Redneck’s Final Arc Begins In New Preview (Exclusive)

It’s been quite the journey for the Bowman family as well as the creative team of Donny Cates, Lisandro Estherren, and Dee Cunniffe, and now the race to the end of the Bowman saga (at least for now) begins in Redneck #31, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at the new issue. The final arc is titled Texas Forever, and as you can see, Perry enjoys a quiet moment on the farm before the true chaos begins. We’ve seen the farm and the Bowmans endure quite a bit along the way, but if the official description is to be believed, the Texas vampire family hasn’t seen anything yet, and you can check out our exclusive preview starting on the next slide.

As you can see in the official description, war is on its way to the Bowmans’ doorstep, and it won’t be a happy ending for everyone once it’s all over. Then again, if Redneck has taught us anything, it’s that nothing ever quite turns out like you’d expect, so we’ll just have to wait and see how it all turns out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can find the official description below.

“TEXAS FOREVER, Part One – The last arc of REDNECK starts here! War is coming to the Bowmans, and with it comes death and destruction! Some will live, many will die! This is the issue of REDNECK that no one saw coming!”

If you’re unfamiliar with Redneck, you can find the official description for Redneck Vol. 1 below.

“The Bowmans are VAMPIRES who have quietly run the local barbecue joint in their small town for years, living off cows’ blood. Their peaceful coexistence ends as generations of hate, fear, and bad blood bubble to the surface-making it impossible to separate man from monster! Critically acclaimed writer DONNY CATES (GOD COUNTRY) and artist LISANDRO ESTHERREN serve up the tale of a DIFFERENT kind of family just trying to get by, deep in the heart of Texas. Collects REDNECK #1-6”

Redneck #31 hits comic stores on November 24th.

Main Cover

A View

Contemplation

Looking Over Your Shoulder