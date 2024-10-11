New York Comic Con: 2024’s Event Will Be “Second to None” (Preview)

The east coast’s biggest pop culture event is less than one week away. New York Comic Con returns to the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on Thursday, October 17th and stretches until Sunday, October 20th, running the six-figure capacity venue for its 18th year. First launching in 2006, NYCC has been annual to the autumn entertainment scene for nearly two straight decades.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: A view of the Penguin Random House booth during New York Comic Con 2023 – Day 4 at Javits Center on October 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop)

“I was a fan,” ReedPop Event Manager Chris D’Lando told ComicBook. “Long before I worked here, I was at Marvel Comics in their publicity department out of New York. This will actually be, my God, my 17th New York Comic Con. I’ve been to every one since 2007, which is everyone except the first.”

D’Lando is one of the men behind the machine, as he captains the ReedPop team that is responsible for piecing together the four-day extravaganza. He has been with ReedPop for seven and a half years, wearing hats in the content department before locking into his general event management position in recent years.

“The industry has changed so dramatically in those last couple of years, incrementally, year over year. If you look back at the show in 2017 versus now, you’ll see a lot of very different things,” D’Lando explained how NYCC has evolved during his time with ReedPop. “As far as industries go, we’ve seen the rise and explosion of anime over the last couple of years. Our team has really honed in on that. We spend a lot of time looking at our post-show data after the shows are over. That’s kind of the Bible by which we dictate strategy for the next year.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 14: Cosplayers posing as Ahsoka Tano and Aayla Secura from Star Wars during New York Comic Con 2023 – Day 3 at Javits Center on October 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop)

“Over the last couple of years, our fans have asked a lot for more interactive programming, community programming, and late night programming. Those are sort of changes that that we have implemented over the last few years.”

That post-show data has been especially unique in recent memory. NYCC 2020 was pivoted to an online event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the 2021 event remained a gradual return to in-person normalcy. 2022 saw echoes of that familiarity before last year’s event, which took place in the heart of the SAG-AFTRA strike, led to the typical film and television presence being significantly reduced.

“Thankfully, we had a good amount of time to prepare and we were still able to go forward with most of our panels intact. Out of solidarity with with striking actors and writers, they were not allowed to talk about struck work, nor did we ask them to. Those conversations ended up being more personal,” D’Lando reflected on NYCC 2023. “We’re really excited that the those two sides came to an agreement, and that not only could work resume, but we’re really excited that studios are back at the show and promoting new properties. It’s it’s a big piece of what our fans are asking for at the show. They want to see big premieres. They want announcements. To be able to bring stuff like The Penguin or Shrinking from Apple TV or Outlander in its final season back to NYCC this year is really, really exciting.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Charisma Carpenter, James Charles Leary, Laya DeLeon Hayes, James Marsters, and Kristin Russo speak onstage at Audible Presents: Slayers: A Buffyverse Story during New York Comic Con 2023 – Day 2 at Javits Center on October 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop)

D’Lando also highlighted franchises like The Lord of the Rings, The Walking Dead, Goosebumps, Phineas and Ferb, and House of the Dragon as having major presences at NYCC 2024.

Outside of the blockbuster panels scheduled, D’Lando stressed that the “comic” of New York Comic Con is still the event’s “lifeblood.”

“Our show is a is a pop culture show, but it’s New York Comic Con first and foremost. Comics are the lifeblood of our show. That pop culture explosion, I think, in many ways, is traced back to comics as as a medium.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 12: Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jiménez attend New York Comic Con 2023 – Day 1 at Javits Center on October 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for ReedPop)

“Our team that puts together Artist Alley is, in my opinion, the best in the world,” D’Lando continued, spotlighting the comic-centric area of NYCC. “Our Artist Alley is second to none this year. It’s over 500 tables some of the biggest names in the industry. It’s incredible to walk down and just see the level of talent. It’s a real melting pot of some of the most creative people you’ll ever meet.”

The pop culture presence and Artists Alley only scratch the surface of what NYCC has in store for 2024. D’Lando teased that the ReedPop team has supersized this year’s event in an effort to make the Javits Center itself the total attraction throughout attendees’ stays.

“New York City has built up a lot of a lot of stuff around the Javits Center to do, restaurants and bars, but it’s still not a really a hub area. By offering more things to do inside the building, it adds more value to the ticket,” D’Lando noted. “It makes them feel like they got their money’s worth coming for a day because, yeah, the show floor may have closed seven, but they got to go to panels until 11 o’clock. They got to go to the gaming area until 11 o’clock. Artist Alley was open a little bit later.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 13: Cosplayers pose as Batman, Phoenix, Wolverine, and Nightcrawler during New York Comic Con 2023 – Day 2 at Javits Center on October 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop)

As for which day’s ticket will yield the most value, D’Lando pointed to NYCC’s kickoff.

“We always say Thursday is is the best day. Thursday is really stacked,” D’Lando said, adding that Thursday NYCC tickets are still available. “Elizabeth Olsen is there on Thursday and Friday. Our guest lineup for Thursday is looking stacked. Thursday is a great day to shop on the show floor before things are sold out. Thursday is a great day to get on commission lists for people on Artists Alley. I always recommend Thursday for people, especially folks who are not super convention savvy. It’s usually the easiest day to attend.”

New York Comic-Con kicks off on Thursday, October 17th and stretches until Sunday, October 20th. Stay tuned to ComicBook for live coverage all weekend!