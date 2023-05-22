Rom Returns to Marvel

Rom's origins in the Marvel universe are finally being reprinted in a new omnibus. Marvel Comics announced on Monday that it has collaborated with Hasbro to release Rom: The Original Years Omnibus, reprinting all 75 issues of the original Rom comic book series set in the Marvel Universe (not the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though Paramount was working on bringing Rom to the big screen). Based on the toy first released by Parker Brothers (which Hasbro now owns through its 1991 purchase of Tonka), Marvel Comics' Rom series ran throughout the early 1980s. During that time, Rom the Space Knight became a mainstay of the Marvel universe, crossing paths with the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men, and battling Galactus and the Skrulls. Bill Mantlo wrote the series, which featured artwork by Sal Buscema.

Rom: The Original Years Omnibus Vol. 1 begins reprinting Rom's Marvel Comics appearance, including guest roles in other Marvel Comics series for the first time ever when it goes on sale in January 2024. The first volume collects Rom (1979) #1-29 and Power Man and Iron First (1978) #73. Additionally, Marvel Comics will publish a facsimile edition of Rom's first appearance in comics, Rom #1, in September 2023.

(Photo: Frank Miller, Marvel Comics)

Rom in the Marvel Universe

Here's Marvel's synopsis for Rom: The Original Years Omnibus Vol. 1: "He strikes from outer space…and nothing can stop him! Marvel Comics is proud to present the iconic early adventures of the greatest of Spaceknights — Rom! Centuries ago, Rom pledged his life to protect his planet, Galador, from the evil Dire Wraiths. Now, Rom has tracked these vile creatures across the cosmos to Earth, where they have infiltrated the highest levels of power — including S.H.I.E.L.D. itself! Armed with his energy analyzer, only Rom can see the Wraiths' true form — and with his neutralizer, he can blast them into Limbo! But what will Earth make of this armored invader? Will Rom's quest be aided or hindered by encounters with the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, Jack of Hearts, Nova, and Power Man and Iron Fist? And when Galactus targets Galador, can Rom and his fellow Spaceknights save their homeworld from destruction?"

The synopsis for Rom #1 Facsimile Edition reads, "Long ago, Rom offered his life to serve his planet of Galador as a Spaceknight — an armored warrior, sworn to protect his people from the vile alien invaders known as the Dire Wraiths. Now, his solemn vow brings him to Earth — the latest front in an ancient cosmic conflict! The Wraiths can assume human form, and they've been worming their way into our society. Only Rom's trusty energy analyzer can detect them — and with his powerful neutralizer, he can banish them to Limbo! In this landmark first issue, Rom blasts his way into the Marvel Universe, meets his future ally Brandy Clark and begins his quest to free Earth from the Dire Wraiths' invisible infiltration!"

Rom's Publishing History

Rom's presence in the Marvel Universe has created headaches when it comes to reprinting his adventures for decades. Since Marvel lost the rights to Rom, the company was never able to reprint the series. Conversely, when IDW Publishing came to possess the rights to many of Hasbro's properties in the 2000s, reprinting Rom's previous Marvel-published comics (as the company did with Transformers and GI Joe) was complicated by the number of interactions Rom had with Marvel's superhero characters.

IDW instead rebooted Rom into their shared Hasbro comics universe. IDW publishing a Rom ongoing series from 2016-2018. In 2020, IDW launched a new series, Rom: Dire Wraiths, which saw Buscema return to the character. With IDW losing several of its Hasbro licenses in 2022, it seems the path has cleared for Hasbro and Marvel to bring the original Rom comics back into print.