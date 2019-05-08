New Royal Baby Archie Is Inspiring Lots of Riverdale Jokes

The world is currently buzzing about the recent updates surrounding the British Royal Family, after the name of Prince Harry and Princess Meghan’s newborn baby was officially announced to the public. And for fans of a certain crop of comic characters, the name struck a surprisingly familiar chord.

The official name of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s child is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, which has made some draw comparisons to Archie Andrews, the good-hearted protagonist at the center of the Archie Comics world. Given the franchise’s ever-growing popularity – in part thanks to The CW’s smash hit series Riverdale – there have been some pretty creative applications of the joke. Even the official Archie Comics Twitter account has gotten in on the fun, responding to the news with a meme-worthy “I’m baby.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

i’m baby — Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) May 8, 2019

So, what Riverdale-related jokes have people been making about the new royal baby name? Read on to see a few of our favorites.

Greatest Crossover Ever

It Could Happen

I’m going to laugh and laugh if Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor has red hair and freckles. — ❄Mikki Kendall❄ (@Karnythia) May 8, 2019

Good Point

Archie may be royalty but Jughead wears the crown pic.twitter.com/RJ7mKWzie7 — T M (@reshmanuel) May 8, 2019

Rightfully So

Something tells me #Archie comics stock is going up like 10,000% pic.twitter.com/XbVgwlTFbZ — Colin Stone (@RelaxHFX) May 8, 2019

Perfect

the new royal baby archie is so cute! pic.twitter.com/k4PGV0Qckb — liz (@liz_croninn) May 8, 2019

Woah, Spoilers!

Riverdale, Season Four: Archie finds out he’s a royal and is next in line for the throne, but also his lemonade stand has REALLY taken off and he isn’t sure he can so easily give it up. Betty and Veronica start a detective agency. Jughead discovers his typewriter controls reality pic.twitter.com/1D6fLCqkta — Chris Knetzer (@KnetzerTheGreat) May 8, 2019

Rolls Off the Tongue

Someone’s a Riverdale fan. But why pick Archie over Jughead?? I think Jughead Mountbatten-Windsor would have been delightful! https://t.co/2lEZLnhVuS — ForestWitch 🦉❄️🌛 (@SportsKitten) May 8, 2019

So Regal

I’m okay with them naming the baby Archie, but only as long as they promise to name the next one His Royal Highness Forsythe Pendleton “Jughead” Jones. — Will Donnelly (@Will_Donnelly) May 8, 2019

It’s Canon

Somewhere out there, a baby named Veronica took one look at the pics of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and said her first word: “endgame” — Alex Zalben (@azalben) May 8, 2019

Make It Happen