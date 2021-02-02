Marvel Releases New Runaways Trailer

✖

Marvel Comics continues to expand its universe in some pretty epic ways, and Runaways has served as a unique pocket of that. The team of ragtag superheroes have been at the center of an array of unique stories -- and it looks like the events of their latest issue will definitely be no exception. Marvel has released a brand-new trailer for Runaways #33, this week's issue of the hit series. The issue will not only see the dawn of a new storyline, as some of the team members start high school, but it will feature cameos from both Wolverine and Pixie.

Written by Rainbow Rowell, and with art by regular series artist Andres Genolet, Runaways #33 will delight longtime fans of these iconic characters and serve as a perfect jumping on point for readers who want to explore one of Marvel’s most hottest series.

“We left the Runaways in such a precarious position after they defeated Doc Justice. I'm really excited for readers to see how the kids move forward. How they deal with the fallout,” Rowell said in a statement. “And I'm grateful for everyone who has stuck with this story. We never expected to leave readers hanging on a cliff through a global pandemic!”

“Sorry, Immortal Hulk. Sorry, House of X/Powers of X. Sorry, Daredevil. Rainbow Rowell & Andrés Genolet’s Runaways is the best book in comics and IT’S BACK, BABY!” Editor Nick Lowe added. “The runners are back and the best arc yet is kicking off tomorrow. Are the X-Men going to take Molly to Krakoa? And that’s not even the most crazy thing that’s happening as we MARCH TO LGY #100!!!!”

Runaways #33 arrives tomorrow, February 3rd, wherever comics are sold.