not only have to find a way to free him, but also fight against some of the most powerful characters in the history of Jujutsu sorcery.