Ronda Rousey Teases Adapting Graphic Novel Expecting the Unexpected to Screen

Ronda Rousey officially launched the Kickstarter for her graphic novel debut, Expecting the Unexpected, just in time for San Diego Comic-Con weekend. She worked on the project with former Marvel editor Mike Deodato Jr., and AWA and it has already been fully funded with $36,179 pledged (and counting) of the original $20,000. There are exactly 30 days remaining to get in on the many different tiers that include hardcovers, bundles, signed copies and if you’re willing to splurge, the ability to be drawn into a special edition. Today, July 28th, is the final day to get in on the exclusive free Rahzzah cover art poster if you pledge $50 or more.

Expecting the Unexpected follows a deadly hit-woman whose codename is simply “Mom.” Per a description from the Kickstarter page, “with a fake baby bump filled with guns, she’s built a reputation as one of the deadliest hit-women on the planet. But on the verge of her big break in the criminal underworld, Mom makes a fateful decision: sleeping with a potential target (who just so happens to be a top-ranked assassin himself). What follows is a wild mashup of action, adventure, comedy, and romance as a newly pregnant Mom with a bounty on her head fights off wave-after-wave of assassins, falls in love with her baby daddy, and decides how to face her personal and professional predicament.”

Rousey is busy currently adapting her memoirs with Netflix, so when asked if she would possibly turn the graphic novel from script to screen she explained to ComicBook that it was originally created as a project for her to star in. “I mean, I originally wrote it to be like a vehicle for myself to star in. You know, I wasn’t getting that kind of opportunity thrown at me,” Rousey said. “So I wanted to create one for myself because, you know, nobody wrote Rocky for Sylvester Stallone. He went and got up, he wrote it himself. So, that’s why I wrote it and it in a crazy way led me down a completely different path and led me to my love of writing. But I mean, if you twisted my arm, I would definitely love to be “Mom.” In fact, I don’t think I could let anyone else do it. It is so precious to me that I don’t think I could allow anyone else to be this character but me because she is me.”

For a full list of rewards and for more details on the graphic novel, head to the Kickstarter page. Stay tuned to ComicBook for updates on the Expecting the Unexpected!