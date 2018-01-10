‘Saga’ Creators Want A Musical From Lin-Manuel Miranda

The sprawling sci-fi/fantasy epic known as Saga has become one of the most popular creator-owned comics being published today, second only to The Walking Dead for those keeping score.

Creators Fiona Staples and Brian K. Vaughan have taken full advantage of the medium, attempting to make a story that can only be told in comics. While there are no plans to bring the story to film or television, both creators agreed there is one adaptation of Saga they’d love to see — so long as Lin-Manuel Miranda is responsible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Miranda revealed in a previous interview that he’s a huge fan of Saga, and the feeling is mutual for the comic creators his work. While speaking with Vulture, Vaughan and Staples admitted they’d love to see the Hamilton mastermind’s take on a musical version of Saga, essentially putting the ball in his court.

“Yeah, I love that column about creators and books in the Times, so I was reading it myself when I saw that epic Saga shout-out,” said Vaughan. “We’ve never spoken with Mr. Miranda, but seeing Hamilton on stage was one of the greatest experiences of my artistic life, and it’s a ridiculous honor to know he reads our work. I know I said we’re not pursuing adaptations, but if Lin-Manuel ever wants to mount a Saga musical, it’s all his, wouldn’t you say, Fiona?”

“Absolutely! I bet Fard has great pipes,” added Staples, referring to the gigantic triclops creature with grotesque genitals on full display.

It would definitely be interesting to see how Saga would translate into ANY medium, including a musical, but Miranda’s song-writing chops would certainly elevate the quality of a potential stage adaptation.

Of course, the production values would have to be insanely high for a story as imaginative as Saga, what with all of the monitor-headed robots and spider-lady bounty hunters running around.

Saga continues to be a story that’s best suited for comics, but if anyone is going to take a crack at bringing it to a different audience, Miranda seems more than equipped to handle the task.

Saga #49 will be available February 28.