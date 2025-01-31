Rob Liefeld’s Youngblood Getting Deluxe Remasters From Image Comics

Image Comics has announced that Rob Liefeld’s hit ’90s comic series Youngblood is getting fully-remastered, with each issue set to be released in deluxe collector’s editions. The Youngblood Deluxe releases will take each issue of the series and bring them back into comic book store shelves with major enhancements, meaning readers hoping for facsimiles of the originals comics won’t find them here. According to a press release from Image, the Youngblood Deluxe issues will be “re-scripted, re-colored, re-lettered, and remastered to take the reader’s experience to the next level.”

“This is the ultimate way to experience Youngblood,” Liefeld said in a statement. “These characters mean so much to me and to revisit them like this is the absolute best way to read the comic that literally started the revolution and transformed the industry!”

The re-mastered deluxe versions of Youngblood marks the first time that the original series has actively been in print in many years. In Youngblood Deluxe #1, readers will enter the world of Badrock, Shaft, Die-Hard, Vogue, Sentinel, Riptide, Cougar, Chapel, and more, for 40 pages of eye-popping, mind-melting action. Youngblood Deluxe #1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, April 16.

First teased by Liefeld in the pages of other comics, Youngblood was created as a superhero team that not only fought crime, but saw its superheroes become celebrities. This lead to the group not only battling ne’er-do-wells but also balancing things like their endorsement deals that they had on the side, delivering a very meta-take on superheroes during one of the biggest eras comic book publishing.

Youngblood has been rebooted a few times not only by Liefeld but other prominent comic creators, with Watchmen‘s Alan Moore even penning a few issues along the way. Last October brought news that Liefeld would be returning to Youngblood with all-new stories that he will both write and draw, which remains in the pipeline.

The Youngblood Deluxe edition issues aren’t the only way Image Comics is celebrating Liefeld’s series, as this April will also see the release of the massive Youngblood Vault Edition hardcover. This massive over-sized hardcover, which retails for $150, features “every piece of Rob Liefeld art from Youngblood #1-4, covers, pin-ups, trading cards, and more in meticulously reproduced archival quality.”