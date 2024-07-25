Deadpool & Wolverine Ending Explained

Full spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine follow!

Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine is finally here and we’ve got an explanation about that ending. By now you realize that Wade Wilson and Logan are on a quest to save Deadpool’s reality from being pruned by a rogue arm of the Time Variance Authority. This leads to the duo being sent into The Void, where they encounter, cast Cassandra Nova and her band of forgotten Fox universe characters. Matthew McFadyen’s Mr. Paradox once the TVA to get back to pruning timelines and has developed a Time Ripper device to speed up the process. Once Cassandra nova discovers this machine, she decides to use it to eradicate not only Deadpool’s timeline, but all the others, so she can rule across an infinite void.

To counteract this, Deadpool & Wolverine figure out that running different Anti-matter and Dark matter currents through the machine will short circuit it at the cost of the person’s life who chooses to step in as the conduit between the energy streams. Of course, Deadpool & Wolverine discover that running the current through two people reverses the machine and obliterates Cassandra Nova. Hunter B-15 from Loki informs to duo that Deadpool’s home reality has been saved and is regenerating itself through their actions.



With no home to return to, the version of Logan, that Wade recruited on this quest decides to stick around in the Fox X-Men universe. He’s reunited with the version of X-23 we meet in the void and things look fine for now. Hunter B-15 told the duo to keep themselves ready because they could be needed again. Marvel has not yet revealed, whether or not Ryan Reynolds or Hugh Jackman will be back for Avengers 5 or Avengers: Secret Wars. But, it seems like a safe, bet that both Deadpool and wolverine will make their grand return in another Marvel team-up.

Who Will Be In Avengers 5?

Speaking of Avengers 5, Kevin Feige was recently asked about the roster size for the Marvel crossover. He told io9 that every single hero you’ve met through Phase 4 and 5 of the MCU won’t be in Avengers 5. Feige was quick to say that it doesn’t mean they’re gone for good, but you can expect some hard decisions when it comes to the full roster when it’s revealed..

“I rarely speak in absolutes like that, right?” Feige said when asked who would make the cut. “The notion of never ever seeing somebody again, we’ve got Tim Blake Nelson in a movie coming up next year, right? So I never talk in absolutes like that. But the truth is, you know, we’re going to tell a story in these Avengers movies, and there won’t be room for 100,000 characters in it. So choices will have to be made, that’s for sure. But that doesn’t mean you won’t ever see anybody ever again.”

