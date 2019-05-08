Comics

New Royal Baby Archie Is Inspiring Lots of Riverdale Jokes

The world is currently buzzing about the recent updates surrounding the British Royal Family,

The world is currently buzzing about the recent updates surrounding the British Royal Family, after the name of Prince Harry and Princess Meghan’s newborn baby was officially announced to the public. And for fans of a certain crop of comic characters, the name struck a surprisingly familiar chord.

The official name of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s child is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, which has made some draw comparisons to Archie Andrews, the good-hearted protagonist at the center of the Archie Comics world. Given the franchise’s ever-growing popularity – in part thanks to The CW’s smash hit series Riverdale – there have been some pretty creative applications of the joke. Even the official Archie Comics Twitter account has gotten in on the fun, responding to the news with a meme-worthy “I’m baby.”

So, what Riverdale-related jokes have people been making about the new royal baby name? Read on to see a few of our favorites.

