Scout Comics Announces NYCC Exclusive Covers and Signings

Scout Comics has announced its slate of NYCC collectibles and signing schedule. The rising comics publisher has big plans for the convention, including a number of ashcan previews, including signed copies of Eternus, a new comics series by Venom 2 director Andy Serkis and Andrew Levitas. Also available are ashcan previews by She Bites by Heather Hale, Totality by Brendan Deneen and Mauricio Melo, The Bones of the God by Deneen and Melo, and Trim Season by Execution Posse Entertainment. Several limited edition comics will also be available at the publisher’s booth, including NYCC Virgin Variants of White Ash Season 2 and Third Wave 99 #1 and a foil embossed cover of Alan Quah. Scout Comics is also selling copies of a special 32MM miniature of Murder Hobo, which was designed by co-creator Jason Lynch. This miniature can be used in any tabletop gaming system. You can check out some of the NYCC exclusive covers below:

Scout Comics can be found at both #2637 throughout the weekend. Various talent will be signing throughout the weekend, with Rob Prior also doing live painting throughout the show. The signing schedule can be seen below:

THURSDAY OCT 7TH

11 AM – Himaker Tak (REDSHIFT)

12 PM – Rob Prior (ETERNUS) – Painting Live

1 PM – Andrew Levitas (ETERNUS)

2 PM – Heather Hale (SHE BITES)

3 PM – Jim Brandt (SWAMP DOGS)

5 PM – Rob Prior (ETERNUS) – Painting Live

FRIDAY OCT 8TH

11 AM – Rob Prior(ETERNUS) – PAINTING LIVE

12 PM – Andrew Levitas(ETERNUS)

3 PM – Rob Prior(ETERNUS) – PAINTING LIVE

3 PM – Connor Hughes (WHITE ASH)

4 PM – James Haick (THIRD WAVE, SOLAR FLARE)

4 PM – Bob Frantz (METALSHARK BRO)

SATURDAY OCT 9TH

11 AM – Richard Rivers (STABBITY BUNNY)

12PM – Rob Prior(ETERNUS) – PAINTING LIVE

1PM – DON HANFIELD (ETERNUS, UNIKORN) AND ANSTASJZA DAVIS (ETERNUS)

2PM – TYLER JENSEN (RANGER STRANGER)

3PM – JAMES HAICK (THIRD WAVE, SOLAR FLARE)

5PM – Heather Hale(SHE BITES)

5PM – Rob Prior(ETERNUS) – PAINTING LIVE

SUNDAY OCT 10TH

11AM – Rob Prior(ETERNUS) – PAINTING LIVE

12PM – DON HANFIELD (ETERNUS, UNIKORN) AND ANSTASJZA DAVIS (ETERNUS)

1PM – BRENDAN DENEEN (TOTALITY)

2PM – Rob Prior(ETERNUS) – PAINTING LIVE

3PM – DAVID BYRNE (STAKE)

4PM – Heather Hale(SHE BITES)