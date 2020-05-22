Power Rangers Reveals New and Deadly Dark Rangers

✖

The Power Rangers have faced all sorts of threats over the years, including monsters of every shape and size. One of the more memorable villains they've faced in the original series are the Dark Rangers, though if you go back and watch the episode now, it Dark Rangers don't exactly hold up well. Get ready to see what could've been though courtesy of BOOM! Studios' Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #53, which will introduce the new and improved Dark Rangers. As you can see in the full reveal below, Lord Zedd has turned Rita Repulsa, Goldar, Squatt, Baboo, and Finster into his elite Dark Rangers, and the designs are impressive. If they are half as lethal as they look, the Rangers are in some deep trouble, and you can check out the cover below.

Rita stands tall at the center with her Red Ranger design, which is unbelievably cool. Next, we get Goldar as the Yellow/Gold Ranger, complete with those amazing wings. Next is Baboo, themed after the Black Ranger, though we don't remember Zack ever having spider-legs.

Next is the team's Blue Ranger Squatt, who is all power here and has one of the coolest helmet and mask combos of the group. After that we have Finster, who is the team's Pink Ranger and has received the biggest overhaul of all. Despite being the brightest Ranger of the bunch, he's also the creepiest, as his mask completely covers his face and eyes, at least it looks that way here.

(Photo: BOOM! Studios)

Each Ranger's chest is emblazoned with the trademark Z logo, and who knows, maybe by the end of this Zedd will get a similar Ranger-style makeover, and if so we can't wait to see it. You can check out all of the Dark Ranger designs in the cover above.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #53 is written by Ryan Parrott and drawn by Moises Hidalgo with a cover by Jamal Campbell, and you can find the official description below.

"Lord Zedd has released his greatest creation yet-the ALL NEW DARK RANGERS; Baboo, Goldar, Squat, Finster and Rita Repulsa, powered by the Green Chaos Crystal, against the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers! What is the full extent of Lord Zedd's master plan?"

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #53 hits stores on August 26th.

What do you think of the new Dark Rangers? Let us know in the comments or you can find me on Twitter @MattAguilar for all things Power Rangers!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.