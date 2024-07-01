The Fantastic Four Movie Invades San Diego With New Posters for Comic-Con

The Fantastic Four is invading San Diego Comic-Con! As SDCC approaches, posters for Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four movie are already decorating downtown San Diego – as evidenced by photos posted to social media.

Rob Paladino is credited for being the first to spot and post something about the Fantastic Four posters, which you can check out below:

The posters are perfect echoes of The Fantastic Four marketing campaign thus far, showing silhouettes of each of the four heroes, set into pairs for each poster: Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). The silhouette design of the posters is retro and kitschy (which is the expected tone for the 1960s-set period piece); they also do the job of preserving the mystery of the official costume and makeup designs for The Fantastic Four for a major reveal during Marvel’s Hall H panel at SDCC.

Seeing the posters going up this early suggests that Fantastic Four will be a centerpiece of Kevin Feige’s MCU presentation in Hall H – which makes perfect sense. F4 has been one of the most scrutinized MCU projects for years (decades?); the film is about to start production later this year, and no doubt production will also result in a lot of images and photos leaking onto the Internet. Marvel Studios could smartly reveal enough concept art of what they will be filming later to mitigate inevitable set photo leaks.

ComicBook.com’s breakdown of what Marvel’s Hall H Panel will be at SDCC 2024, we had the following speculation about how The Fantastic Four will be represented at the convention:

The saga of the MCU Fantastic Four is going to be worth a whole book when all is said and done. One of the first big comic book movies of the 2000s has been on a long, hard, road to winning fan approval and box office success. Marvel Studios needs to turn all the bad stigma about the Fantastic Four around – and Hall H is the place to start doing it. F4 hasn’t started filming yet, so no footage is expected; however, early concept art (See above) has gotten fans buzzing, so more reveals of Fantastic Four’s 1960s period piece setting, characters, and story arc would be a big deal. More importantly: introducing the core cast of the film and having fans enjoy seeing them banter together onstage would be a big PR win for Marvel Studios.

The Fantastic Four has a theatrical release date of July 25, 2025.