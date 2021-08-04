Scout Comics to Publish Fan-Favorite Webcomic Ranger Stranger Later This Year

✖

The popular webcomic Ranger Stranger is headed to print. Scout Comics is bringing the darkly hilarious adventures of deranged forest ranger Garland Woodburn to print this November with a new graphic novel. Ranger Stranger the webcomic is currently available on Instagram with new posts every Friday with the upcoming book marking its first time in print.

Ranger Stranger is a gallows comedy set in the fictional wilderness of Hackaneck National Park and while the park is a beautiful place — it's described in a press release as a "vast BobRossian world of woods and waters for the adventurous hiker or camper to enjoy — don't let that fool you. Everything in it, from the wild flowers to the homicidal deer, to the park official wants to murder you. Of course, there's Ranger Garland Woodburn there to help with tips and guides to navigating the park, though the general idea of things is a deranged forest ranger left in charge of the country's last national park so one guess that those tips might not be so helpful, but they are stylish. Ranger Stranger has the look and feel of a 1950's-style field guide, which only makes the dark humor even funnier.

Ranger Stranger comes from the creative team of Adam Battaglia, Tyler Jensen, and Roque Deherrera. Battaglia and Jensen write the series while Jensen does art and lettering. Deherrera serves as creative consultant.

"Ranger Stranger is a demented take on outdoor life, and we're so lucky we found a home with the demented Scout Comics," Battaglia said in a statement.

"I need to move a thousand pounds of livers, fast. Like, really fast. DM me if you have recos to student hospitals or restaurants in the greater Calabasas area. Thanks!" Jensen added.

Ranger Stranger will launch with Scout Comics in November. The title will be available not only in traditional comic spaces, but will also be distributed in sporting goods trade stands as well. The Ranger Stranger webcomic can be found on Instagram or on the Ranger Stranger website here.

Are you a fan of the Ranger Stranger webcomic? Will you be checking out its debut with Scout Comics in November? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!