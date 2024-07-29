SDCC 2024: Marvel Drops Fantastic Four Teaser for Mystery Project Ahead of MCU Film

2025 is going to be a big year for the Fantastic Four. Next year features the release of the newly retitled The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the first FF movie developed under the Marvel Studios banner and connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Fantastic Four had a large presence Saturday night at the Marvel Studios Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con. On the comics side, Ryan North has been penning a new volume of Fantastic Four that launched in 2022. As one would expect, Marvel’s Fantastic Four series will have a bigger spotlight on it leading up to the MCU movie, and the publisher has given an indication of what it has planned with the release of new teaser art.

Marvel announced a Fantastic Four mystery project slated for 2025 during its Diamond Retailer lunch Friday at SDCC. The artwork is a simple countdown that uses the FF logo to count down from 3, 2, 1, 0, curiously leaving out the trademark “4.” That’s all that’s known about the project at this time, aside from it coming in 2025, the same year as The Fantastic Four live-action movie starring Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm / Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm / The Thing. Julia Garner plays the female version of Silver Surfer, and Ralph Ineson portrays the Devourer of Worlds, Galactus.

Fantastic Four teaser for mystery project in 2025

Marvel teases Fantastic Four and Galactus with SDCC drone show

Marvel Studios lit up the San Diego night sky with a drone show featuring the Fantastic Four and Galactus. A panel dedicated to Deadpool & Wolverine closed out the first night of San Diego Comic-Con, where a special movie screening was held. Afterward, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige instructed the Hall H audience to pay attention to the sky above Petco Park, where a special drone show teased the Marvel Studios Hall H panel Saturday night. While nothing has been confirmed, it’s highly likely that fans will get to meet the cast of 2025’s The Fantastic Four.

Marvel’s social media accounts shared a video of several drones forming the head of Galactus, who will be played by Ralph Ineson in The Fantastic Four. Galactus’ head slowly rises up over Petco Park as ominous music plays in the background. This is a comics-accurate look at Galactus, which is drastically different from the giant purple stormcloud that appeared in 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. After the Galactus tease, the drones separate and reform to create the Fantastic Four logo. The logo is highlighted similarly to Johnny Storm / The Human Torch making it in the promotional material.