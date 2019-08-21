The Expanse Star Dominique Tipper Wants to Play Saga’s Alana

Saga has easily become one of the most beloved third-party comics of the past decade, and fans have been eager to see its epic and unique space opera adapted beyond the world of comics. While there’s currently no indication of a Saga adaptation actually happening, The Expanse star Dominique Tipper has thrown herself into the hypothetical running to play one of the series’ main roles, Alana. On Tuesday, Tipper took to social media to send a “prayer out to the sci-fi gods” to have her play Alana, if an adaptation ever comes to fruition.

Can I just play Alana pls if this ever goes to screen 🙏🏾🙏🏾 *sends prayer out to the sci fi gods* (whatever they may be) #Ilovesaga https://t.co/ITiauhaHQl — Dominique Tipper (@Mi55Tipper) August 20, 2019

Tipper, whose filmography also includes Vampire Academy and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, is the latest actress to advocate for playing Alana, in addition to Thor: Love and Thunder‘s Tessa Thompson. Whether or not either of them will play the role remains to be seen, in part because series co-creator Brian K. Vaughan has previously said that he doesn’t think a live-action adaptation wouldn’t be possible anytime soon.

“You know, I still probably think not yet.” Vaughan revealed in a 2017 interview. “But I wouldn’t have imagined what was possible with Runaways now being possible 15 years ago … so, maybe in 15 years we will have caught up. I still think for now, I flatter myself to think Fiona and I are doing something that celebrates what only comics can do, which is the scope beyond a Hollywood blockbuster in terms of the visuals, but also a challenging grown-up story like you would get in a long-form TV drama. I think it’s still very difficult, with what we’re trying to say and do, for that to be done in film and television.”

“I remain not completely opposed to it.” Vaughan added. “But for me, it’s so not the goal. I would rather just keep my head down and keep making a great comic book, then get out there and chase a great adaptation.”

Created by Vaughan and Fiona Staples, Saga follows Alana and Marko, a husband and wife from two long-warring alien races. Alana and Marko travel through the galaxy with their newborn daughter Hazel, and attempt to outrun authorities in the process.

