Predator Vs. Wolverine Gets Bloody in New Preview

The preview for Predator vs. Wolverine #3 teases that writer Benjamin Percy is truly about to show fans of both Logan/Wolverine and The Predator franchise just how brutal this matchup can really get.

Marvel's Predator vs. Wolverine series has been a bloody good time, and now, based on the cover art below, it looks like the feud between the two elite killers is about to head to Japan for its next round!

Moreover, the synopsis for Predator vs. Wolverine #3 teases how Percy is shifting the time and circumstances of the tale to showcase Wolverine at one of his most brutal points: a time when he'd gone feral while his mind was a slave to the Weapon X Program!

Fans of the X-Men have been enjoying seeing Logan battle the Yautja (Predator species) in different periods of history – all while Percy links the various anthology stories together through a present-day encounter between Wolverine and the Predator. Issue #3 definitely has the hook of having the Berserker Rage animalistic version of Wolverine on the battlefield – the version of the killer mutant that could actually have a Predator feeling the prey, for once. That definitely seems like it's going to be the case, as the preview also teases Wolverine wielding one of his signature swords (the honor sword of Clan Yashida, the Muramasa Swords) in the fight.

Predator vs. Wolverine #3 Preview

(Photo: Marvel)

TIME TO BLEED! The most gruesome chapter yet! Years after his first encounter with the Yautja, Wolverine's gone feral-just the way the Weapon X program likes him! If the Predator thought the mutant was hard to kill before...now he'll meet the real beast. But the prize this time isn't just the kill. Now Wolverine carries something precious within him, something a Predator's never encountered. An indestructible metal that would give the hunter the edge over prey on any world... Written by: Benjamin Percy

Art by: Ken Lashley, Kei Zama, Hayden Sherman

Cover by: Marco Checchetto

Page Count: 28 Pages

Release Date: November 29, 2023

(Photo: Marvel)

Check out breakdowns on the other two issues of Predator vs. Wolverine, below!

Predator vs Wolverine #2

"YOU PICKED THE WRONG MUTANT TO HUNT!"

And none knows it better than a Predator! After their first encounter in the Canadian wilderness, Wolverine thought he had moved on – to new fights, worse wounds and tragedies he only wants to forget. But a Yautja does not forget an enemy... At a time when Logan barely knows his own name and is running black ops side by side with Sabretooth and Maverick as "Team X," how can he make it through round two with a Predator he doesn't remember fighting?! Plus, the first glimpse at Weapon X!

Predator vs. Wolverine #1

"THE THRILL IS THE KILL!

The bloodthirsty saga you've been waiting for! Wolverine has lived one of the longest and most storied lives in Marvel Comics history. Now witness the untold greatest battles of Logan's life — against a Predator! One Yautja seeks the greatest prey in existence — and finds it in Weapon X. From the blood-ridden snows of the Canadian wilderness to the sword-slinging streets of Madripor, Wolverine and a Predator break everything in their paths on their way to the ultimate victory…or glorious death.