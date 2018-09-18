10 Predator Crossovers We Need in Comics Today

Fans of interstellar big game hunting should be having a good time with the newest iteration of The Predator hitting the big screen recently. The new movie seemingly mixes director Shane Black’s penchant for humorous dialogue and madcap action into a take on the dreadlocked alien. The Predator franchise has a storied history outside of movies as well, having featured in a wide variety of comics over the decades, including multiple crossovers.

Fans of Predator comics already know that the alien has faced off against some of the most iconic comic book characters imaginable. From obvious pairings like vigilante Batman and officer of the law Judge Dredd to the entirely unexpected matchup of Archie Vs. Predator just a few years ago, this extraterrestrial has hunted some of the best. That doesn’t mean he’s lacking for future prey and possible comic book crossovers though. With interest in the Predator franchise peaking again, it’s the perfect time for some new comics crossovers, and we’ve assembled a list of the best options available. From classic superheroes to modern creator-owned properties, these are 10 Predator crossovers we absolutely need to see in comics.

Savage Dragon

Publisher: Image Comics

Savage Dragon presents one of the most impressive accomplishments in American comics as one of the longest-running comics in the superhero genre — and by the same creator. Erik Larsen has taken his familial saga into all sorts of bizarre terrain across the decades, and it wouldn’t seem strange at all to see his heroes encounter an alien villain straight out of the movies. Assuming this is something Larsen is interested in, Dragon’s ability to take and dish out lots of damage would make for some explosive issues of the series.

Amazing Spider-Man

Publisher: Marvel Comics

This is actually a suggestion for a three-part crossover because there is no way that the galaxy’s most notorious hunter could arrive to track down Spider-Man without Kraven becoming involved. Watching Spider-Man be hunted by two different foes could lead to some uncomfortable team ups and plenty of traps scattered across Manhattan. It’s certain though that if Earth’s greatest hunter considers Spider-Man the greatest game, then the Predators couldn’t resist that recommendation.

Godzilla

Publisher: Dark Horse Comics

While Predators are often referred to as “big game hunters,” humanity doesn’t actually appear to match the description considering most of the aliens stand taller than us. One creature on Earth that would provide both the appropriate size and challenge for them would be the King of the Monsters himself, Godzilla. This is a hunt that would require Predators to use their spaceships and deadliest weaponry in order to even stand a chance, and it might even align them with humankind temporarily. It would certainly be a new type of hunt for the aliens.

Hawkman

Publisher: DC Comics

When Predators are choosing their prey, they often seek out the deadliest warriors of another species. Whether his origin makes him human or Thanagarian, Hawkman would certainly qualify. He is a brutal combatant, skilled in the use of most melee weapons. Any Predator would certainly relish the challenge of going toe-to-toe with Carter Hall, even before the additional quirk of wings are thrown into the picture. This would be a no-holds barred, bloody crossover, one that fans of either character would be lucky to witness.

Sonic the Hedgehog

Publisher: IDW Publishing

Archie Vs. Predator showed there’s also real comedic value within this horrifying, sci-fi franchise. Who better to match up the Wile E. Coyote of space villains with than his own blue furred Road Runner? It’s easy enough to imagine Predators wanting to hunt a planet filled with intelligent, superpowered animals. Watching them be outmatched with humor and heart would make their sense of confidence all the more amusing by the time Sonic and his teammates are done with them.

Conan the Barbarian

Publisher: Marvel Comics

Who’s to say that Dutch and his team were the first humans to ever encounter a Predator? It’s entirely possible that this spacefaring race arrived centuries, or even millennia, before that mission. If they did so, there are few early warriors better prepared to challenge them than Conan the Barbarian. With Marvel Comics taking back the Conan license, this could provide one more opportunity for Dark Horse to say goodbye with a crossover between some of the deadliest warriors to ever enter the realm of fiction.

Suicide Squad

Publisher: DC Comics

One difficult part of any superhero crossover is that you need some expendable characters in a Predator story. That’s something Suicide Squad delivers in its title. If Predators arrived in DC Comics, it’s likely they would be on Amanda Waller’s radar and that she would be happy to send them some playmates. The Squad provides characters with the deadly skill needed to challenge the Predators and expendability that would still allow Predators to remain a threat. Of all the possible Marvel and DC mashups, this one seems like the most obvious potential hit.

G.I. Joe

Publisher: IDW Publishing

While the members of G.I. Joe and Cobra don’t tend to be quite as expendable, they’ve certainly taken plenty of losses over the years, which would make them equally interesting opponents for a freshly arrived Predator. Each of their unique specialties would deliver a unique challenge for the alien and an entertaining read for fans. A clever Predator might even play on the ongoing battle between the two groups to increase its own body count before anyone even realized it was there.

I Hate Fairyland

Publisher: Image Comics

Gert of Skottie Young’s I Hate Fairyland has already shown that she is well suited to crossovers after she killed many of the characters in Image Comics today, along with some of the publisher’s founders. Her cartoonish ability to use gigantic weapons and bounce back from damage would drive a Predator mad and result in a hilarious crossover between the ultra serious and truly ridiculous.

Moon Knight

Publisher: Marvel Comics

Of all the superheroes in Marvel Comics that might surprise the Predator, it would be Moon Knight that is most likely to earn some unanticipated respect. Moon Knight was already an elite soldier before becoming a superhero and he shares the Predator’s penchant for diverse weaponry, careful tracking of prey, and setting traps. The two would be incredibly well-matched and Moon Knight would be just as likely to relish the hunt and battle as his opponent. This is a pairing where the two might be friends if they weren’t trying to kill one another.