Ant-Man 3: Is Rom the Space Knight in the Quantumania Trailer?

When Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania races into theaters in February, movie-goers will take a journey into the Quantum Realm on an adventure of epic proportion. The first trailer for the film was released Monday, revealing all kind of new interdimensional beings and characters, including Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror. Then there was a mysterious robotic being, looking awfully similar to Rom the Space Knight.

Is it possible that Marvel Studios and Disney somehow managed to land the live-action rights to the cult hero so that he could become a member of the MCU?

Who is Rom the Space Knight?

Rom was first introduced as a toy before making his way into Marvel lore with a promotional comic series from Bill Mantlo and Sal Buscema in the late 1970s. At the time, Parker Brothers wanted to market the toy to comic fiends, crossing the two brands over for the better part of the next decade. Acting as a robotic space cop of sorts, Rom ended up appearing in 75 issues over the span of his self-titled comic.

Eventually, however, Hasbro bought Parker Brothers and in turn, started shopping the Rom comics license elsewhere. Since the iconic Bronze Age Marvel comic stopped its publication, a subsequent series has been published by IDW.

Does Marvel own the Rom movie rights?

As far as we know, the Rom film and television rights are still with Hasbro. While Marvel still owns the story and the use of the Space Knights, Hasbro owns the character's other rights. Guardians of the Galaxy helmer James Gunn confirmed that much last December, saying the character would already be a part of the franchise if Marvel Studios had access to the character.

"Alas I cannot as Marvel no longer holds the rights to Rom – just to some other Spaceknights and parts of the story created in the comics – otherwise, believe you me, ol' toaster head would probably be in the Guardians by now," Gunn tweeted at the time.

When does Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania release?

After Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's release in November, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the next film release for the studio. It's currently set to hit theaters on February 17, 2023.