Marvel Previews New Namor Series

Nearly two years after becoming a household name due to his appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Namor will soon swim into the pages of his own solo comic once again. Come Wednesday, Namor #1 will see release, serving as the first issue in a mini-series from Jason Aaron, Paul Davidson, and Alex Lins that Marvel promises will change the character forever.

“War rages beneath the waves, from the lost cities of the Secret Seas to the fathomless depths where the Elder Whales reign,” Marvel says of the series. “Seven kings, old and new, fight to rule the watery realm. But where is Namor, the once mighty Sub-Mariner? He’s sitting behind bars on the surface, with no intention of ever setting foot in the seas again. So begins an oversized Atlantean event that will forever reshape the landscape of the undersea world while at last laying bare the dark history of Atlantis and its fiercest, most infamous defender. An epic that will redefine the King of the Seas in the manner of Jason Aaron’s PUNISHER series!”

In a new preview released by the House of Ideas, Namor is seen being taken into a United Nations-run prison before launching into a flashback with the character in his youth. Keep scrolling to see the first few pages of Namor #1, due out on Wednesday, July 17th!

Namor #1 Cover

Namor #1 Credits

Namor #1 Preview Page 1

Namor #1 Preview Page 2

Namor #1 Preview Page 3

Namor #1 Preview Page 4

Namor #1 Preview Page 5

Namor #1 is due out on the shelves at your local comic store on Wednesday, July 17th.