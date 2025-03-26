Power Rangers Prime’s Flawed Team is Also Its Biggest Asset (Review)

Play video

Power Rangers Prime introduced the world to a new team of Rangers, though as we learn in Power Rangers Prime #5, team might be going a bit too far at the moment. There’s more to a team than just putting on the suits, a lesson the team will have to learn the hard way, though Melissa Flores, Michael YG, Fabi Marques, and Ed Dukeshire are making that lesson incredibly compelling for us on the outside looking in. Power Rangers Prime ultimately works because of the cast’s inherent flaws and who they aspire to become, and this issue has both elements in spades.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Flores has brought together quite the mix of personalities and dynamics for this new Ranger team, and the chaos just going on internally would be compelling enough on its own. That’s only intensified by their newfound powers, but as Rita so poignantly highlights, this group couldn’t be less focused if they tried and is a team in name only.

Rita’s words hold weight because the series has invested time in defining most of the relationships at play within the team over the course of the first four issues, and that pays off in the team’s first on-the-fly performance assessment. Rita has been a consistent highlight of the series from the very first issue, and now her interactions with the team is expanding and yielding delightful results, especially as Lauren becomes more open to working alongside her.

The introduction of the VR Troopers causes even more wonderful chaos with Ryan’s ties to several of the new Rangers, and there’s internal conflict just amongst their team as well. Perhaps the one issue I have with all of this is Valentina, who still feels hollow compared to the other characters at this point, though I did enjoy Rita calling her out directly within the story.

If you’re going to bring a Power Rangers vs VR Troopers showdown to life, even a prologue of a battle like this one, you’ve got to deliver, and thankfully the team is up to the task. Even with the disparities between the teams as far as efficiency goes, the battle itself still shines, and YG and Marques have a field day with the team’s new abilities and the ensuing chaos they cause. Also, it’s a bit challenging to top a T-Rex skeleton storming through the battlefield, and it looks every bit as cool as you’d hope.

There are still some question marks regarding this team and each of the Rangers’ motivations, but that’s a key part of what works about the series, and BOOM! Studios’ run on Power Rangers as a whole. The Rangers’ flaws are what allow their big moments to shine so brightly, and that has carried through to Prime as well, creating the foundation for even more promising chaos to come.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Published by BOOM! Studios

On March 26, 2025

Written by Melissa Flores

Art by Michael YG

Colors by Fabi Marques

Letters by Ed Dukeshire

What did you think of Power Rangers Prime #5? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things comics and Power Rangers with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!