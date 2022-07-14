Scott Snyder Heads to Comic-Con With Three New Comixology Original Series

Comixology is making a return to San Diego Comic-Con with a feature panel spotlighting Scott Snyder. The prolific writer has three new Comixology Original series timed for release during Comic-Con: Barnstormers, Dudley Datson and the Forever Machine, and Canary, with an all-star cast of co-creators. Comixology is dubbing it Scottober: West Coast Edition, which follows the success of last October's Scottober festivities at New York Comic Con. The debut of these new comics joins Snyder's other Comixology Originals like We Have Demons with Greg Capullo, Clear with Francis Manapul, and Night of the Ghoul with Francesco Francavilla. "These three series are some of the most ambitious comics I've ever been a part of creating," says Scott Snyder. "They run the gamut from romance, to western, to all ages adventure, and each one is a singular passion project, developed from the ground up with an incredible partner. Tula, Dan and Jamal are co-creators in the truest sense, and I couldn't be prouder – or feel luckier – to be teamed up on these. Don't miss them!" The all-new titles debuting July 19th are: Barnstormers #1 (of 5) written by Scott Snyder with art by co-creator Tula Lotay colors by Dee Cunniffe and letters by Richard Starkings

Dudley Datson and the Forever Machine #1 (of 5) written by Scott Snyder with art by co-creator Jamal Igle with inks by Juan Castro, colors by Chris Sotomayor and letters by Tom Napolitano



Canary #1 (of 7) written by Scott Snyder with art and colors by co-creator Dan Panosian and letters by Richard Starkings

Comixology can be found at a new location at booth #2314 during Comic-Con, with signings and giveaways planned all weekend. Here's a sampler of what fans can expect: Photo Booth where fans can take a Scottober: West Coast Edition themed selfie from 11:00am – 5:00pm daily starting Thursday and get an electronic image for sharing as well as a commemorative print out. Be sure to tag us @Comixology and #comixologySDCC2022

where fans can take a Scottober: West Coast Edition themed selfie from 11:00am – 5:00pm daily starting Thursday and get an electronic image for sharing as well as a commemorative print out. Be sure to tag us @Comixology and #comixologySDCC2022 Live Drawings with Tula Lotay, Jamal Igle, Dan Panosian, and Jock from 12:00pm-1:00pm daily in conjunction with Prime Video and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

with Tula Lotay, Jamal Igle, Dan Panosian, and Jock from 12:00pm-1:00pm daily in conjunction with Prime Video and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Surprise Activations featuring The Boys season three and Paper Girls in conjunction with Prime Video.

featuring The Boys season three and Paper Girls in conjunction with Prime Video. Pop-up Bookstore by Dark Horse Comics featuring a limited selection of Comixology Originals now in paperback, available for purchase while supplies last.

by Dark Horse Comics featuring a limited selection of Comixology Originals now in paperback, available for purchase while supplies last. Signings with top talent including Scott Snyder, Tula Lotay, Jamal Igle, Dan Panosian, Jock and more!

with top talent including Scott Snyder, Tula Lotay, Jamal Igle, Dan Panosian, Jock and more! Give-aways for attendees include limited-edition enamel pins and exclusive posters spotlighting the new Snyder series Barnstormers, Dudley Datson and the Forever Machine, and Canary, available for free while supplies last during signings at the Comixology booth.

for attendees include limited-edition enamel pins and exclusive posters spotlighting the new Snyder series Barnstormers, Dudley Datson and the Forever Machine, and Canary, available for free while supplies last during signings at the Comixology booth. And don't miss the Panels with Scott Snyder, Tula Lotay, Jamal Igle, Dan Panosian, Jock and more! A full breakdown of Barnstormers, Dudley Datson and the Forever Machine, and Canary can be found below, with covers and interior art below. You can purchase all three titles starting July 19th.

Barnstormers Cover, Creative Team, and Description (Photo: Comixology) Barnstormers #1 (of 5) written by Scott Snyder with art by co-creator Tula Lotay colors by Dee Cunniffe and letters by Richard Starkings A high-flying adventure romance set at the height of The Roaring Twenties. This Bonnie and Clyde romp brings together writer Scott Snyder and the breath-taking illustrations of Tula Lotay — her longest sequential work to date. Meet Hawk E. Baron – a pilot fresh from the airfields of the Great War who supports himself by taking civilians for barnstorming joyrides in the sky for a small fee. But Hawk has a secret, and when an impromptu wedding crash turns into an early getaway with Tillie, the would-be-bride, unexpected new bonds form in this thrilling tale of love...and murder. prevnext

Barnstormers Preview (Photo: Comixology) (Photo: Comixology) (Photo: Comixology) (Photo: Comixology) (Photo: Comixology) (Photo: Comixology) (Photo: Comixology) prevnext

Dudley Datson and the Forever Machine Covers, Creative Team, and Description (Photo: Comixology) Dudley Datson and the Forever Machine #1 (of 5) written by Scott Snyder with art by co-creator Jamal Igle with inks by Juan Castro, colors by Chris Sotomayor and letters by Tom Napolitano A rollicking adventure story about a boy, his dog and a machine that controls time and space! What could go wrong? Have you ever wondered why all the great figures in history had a pet companion, and if they were all running from the same mysterious threat? Such questions have never crossed the mind of Dudley Datson, a fifteen-year-old with a penchant for invention. But when dastardly foes turn his world upside down, Dudley is going to have to start facing things beyond his wildest imagination in this modern day fable. prevnext

Dudley Datson and the Forever Machine Preview (Photo: Comixology) (Photo: Comixology) (Photo: Comixology) (Photo: Comixology) (Photo: Comixology) prevnext

Canary Cover, Creative Team, and Description (Photo: Comixology) Canary #1 (of 7) written by Scott Snyder with art and colors by co-creator Dan Panosian and letters by Richard Starkings It's 1891 and a mine collapses into itself. But was the collapse an accident, or does something far more sinister lurk beneath the blood and rubble? Find out, in this mind-bending horror Western! When a horrific shooting disturbs the peace of a sleepy town in the Old West, Marshal Holt is called upon to investigate. But as Holt digs deeper, he discovers that evil may just run to the core, and it all seems to stem from a place called Canary. prevnext