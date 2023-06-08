Predator vs Wolverine Announced by Marvel





Predator Versus Wolverine is happening. If you haven't been keeping track, Marvel Comics has been the new home of both the Alien and Predator comic book series, and now the latter is ready to collide with the X-Men franchise!

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Marvel writer Benjamin Percy has been putting his stamp on the rebooted X-Men Universe with the Wolverine solo series, X-Force, and big events in the time-spanning story of the Mutant nation of Krakoa. That makes Percy a perfect fit for a time-spanning battle between the Predator race, and a target like Wolverine, who could take on generations of Predators in battle.

"I'm not going to say I was born to write this crossover... but sometimes the universe reveals why you were created," Benjamin Percy said in a statement. "I am a child of the eighties. I cannot tell you how many times I watched Predator, just as I cannot tell you how many Wolverine comics I have read, because that would be like telling you how many breaths I've taken or cheeseburgers I've eaten. The mythologies of both are ingrained in me so deeply they might as well be strands of DNA or wisps of soul. The guns, claws, beef, and blood of both franchises have been stewing in my brain since 1987, when I read myself to sleep every night with a stack of Marvel comics and my friends and I used to play 'Predator' with Nerf guns in the woods and river near our neighborhood."



"This epic hunt will span decades, as both of these giants learn and harden and grow deadlier with time," Percy added. "Neither will have time to bleed, but you better make time to read, because I'm putting everything I've got into this event, and I'm thrilled to join forces with some of the best artists in the business."

Predator vs Wolverine will be released this September. You can get the full details from Marvel, below: