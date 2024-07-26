SDCC 2024: Ronda Rousey Reveals She is Expecting Second Child

Ronda Rousey had a lot to celebrate at San Diego Comic-Con and shared some amazing news with the fans who had a chance to be there in person. Rousey and Dave Bautista were on hand to discuss her new AWA Studios graphic novel Expecting The Unexpected, which is now live on Kickstarter. While the graphic novel and the big launch of the Kickstarter was a major focus of the panel, the former WWE and UFC star had another major surprise to share before the panel was over. Rousey would reveal that she is expecting her second child with husband Travis Browne, and we wish the happy couple all the best on the wonderful news. You can also check out more about Expecting the Unexpected on the official campaign page right here.

What Is Expecting The Unexpected?

Expecting The Unexpected is Rousey’s graphic novel debut, and features artwork by award-winning artist Mike Deodato Jr (Avengers, The Flash). The AWA-published graphic novel stars an assassin who has built up a reputation in the mercenary world under the codename Mom. The codename is apt, as she is known for having a fake baby bump filled with guns to help take out her targets. Things change though after she sleeps with a potential target, who is also an assassin, and now Mom is actually pregnant and fighting off a horde of mercenaries who are after the pricey bounty on her head. “I felt like I had to tell this story, because Expecting The Unexpected pulls from the most important parts of my life: motherhood, my career as a fighter, and fun action movies,” Rousey said.

“Ronda has brought the same level of ferocity, discipline, and craft to her original script that made her a champion in Judo, UFC, and WWE,” AWA Chief Creative Officer Axel Alonso said. “A potent blend of dark comedy, romance, and over-the-top action, Expecting The Unexpected delivers a knockout punch on every level. You’ll laugh, you’ll wince, you’ll cry, and you’ll thrill at the action scenes – meticulously choreographed by Ronda and executed with precision by comic book maestro and martial arts black belt Mike Deodato, Jr. – that literally leap off the page.”

The official description reads “Her codename: ‘Mom.’ With a fake baby bump filled with guns, she’s built a reputation as one of the deadliest hit-women on the planet. But on the verge of her big break in the criminal underworld, Mom makes a fateful decision: sleeping with a potential target (who just so happens to be a top-ranked assassin himself). What follows is a wild mashup of action, adventure, comedy, and romance as a newly pregnant Mom with a bounty on her head fights off wave after wave of assassins, falls in love with her baby daddy, and decides how to face her personal and professional predicament.”

Kickstarter Rewards

Those who back the campaign have a variety of editions to chose from, including an oversized edition that will be 7.5″ x 11.5″. You can also get a number of additional rewards through various tiers, including the Deodato Hardcover Bundle. The tier will get you the Hardcover, a T-Shirt, 3 Covers Print Set, a Stickers Pack, a BookmarksSet, and a digital edition of the book, as well as the coolest reward in a Zoom Roundtable with Rousey. Other tiers will get you Trading Cards, Cover Posters, Rousey-signed merchandise, and even an in-book sketch from Deodato.

Will you be picking up Expecting the Unexpected? You can check out the full campaign right here.