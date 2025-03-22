VR Troopers Returns with First New Series in 30 Years

Play video

Power Rangers Prime has shaken things up in a major way for the franchise, and one of the most surprising twists was the return of VR Troopers. The VR Troopers are currently at odds with the new Ranger team and are working for the Eltarian empire, but that might be changing with BOOM! Studios’ announcement of a new VR Troopers series, which is the first new series for the team in 30 years, and you can check out the first look below.

VR Troopers will feature a familiar name for Power Rangers fans, as former Mighty Morphin Power Rangers writer Mairghread Scott will be teaming up with artist Sebastián Piriz on the six-issue series. The book’s debut issue will feature a main cover by artist Taurin Clarke (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), as well as variants by artists James Stokoe (Godzilla) and Christian Ward (Invisible Kingdom). VR Troopers #1 will hit this June, and you can check out the official description below.

“The VR Troopers are the most elite of the Eltarian empire’s human heroes on Earth, but what secrets are the Eltarian’s keeping? When VR Ryan tracks down a rogue Skug, he’ll come face-to-face with a foe who will change his understanding of VR—and himself—forever!”

Just like Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, VR Troopers was a fellow Saban Entertainment creation, and it also adapted footage from a previous show to bring it to life, though it didn’t pull from the same sources. VR Troopers featured footage from Toei’s Metal Hero Series, which included Uchuu Keiji Shaider, Jikuu Senshi Spielban, and Choujinki Metalder.

VR Troopers features three main heroes, which include the aforementioned Ryan Steele, JB Reese, and Kaitlin Star. They end up learning the secrets of the VR Dimension from Professor Horatio Hart, and they soon take up the tall task of becoming VR Troopers to stop the evil Grimlord from conquering the VR Realm and the real world.

VR Troopers ran for two seasons and ended in 1996, with a lack of usable footage being a contributing factor to closing out its run. That led to the introduction of the Big Bad Beetleborgs, and with anything possible in the new Power Rangers Prime, you just never know who will end up showing up.

Are you excited for the return of VR Troopers? Let us know in the comments