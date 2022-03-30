Nobrow Press Announces Thieves Graphic Novel from Lucie Bryon

Nobrow Press has announced Thieves, a new graphic novel by French cartoonist Lucie Bryon. Thieves is the English language version of Bryon’s acclaimed graphic novel, Voleuse, published in France earlier this year. Nobrow is bringing the fan requested English language version of the shōjo manga-inspired queer high school romance story to audiences on October 4, 2022.

The official description of Thieves is as follows: “Ella can’t seem to remember a single thing from the party the night before at a mysterious stranger’s mansion, and she sure as heck doesn’t know why she’s woken up in her bed surrounded by a magpie’s nest of objects that aren’t her own. She can’t stop thinking about her huge crush on Madeleine, who she definitely can’t tell about her sudden penchant for kleptomania… but does Maddy have secrets of her own? Can they piece together that night between them and fix the mess of their chaotic personal lives in time to form a normal, teenage relationship? That would be nice.”

Byron, a cartoonist and illustrator whose work has been published by ShortBox, Milan, BDKids, Kaboom Studios, Cicada Magazine, and France Inter., described Thieves as the comic that she wished she had been able to read when she was a teenager herself.

“Thieves is the comic I wished to read when I was a teenager,” Bryon said in a statement. “A story of love, of friendship, making mistakes and finding yourself. I hope reading this book brings the readers joy and comfort and keeps their rebellious spark alight.”

Niamh Jones, commissioning editor for Nobrow, describes Thieves as being “the epitome of ‘be gay, do crimes’ and says that the story is one that will be gracing shelves for years to come.

“I’ve followed and loved Lucie’s work for quite a while now, and I’m so completely chuffed that we’ve acquired her beautiful graphic novel and that we get to bring it to the English-speaking world,” Jones said. “As soon as I opened the document, I fell in love with Lucie’s fantastic story and hilarious characters, anyone who picks this up will find themselves teleported straight into a shōjo manga-esque world that will leave you hankering for more. This book is the epitome of ‘be gay, do crimes’, and I know that Thieves is going to be gracing the shelves all over the world for many years to come.

Thieves is set to be released on October 4, 2022.