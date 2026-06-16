Rob Liefeld’s Summer of Youngblood Is Heating Up With Landmark #100 Headed to Second Printing

Rob Liefeld is a legend in the comic book world, best known for being the co-founder of the sensational Image Comics. Liefeld is also very well known for his huge work catalogue, and one of his biggest titles is the Youngblood series. Decades after his original run ended, Liefeld brought back the team in a continuation that made every fan scream in joy. The series recaptures the energy and passion of the original, and not only does it have people picking up a book that reminds them of the ‘90s era of comics, but it just reached a massive milestone. On June 10, Youngblood reached issue one hundred, and it sold out at a distributor level almost immediately.

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This kickstarted the “Summer of Youngblood,” a season-wide celebration to mark the return and amazing milestone of one of Image’s most important series. Of course, considering issue #100 sold out so quickly, Liefield and the crew at Image Comics are doing everything they can to keep up with demand. The second printing is well on the way, but instead of just providing some new covers, the celebration is getting even bigger with a brand-new style of covers with guest art by incredible artists across the comic book world, including guest characters.

Covers and Characters Galore

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

The second printing will shoot onto store shelves with three covers. All actually have the same base design, with Chapel’s crosshairs aimed at four different targets, drawn by Liefield himself. The difference is that each cover shows off different characters by different artists. Cover A sports Invincible by Cory Walker, D’orc by Brett Bean, Feral’s Elsie by Trish Forstner, and Fireborn by Patrick Mulholland. Cover B brings a gaggle of Ghost Machine legends into the danger zone, with Rook by Jason Fabok, Geiger by Gary Frank, Hyde Street’s Mr. X-Ray by Ivan Reis, and Hornsby & Halo‘s Rose by Peter Snejbjerg. Cover C is for artists and convention-goers, as the black-and-white variant also sports empty gun sights to fill in. Covers A and B are handled by awesome colorist Brad Anderson.

Cover A – Lunar Code 0526IM8424

Cover B Ghost Machine Variant – Lunar Code 0526IM8426

Cover C B&W Blank Gun Sight Variant – Lunar Code 0526IM8427

“Wow! This is amazing! The return of Youngblood has exceeded every possible expectations! I have to thank all the partners and co-founders for stepping up and contributing this incredible sell out for Youngblood #100,” said Liefeld. “I immediately contacted a few friends in comic biz, current Kings of Independents, and asked them if they’d help keep the celebration rolling! We are trying to make this truly unique and special and unlike anything we’ve done before. There is so much Youngblood and Youngblood related comics coming your way! Most of all, thank you to the incredible fanbase who continues to power this vision launched 34 years back!”

Be sure to check your local comic shopt for the first printing, or at least get your order in for either the second printing or next month’s brand-new series, Badrock #1.

The second printing of Youngblood #100 hits comic shops everywhere on Wednesday, July 8! The issue will also be available for your viewing pleasure across many digital platforms, including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, and Google Play.

Which cover would be your immediate pick-up? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!