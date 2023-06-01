The X-Men Reveal New Costumes in Fall of X Prelude Mutant First Strike (Exclusive)

A prelude one-shot to the Fall of X features the X-Men sporting some flashy new costumes. With Sins of Sinister in the rearview mirror, the X-Men franchise is marching towards a darker era in Fall of X. We know Fall of X will officially begin at this summer's Hellfire Gala, and will crossover into other titles like Invincible Iron Man as the X-Men battle against Orchis, Feilong and his Stark Sentinels, and other threats. Marvel is releasing a batch of "Before the Fall" one-shots leading up to Fall of X, and we have an exclusive look at one of those now.

ComicBook.com has an exclusive preview of X-Men: Before the Fall – Mutant First Strike #1 by Steve Orlando and Valentina Pinti. It finds Bishop, the Captain Commander on Krakoa, leading a team of X-Men on a rescue mission when a small town in New England is the victim of a terrorist attack that appears to have been committed by a mutant. When the X-Men drop down into the city from their Blackbird jet, the entire team is wearing matching white-red-and dark blue outfits that also include a jacket. It definitely takes fans back to the days when the X-Men would all wear the same training suits, or even when the comics tried to match the 20th Century FOX movies by placing the X-Men in black leather costumes.

San Diego Comic-Con Hosting Real-Life X-Men Hellfire Gala

An uncanny event is going from in-page to in-person at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. During Marvel Unlimited's X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years Live Virtual Event, Marvel Comics announced D23: The Official Disney Fan Club will host the first-ever real-life Hellfire Gala when the annual convention returns to San Diego on July 22nd. Inspired by the X-Men comic crossover tying in with July's giant-sized X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 one-shot and the Fall of X event launch, the Gala is where fans will learn the line-up of X-Men elected to protect the living island of Krakoa.

Like the comics — where mutants, celebrities, and superheroes attend the biggest party of the season celebrating mutantkind — D23's Hellfire Gala promises to "outfit the fiercest fashion" for the "powered-up party of the summer." In a release, Marvel said cosplayers and convention attendees are invited to "dress in super-powered style, fashioning the chicest looks, embellished by their own epic abilities. Because, as any Hellfire Gala fan knows, powers are the ultimate accessory."

The exclusive preview of X-Men: Before the Fall – Mutant First Strike #1 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, June 7th.