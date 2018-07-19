New ‘Rainbow Brite’ Comic Series in the Works

Rainbow Brite fans, rejoice! The colorful 80s icon is set to get a brand new comic book series this fall.

Dynamite Entertainment and Hallmark announced today that a new, all-ages comic series is set to be released in October. The series will be written by Jeremy Whitley with art by Brittney Williams and is the latest addition to Dynamite’s kid-friendly line of comics such as Grumpy Cat, Nancy Drew, and Bob’s Burgers.

“Rainbow Brite captured the imaginations of kids born in the ’80s (like myself) as a fantasy heroine who could change the world not just through magic, but through kindness,” Whitley said in an official statement. “She is a symbol of what can happen when we all work together and fight back against the shadows that want to drain all of the color from the world.”

That idea of working together to fight back against the shadows is something that the series’ official description hints at as well.

In Rainbow Brite, Wisp and Willow are best friends who live in a small town. They are inseparable, until one night Wisp discovers something is stealing the color from the world. To escape their grasp, Wisp must use her wits and the help of a new friend…from somewhere else! Then the adventure begins…

For those not familiar, Rainbow Brite was introduced by Hallmark Cards in 1983 with an animated television series premiering just a year later. The premise of the Rainbow Brite backstory has undergone several changes over the years — and over various merchandising “generations” — but generally follows the same general story: a young girl named Wisp/Rainbow Brite is sent to a bleak and gloomy world where she must bring color and beauty to it, aided by a sprite named Twink and other allies.

While it sounds like Dynamite’s Rainbow Brite bill be another variation of the general origin story, it will be interesting to see how the beloved character is brought to life.

“We’re very excited to release this series for younger readers,” Nick Barrucci, CEO and Publisher of Dynamite Entertainment said. “Rainbow Brite has some history in comics, so we’re pleased to bring her back to print with Jeremy’s story which fans of all ages will love.

Rainbow Brite is expected to hit shelves in October.

